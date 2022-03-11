close
Bike Check: Antoine Vidal's Commencal Supreme

Mar 11, 2022
by Matt Wragg  


Coupe 06 2022. Blausasc France 2021. Photo by Matt Wragg.
Bike Check
Antoine Vidal's
Commencal Supreme DH

It's Fantasy DH season already. We are only a couple of weeks out from the opening round of the DH in Lourdes and that means it's team-picking time. The fact is that Fantasy DH is not usually won by picking the winners, the top of the food chain riders we all know and follow, but by taking a step back and trying to find the up and coming riders, the talented riders who might just smash through into the major leagues. If you are hunting for that kind of rider, then maybe Antoine Vidal is worth a thought.

You see, the South of France, as we think of in terms of riders, is not a monolithic region. What we tend to think of as Southern French downhill is in the 06 Departement around Nice. Antoine comes from just along the coast in the 83, Var. That means he doesn't tend to hang around with the Bruni, Vergiers or Daprelas of this world and, consequently, flies under the radar a little. Instead, he has spent the past few years working with the support and supervision of Cecile and Cedric Ravanel away from the spotlight.

It is the only explanation why a rider so young, yet with bursting palmares is not that well-known. People don't seem to remember that he bagged second in the Junior DH field in the Mont Saint Anne World Champs and last year he grabbed 12th in seniors in Val di Sole last year. And that is before you realise that he has been racking up the EWS results too, racing both series, with a high of 9th on scratch at the first round in Val di Fassa last year.

We caught up with him at the regional DH in Blausasc, France, this past weekend, where he took the win.


Coupe 06 2022. Blausasc France 2021. Photo by Matt Wragg.
Details
Height 5'10" / 176cm
Weight 154 lb / 70kg
Hometown Montarroux, France
Frame Size Medium
Wheel Size 29 front, 27.5 rear
Suspension RockShox
Drivetrain & Brakes SRAM
Cockpit Renthal


Coupe 06 2022. Blausasc France 2021. Photo by Matt Wragg.
A stock medium Commencal Supreme DH, but with his custom Worlds paintjob from last year. He says that he does have the new bike coming, but not until after round one in Lourdes because he wants to race on a bike he is familiar with. He says it is simply a stock medium - there is little adjustment in the frame and he has not added reach cups or anything else.

Coupe 06 2022. Blausasc France 2021. Photo by Matt Wragg.
Super Deluxe Ultimate Coil

Spring 550lb
LSC 2
Rebound 6

Coupe 06 2022. Blausasc France 2021. Photo by Matt Wragg.
Boxxer

Pressure 155psi
LSC 2 clicks
HSC 1 click
Rebound 6 clicks
Tokens 2

Here in Southern France, DH history stars riders like Nico Vouilloz and Fabien Barel who are very technically involved with their bikes and setups. Even when Cecile Ravanel was dominating the EWS, she never gave the impression that her bike setup was that big a deal, preferring to focus on her mindset and performance. They appear to be imparting that philosophy to their young riders. Talking through his setup with him, Antoine explains that Cedric built his suspension for him to be soft in the initial stroke then ramping up, with a neutral front-rear balance.There is a definite air to the way he talks about it, you get the sense that they found something that works and want to stick with it.

Coupe 06 2022. Blausasc France 2021. Photo by Matt Wragg.
Coupe 06 2022. Blausasc France 2021. Photo by Matt Wragg.
The one spec change for Antoine this year is Duke rims. They are a French outfit that isn't that well-known outside France. Antoine wasn't sure what the internal width of these rims is, but he says they are really stiff and you can really feel that in the corners. Pauline Ferrand-Prevot, who has started working closely with the Ravanels this winter, has run Duke rims for years, so they have some racing pedigree on the XC side, but they are an unknown for DH thus far.

Coupe 06 2022. Blausasc France 2021. Photo by Matt Wragg.
Coupe 06 2022. Blausasc France 2021. Photo by Matt Wragg.
He was running Schwalbe Magic Marys front and rear, both in 2.4 DH casing. The rear tire is a prototype First Ride tire, with a standard tread, but a new compound to test. In the rear he is running an Effetto Mariposa Tyre Invader rim strip.

Coupe 06 2022. Blausasc France 2021. Photo by Matt Wragg.

Coupe 06 2022. Blausasc France 2021. Photo by Matt Wragg.
Coupe 06 2022. Blausasc France 2021. Photo by Matt Wragg.

Coupe 06 2022. Blausasc France 2021. Photo by Matt Wragg.
Renthal provide the cockpit with their lower stack Integra stem, with a 35mm diameter, 780mm bar with 20mm rise. SRAM provide an X01 DH drivetrain and a pair of Code RSCs paired to 220m front/200mm rear rotors. 12th place at Val di Sole is pretty wild, right?


