Bike Check: Barča Průdková's Unno Burn Enduro Race Bike

By far one of the wildest and least common bikes seen on the Enduro World Series, or anywhere for that matter, has to be the Unno Burn. This bike in particular belongs to Barča Průdková of Team Challenge One and takes a boutique frame to the next level with build that includes components like DVO suspension, a chain damping device, and an aftermarket derailleur cage with oversize jockey wheels - this isn't a cookie cutter bike build from the usual brands.
If you missed the launch of the Burn
, there are number of details that grab our attention. The first would be the kinematics of the Burn's dual-link design. With a leverage ratio that begins at 3.5:1 and ends all the way down at 2:1, it's no surprise to see Barča running DVO's Jade X coil-sprung damper. Unno suggests running the 165mm rear wheel travel at a deep 35% sag. Unno also built in a high anti-squat figure of 120% when sitting at one-third of the travel.
Barča is one of a few racers, like Hattie Harnden, coming from a cross-country racing background (not BMX) and making the transition over to enduro racing. This season, the Czech racer nabbed a 6th place finish at Blue Derby, Tasmania, to back up two top-ten finishes in 2022.
Team Challenge One works closely with Emilio Capaldi of Capaldi Suspension tuning
to modify her setup depending on the given track conditions. Likewise, the chainring size, tire specifications, and choices for inserts varies at each EDR stop.
|Just before the race in Pietra Ligure, we tested both shock types. The Topaz air shock is more for flow trails and JadeX coil shock is better for big drops and jumps and rocky sections. I personally prefer an air shock - it's more like the XCO suspension, but for this race I have a stiffer coil shock adjusted exactly to my feel. It helps me in the pumptrack sections and to absorb rocky sections.—Barča Průdková
The seat tube is just as long as it looks at 460mm.
Barca is running a 400 spring with the rebound 2 clicks from closed and the bladder pressure is set to 170 PSI.
A 35mm diameter Renthal Fatbar Lite carbon bar with slide-on grips is an interesting combo - control and cush.
