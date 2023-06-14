Bike Check: Barča Průdková's Unno Burn Enduro Race Bike

Jun 14, 2023
by Matt Beer  

By far one of the wildest and least common bikes seen on the Enduro World Series, or anywhere for that matter, has to be the Unno Burn. This bike in particular belongs to Barča Průdková of Team Challenge One and takes a boutique frame to the next level with build that includes components like DVO suspension, a chain damping device, and an aftermarket derailleur cage with oversize jockey wheels - this isn't a cookie cutter bike build from the usual brands.

If you missed the launch of the Burn, there are number of details that grab our attention. The first would be the kinematics of the Burn's dual-link design. With a leverage ratio that begins at 3.5:1 and ends all the way down at 2:1, it's no surprise to see Barča running DVO's Jade X coil-sprung damper. Unno suggests running the 165mm rear wheel travel at a deep 35% sag. Unno also built in a high anti-squat figure of 120% when sitting at one-third of the travel.

Barča is one of a few racers, like Hattie Harnden, coming from a cross-country racing background (not BMX) and making the transition over to enduro racing. This season, the Czech racer nabbed a 6th place finish at Blue Derby, Tasmania, to back up two top-ten finishes in 2022.

Team Challenge One works closely with Emilio Capaldi of Capaldi Suspension tuning to modify her setup depending on the given track conditions. Likewise, the chainring size, tire specifications, and choices for inserts varies at each EDR stop.
Unno Burn

Barča Průdková

Age: 26
Nationality: Czech
Height: 173 cm / 5' 8″
Weight: 54 kg / 119 lb
Instagram:@teamchallengeone

bigquotesJust before the race in Pietra Ligure, we tested both shock types. The Topaz air shock is more for flow trails and JadeX coil shock is better for big drops and jumps and rocky sections. I personally prefer an air shock - it's more like the XCO suspension, but for this race I have a stiffer coil shock adjusted exactly to my feel. It helps me in the pumptrack sections and to absorb rocky sections.Barča Průdková

UNNO Burn
UNNO Burn Details

Frame: UNNO Burn, size 2, 165mm travel
Fork: DVO Onyx 170mm travel, 62 psi
Shock: DVO JadeX 230x65mm, 400 lb/in spring
Wheels: We Are One Composites w/ Industry Nine Hydra hubs
Tires: Michelin Wild Enduro Front - 29x2.4", 16 PSI / 27.5x2.4", 19 PSI
Inserts: Cushcore Pro F/R
Shifting: Shimano XTR shifter and derailleur w/ Benozzi Fastlight cage, Taya TOLV chain
Crankset: Shimano XTR 170mm, Renthal 1XR 34T ring w/ Ochain R
Pedals: HT T2
Brakes: Shimano XTR w/203mm Galfer Shark rotors and pads
Controls: Renthal Fatbar Carbon35 Lite 30mm rise, Apex 40mm stem, Traction Aramid, SendHit Nock V2 handguards
Post & saddle: KS LEV Carbon 150mm
Weight: 15kg / 33lb
More info: unno.com

UNNO Burn
The stem is slammed on top of the headset top cap that feeds the cables in through the 120mm tall head tube. There are also a few spare parts stashed on the bike. A quick-link for the chain is taped to the cables and zip ties are tucked into the bottom of the steer tube.

UNNO Burn
Protecting the silver paint and clearcoated carbon finish is a tailored protective kit from Ride Wrap.
UNNO Burn
At 173cm tall, Barca is running the S2 size frame with a 470mm reach and a 40mm length stem.

UNNO Burn
A side-load cage cradles a water bottle between the nearly parallel top and down tubes.

UNNO Burn
UNNO Burn
The seat tube is just as long as it looks at 460mm.

UNNO Burn
Up front, there's a 170mm DVO Onyx with a 44mm offset. The pressure is set to 62 psi, rebound is 8 clicks from closed, low speed is 4 clicks out, and high-speed compression is wide open.

UNNO Burn
Barca is running a 400 spring with the rebound 2 clicks from closed and the bladder pressure is set to 170 PSI.

UNNO Burn
SendHit Nock V2 handguards help to protect brake levers in two ways; reduce the levers from rotating on the bar in the event of a crash, and to also ward off pesky branches that might try to grab them unexpectedly.
UNNO Burn
UNNO Burn
A 35mm diameter Renthal Fatbar Lite carbon bar with slide-on grips is an interesting combo - control and cush.

UNNO Burn
Ochain's latest "R" version of their chain damper allows you to externally adjust the degrees of float. Barca has that set to the 9-degree setting and is running a 36-tooth chain ring - beastly!

UNNO Burn
Benozzi Engineering's Fast Light derailleur cage offers more ground clearance than the stock Shimano XTR one and the large wheel is said to reduce drag.

UNNO Burn
A Taya TOLV chain adds to the unique parts list.
UNNO Burn
HT's T2 enduro clipless pedals tie into the paint scheme well.

UNNO Burn
The de-badged We Are One Composites rims are two different widths to tune the tire profile; 27mm wide on the rear wheel and 30mm up front. At the center are 32-hole Industry Nine Hydra hubs.

UNNO Burn
Barca is running the lighter casing Michelin Wild Enduro "Front" tire with taller lugs than the "Rear" specific version.
UNNO Burn
The rear caliper is tucked neatly inboard and still runs on a regular 148mm-wide rear hub. Galfer 203mm Shark rotors are bolted up front and rear with G1652 E-bike specific pads in the Shimano XTR calipers.


9 Comments

  • 12 0
 An otherwise beautiful bike, but that seattube/mast somehow screams 'Volvo Ocean Race boat' instead of 'Enduro World Series bike'.
  • 3 0
 I was not familiar with her, google her, she's a legit XC / Road cyclist and competing in some big competitions.....impressive to see XC racers transition like this and do well.
  • 1 0
 Its like somebody built a bike out of the pinkbike comments section and then threw in a internally routed headset as an homage to saying "f*ck you, get rekt poor people who can't afford to have somebody else work on their bike and cant afford new bearings each race"
  • 2 0
 Interesting to see the most boujee of boujee brands using plastic headsets with large open ports to the bearings.
  • 2 0
 Awesome build (duh), interesting look. I love it and don't love it at the same time.
  • 1 0
 And you all thought my Forbidden Druid had a smokestack for a seat tube!! Ha. Almost looks like the seat tube was an afterthought
  • 1 0
 Seat tube looking a little suspect...
  • 1 0
 Looks like a taint assault lance I'd still take the bike if someone was offering it to me though.
  • 1 0
 When a cross country racer talks about suspension setup





