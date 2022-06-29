"All the good photos" by Jerry Tatton @JWDTphotography

The current edition, the Marra, is the result of lots of experimentation.

There's a lot to look at here on the first prototype, even with the exciting part all covered up. The bike wasn't even exactly supposed to work, so it wasn't a big deal that the seat tube angle came out dramatically wrong. "I knew this was just an experiment," Ewing explained. Plus, he could problem-solve to make the effective seat tube angle rideable.

Prototype two. "Better than proto #1, but proves beyond any doubt that the URT concept should be left to rest in peace."

The remains of proto #1 were still in there somewhere with proto #2. "For this proto, I only paid for strong welds," Ewing said. "Pretty ones cost extra!"

From the first design... ...to the current one.

The short travel edition is nearly ready to move into the physical world. Ewing suggested the label #neverbackdowncountry, which I think is downright amazing.

The bike is right at home on choppy descents, Ewing said. He's planning to keep experimenting.