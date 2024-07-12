Powered by Outside

Jul 12, 2024
by Nick Bentley  

photo
BIKE CHECK
Asa Vermette's
Frameworks DH
Photography & Words by Nick Bentley

At this point, Asa Vermette doesn't need much introduction. The American junior burst onto the World Cup scene this year with three wins and a second place, proving that he is the man to beat in the junior field. His bike is equally recognizable; the Frameworks Project has been an amazing series, showcasing the development of this very bike that is now gracing the top step of the podium. As you would expect from a bike put together by the Frameworks team, the attention to detail is amazing.

When it comes to bike set up Asa is very picky with his brakes. He used to have them set pretty steep, but the team is helping him adjust to a slightly flatter setup. He has raised them a few degrees in Les Gets. Additionally, the setup of the cleats on his shoes is very important to him because he rides slightly duck-footed, so he needs the cleats adjusted to accommodate that.

Asa is not the type of rider who changes much on his bike. He is running a heavier spring this year as he has gained weight, and his reach has changed as he has grown taller. Other than that, he likes his bike to be consistent round to round.

photo
Asa Vermette // Frameworks Racing
Age: 17
Hometown: Durango, Colorado
Height: 5' 10", 177.8 cm
Weight: 145lb, 65.7kg
Instagram: @asavermette


photo

photo
Frameworks DH
Frame:Frameworks DH
Shock: Fox RAD Prototype
Fork: Fox Factory 40
Hub: Lavelle prototype hub
Rim: ENVE Dark6 rims
Tires: Continental Argotal front, Continental Kryptotal rear
Drivetrain:SRAM X0 DH 7 Speed
Brakes:Hayes Dominion
Stem:Spank DM 40 Stem
Handlebar: Spank Spike 35 Vibrocore handlebar
Size: Large

photo

The Frameworks bike is instantly identifiable with its raw finish combined with the raw carbon rear end. The Frameworks bike does not hide its manufacturing marks at all.

photo
photo

photo

The Frameworks bike proudly displays its Made in the USA mark. There is a reach adjust head set fitted which is plus 5. This brings his reach on his large bike to 490mm

photo

The pressure inside the air chamber of Asa's Fox Factory 40 is 92 psi with 5 tokens installed. He runs his compression at 8 clicks on the high-speed compression and 6 clicks on the low-speed compression.

photo
photo

On the rebound side of his fork, Asa runs 4 clicks of high-speed rebound and 7 clicks of low-speed rebound.

photo

This setup is something Asa keeps pretty much the same from race to race. If he does make a change, it's usually on the rebound side, where he may go up or down a click or two.

photo
photo

The Frameworks team has changed their linkage for this race, making the bike softer and causing it to sit lower in its travel. Regarding the rear shock on Asa's bike, there is only so much we can assume. It is a Fox RAD prototype that is clearly electronic, but the team could not provide any details about that aspect. Asa is running a 525lb spring with 6 clicks of low-speed compression. However, the high-speed compression is fully internal on this shock, which might hint at what the RAD shock is up to with its electronics. The rebound setting is set to 7 clicks, and there is the bare minimum of preload on it too.

photo

photo

Like the rest of the Frameworks team, Asa uses Hayes' very popular Dominion A4 brakes in their purple Hayes colorway. The levers on Asa's bike are set to 31 degrees below horizontal on his bars. When I checked, his bite point was about 25mm from the bar. However, the team says they never set it because Asa fiddles with it all the time and changes it constantly.

photo
photo

There is a mixed set of brake rotors on Asa's bike, they are however both from Galfer. The front one is a 220mm Wave Rotor which is 2mm thick, and on the rear, he has the new Galfer Shark rotor, which is also 2mm thick and 220mm in diameter.

photo

The reason for the mixed types of Galfer rotors is that the team found the Wave rotor was better for the initial bite, while the Shark rotor is better at dealing with heat, making it more suited for the rear. Asa is running Hayes sintered pads in his brakes.

photo
photo

photo

photo

Asa's tire setup includes a Continental Argotal on the front. Initially, Asa struggled to get used to the Argotal, but the more he used it, the happier he became with its performance. Now, it is his front tire of choice. Asa runs 24 psi of pressure in his front tire and 28 psi in his rear tire. The rear tire is a Continental Kryptotal. Asa's wheels do not have inserts, but there is an Enve rim protection strip, which performs many of the same functions as a tire insert without taking up volume in the tire.

photo
photo

Asa's Frameworks DH runs a Mullet wheel set up.

photo

Asa's bike features an interesting wheel build setup. It includes a set of prototype Enve Dark6 rims, but these are laced to some unique hub setups. The front hub is standard.

photo

The rear hub however is a Lavelle hub, built to extremely high tolerances and containing parts borrowed from production line conveyor belts to provide nearly frictionless freewheeling. These hubs are very special and exemplify the Frameworks team's pursuit of every performance edge they can find.

photo
photo

photo

Nothing too crazy when it comes to the drivetrain on Asa's bike, it's the classic SRAM XO 7-speed DH groupset.

photo
photo

Asa, like many other DH athletes, is running an Ochain on his bike, which has 9-degree elastomers inside it. Asa's Ochain is connected to a set of 5DEV R-SPEC cranks that are 165mm in length. Asa uses Crank Brothers Mallet DH pedals - another classic downhill part.

photo

Asa runs a set of Spank Spike 35 Vibrocore handlebars, which are an aluminum set of bars with vibration-dampening foam lining the inside. This material is meant to dampen the bars and reduce the vibrations that cause arm pump. Asa's bars are cut down to 780mm and are mounted to the top of his Fox 40s by a 40mm Spank DM 40 stem.

photo
photo

Asa is testing different stack heights, currently running 5mm under his stem here in Les Gets. This is something the team is working on with Asa, as he hasn't ever ridden tracks like the ones you find in the Alps. He is trying to adjust his bike setup to cope with that, and it seems to be going well.

photo

A custom Frameworks Spank saddle to finish off the bike.

