Bike Check: Antoine Vidal's Commencal Supreme

Details

Height 5'10" / 176cm

Weight 154 lb / 70kg

Hometown Montarroux, France

Frame Size Medium

Wheel Size 29 front, 27.5 rear

Suspension RockShox

Drivetrain & Brakes SRAM

Cockpit Renthal



A stock medium Commencal Supreme DH, but with his custom Worlds paintjob from last year. He says that he does have the new bike coming, but not until after round one in Lourdes because he wants to race on a bike he is familiar with. He says it is simply a stock medium - there is little adjustment in the frame and he has not added reach cups or anything else.

Super Deluxe Ultimate Coil



Spring 550lb

LSC 2

Rebound 6



Boxxer



Pressure 155psi

LSC 2 clicks

HSC 1 click

Rebound 6 clicks

Tokens 2



The one spec change for Antoine this year is Duke rims. They are a French outfit that isn't that well-known outside France. Antoine wasn't sure what the internal width of these rims is, but he says they are really stiff and you can really feel that in the corners. Pauline Ferrand-Prevot, who has started working closely with the Ravanels this winter, has run Duke rims for years, so they have some racing pedigree on the XC side, but they are an unknown for DH thus far.

He was running Schwalbe Magic Marys front and rear, both in 2.4 DH casing. The rear tire is a prototype First Ride tire, with a standard tread, but a new compound to test. In the rear he is running an Effetto Mariposa Tyre Invader rim strip.

Renthal provide the cockpit with their lower stack Integra stem, with a 35mm diameter, 780mm bar with 20mm rise. SRAM provide an X01 DH drivetrain and a pair of Code RSCs paired to 220m front/200mm rear rotors. 12th place at Val di Sole is pretty wild, right?

It's Fantasy DH season already. We are only a couple of weeks out from the opening round of the DH in Lourdes and that means it's team-picking time. The fact is that Fantasy DH is not usually won by picking the winners, the top of the food chain riders we all know and follow, but by taking a step back and trying to find the up and coming riders, the talented riders who might just smash through into the major leagues. If you are hunting for that kind of rider, then maybe Antoine Vidal is worth a thought.You see, the South of France, as we think of in terms of riders, is not a monolithic region. What we tend to think of as Southern French downhill is in the 06 Departement around Nice. Antoine comes from just along the coast in the 83, Var. That means he doesn't tend to hang around with the Bruni, Vergiers or Daprelas of this world and, consequently, flies under the radar a little. Instead, he has spent the past few years working with the support and supervision of Cecile and Cedric Ravanel away from the spotlight.It is the only explanation why a rider so young, yet with bursting palmares is not that well-known. People don't seem to remember that he bagged second in the Junior DH field in the Mont Saint Anne World Champs and last year he grabbed 12th in seniors in Val di Sole last year. And that is before you realise that he has been racking up the EWS results too, racing both series, with a high of 9th on scratch at the first round in Val di Fassa last year.We caught up with him at the regional DH in Blausasc, France, this past weekend, where he took the win.Here in Southern France, DH history stars riders like Nico Vouilloz and Fabien Barel who are very technically involved with their bikes and setups. Even when Cecile Ravanel was dominating the EWS, she never gave the impression that her bike setup was that big a deal, preferring to focus on her mindset and performance. They appear to be imparting that philosophy to their young riders. Talking through his setup with him, Antoine explains that Cedric built his suspension for him to be soft in the initial stroke then ramping up, with a neutral front-rear balance.There is a definite air to the way he talks about it, you get the sense that they found something that works and want to stick with it.