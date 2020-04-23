Bike Check: Barbara Benko's Custom Ghost Lector SF Pro Softail

Apr 23, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

BIKE CHECK
Barbara Benko's
Ghost Lector SF Pro
Photography by Andreas Dobslaff

The Tankwha Trek is a stage race in South Africa, and the Ghost Factory Racing team were using it this year as a warm-up for the Cape Epic later in the month. In 2019, Hungarian champion Barbara Benko and her teammate Anne Terpstra won the first two stages of the Tankwha as the only competitors on hardtails, but slipped to third as Benko got ill halfway through the race. This year they were back looking for revenge and to help them get back to the top spot, Ghost commissioned these two custom painted Ghost Lector SF Pro bikes.

Unfortunately, bad luck struck the pair again. Firstly, these custom painted bikes (ironically) got stuck in customs so weren't ready for the race start and Barbara also got sick again. Anne was able to race for the rest of the stages, but she had to start 15 minutes behind the rest of the field each day. She still got the fastest time of the race but it did not count as a winning result as she was not racing with the main field.
Rider Name // Barbara Benko
Age: 30
Hometown: Budapest
Height: 174cm, 5'8"
Weight: 64kg, 141 lbs
Instagram: @benkobarbi

In short, these two hardtails will never really get to show us what they could have done, so rather than let them go to waste we thought we'd take a look a bit closer at the key features of these sweet looking rides.

Here's an interesting fact before we get into the details - Ghost Factory Racing weren't actually planning on using these two bikes for the Cape Epic, despite them already having South African livery. Instead, they had another surprise up their sleeve that they now can't show us. We'll make sure to have a good look around their pits when racing resumes to work out exactly what they meant by that.


Ghost Lector Name Details
Frame: Ghost Lector SF Pro
Fork: RockShox SID Ultimate - 100mm travel, 87psi.
Wheels: Bikeahead The Wheels, Tune Prince & Princess Skyline hubs (Ceramicspeed bearings)
Tires: Maxxis Aspen 2.25
Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 AXS
Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate (160mm rotors)
Cockpit: Tune Geiles Teil 4.0 stem (65mm), Bikeahead the Flatbar (740mm).
Size: Medium
More info: ghost-bikes.com

The bikes arrived so fresh into South Africa that the masking tape protecting the bottom bracket area had to be cut away before they could be built up.

The thin, curved rear stays of the Lector hardtails are inspired by leaf springs and are designed to minimize vibrations to increase comfort and traction.

South African flag details celebrate this bike's debut race - the Tankwha Trek. The South African flag is one of only three national flags in the world to have six colours, the others being Portugal and Paraguay... yes, I've been doing a lot of Zoom quizzes in lockdown

Tire inserts aren't just for downhill and enduro riders anymore. Pepi's R-Evolution inserts have a claimed weight of under 80 grams and offer a more lightweight option to provide your rims with protection. Benko runs hers with 1.4 bar (20 psi) in the front and 1.6 (23 psi) in the rear.

This Selle Italia SLR Boost Superflow Pro Team has been designed with World Tour teams and is for athletes only at the moment. We don't have many details of it yet but it's probably safe to assume it's very, very light.

A TwistLoc allows for the 100mm travel RockShox SID to be locked out from the bars. The team still had the old SID on the Lector as the new fork hadn't yet been released as these were being built up.

The rear brake cable is hidden underneath this removable downtube protector, which should make life a bit easier for mechanics than full internal routing. Photos: Zoon Cronje

Crankbrothers' Eggbeater pedals are about as low-profile as you can get.

Benko and her teammate Anne Terpstra were trying to prove that the Tankwha Trek could be won on hardtails but bad luck and illness dented their chances this year.

Only 100mm of travel needed on this AXS dropper for Benko.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Hardtail Ghost Barbara Benko


Must Read This Week
Review: YT's All-New Izzo Trail Bike
119567 views
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Peaty's Steel City Downhill Cancelled]
107553 views
Field Trip: Is Buying a Used Mountain Bike Worth It?
84469 views
Hacks, Bodges & DIY Projects From the World Cup Pits
68307 views
CyclingTips Digest: Full Suspension Road Bikes, Gravel Field Test, Tire Inflators, & More
62938 views
Review: RAAW Madonna V2 - Ready for the Apocalypse
62055 views
Good News from the Industry as it Rallies Against the Spread of Covid-19 [Update: SRAM Mask Making Project]
59743 views
Field Trip: 8 Value Bikes VS the Impossible Climb, 1 Huge Upset
43230 views

3 Comments

  • 3 0
 Really like the long running protection/cable guide idea. The nice looks of internal routing, most of the simplicity of external, and more downtube protection.
  • 2 0
 Beaver
  • 1 0
 mmm.. what a flexy bitch

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009182
Mobile Version of Website