Bike Check: Antoine Bizet's Rainbow Rose The Bruce - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019

Age: 26

Hometown: Versailles

Height: 1m 83cm (6ft)

Weight: 83kg

Instagram: @antoinebizet

Frame: Rose The Bruce

Fork: RockShox Pike DJ, 100mm

Wheels: Spank Vibrocore 26"

Tires: Michelin Force XC, 2.1"

Drivetrain: N/A

Brakes: SRAM Guide

Cockpit: Spank

Size: One size

More info: rosebikes.com

Bizet runs his brake far away from his grips and super low to keep it out of the way for tricks.

Bizet runs 760mm bars with only the solitary brake. Antoine had tickets to see Charles Aznavour (top) in December last year but the 94-year-old died in October.

Bizet is going to keep his feet on his pedals from now on and focus on rotation tricks and flips with an eye on Rampage, so a long cable makes for a simpler set up than a gyro.

Chainstay length is bang in the middle for Antoine.

Antoine Bizet may not be riding slopestyle this year to focus on riding his big bike and Rampage, but he's still on site here at Crankworx for pump track and dual speed and style. Rose have given him this unreal rainbow paint job and he's made it even more pimp with a line of his favourite singers up the top tube. We sat down to chat through this cool design and the tweaks he makes for Crankworx.