Bike Check: Antoine Bizet's Rainbow Rose The Bruce - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019

Jun 17, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Antoine Bizet may not be riding slopestyle this year to focus on riding his big bike and Rampage, but he's still on site here at Crankworx for pump track and dual speed and style. Rose have given him this unreal rainbow paint job and he's made it even more pimp with a line of his favourite singers up the top tube. We sat down to chat through this cool design and the tweaks he makes for Crankworx.

From top to bottom: Charles Aznavour, Daniel Balavoine, Jacquess Brel, Lorenzo Mamen, Bob Marley, Nekeu, Vald, Orelsan, Renaud, Patoche Sebastian, George Breassens.
Rider Name // Antoine Bizet
Age: 26
Hometown: Versailles
Height: 1m 83cm (6ft)
Weight: 83kg
Instagram: @antoinebizet

Model Name Details
Frame: Rose The Bruce
Fork: RockShox Pike DJ, 100mm
Wheels: Spank Vibrocore 26"
Tires: Michelin Force XC, 2.1"
Drivetrain: N/A
Brakes: SRAM Guide
Cockpit: Spank
Size: One size
More info: rosebikes.com

Antoine uses a 26" Michelin XC tire because they are lightweight, have low rolling resistance and, unlike a dirt jump tire, have side knobs to help in the pump track and speed and style turns. He runs them front and rear at 4.5 bar (65psi).

Bizet runs his brake far away from his grips and super low to keep it out of the way for tricks.

The detail on Bizet's rainbow paint job is so good

Bizet runs 760mm bars with only the solitary brake. Antoine had tickets to see Charles Aznavour (top) in December last year but the 94-year-old died in October.

Bizet is going to keep his feet on his pedals from now on and focus on rotation tricks and flips with an eye on Rampage, so a long cable makes for a simpler set up than a gyro.

Antoine forgot to top up his fork pressure for the pumptrack so he ran it nearly fully locked out

Chainstay length is bang in the middle for Antoine.


3 Comments

  • + 1
 Crazy bike, crazy rider, cheers!
  • + 1
 That is sick! Love it!
  • + 0
 Having that bike makes him see everything through Rose tinted glasses

