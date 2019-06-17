Bike Check: Antoine Bizet's Rainbow Rose The Bruce - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019

Antoine Bizet may not be riding slopestyle this year to focus on riding his big bike and Rampage, but he's still on site here at Crankworx for pump track and dual speed and style. Rose have given him this unreal rainbow paint job and he's made it even more pimp with a line of his favourite singers up the top tube. We sat down to chat through this cool design and the tweaks he makes for Crankworx.Antoine uses a 26" Michelin XC tire because they are lightweight, have low rolling resistance and, unlike a dirt jump tire, have side knobs to help in the pump track and speed and style turns. He runs them front and rear at 4.5 bar (65psi).The detail on Bizet's rainbow paint job is so goodAntoine forgot to top up his fork pressure for the pumptrack so he ran it nearly fully locked out
