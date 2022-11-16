Bike Check: Ben Cathro's Santa Cruz Megatower is Smaller than You'd Think





It was originally my intention to race this bike at some National Enduro races in my home nation of the UK, but with a busy schedule this year the bike never got tested against the clock. It's seen plenty of action as my training bike and it's the bike I chose to ride for season two of How To Bike.



Read on for more insights—including why I chose a size smaller than normal.

Hello, I'm Pinkbike Video Presenter Ben Cathro. I'm hopefully familiar to those of you following our Downhill World Cup and How To Bike content. When I'm not presenting videos or racing World Cups I can be found scooting around my local trails in Scotland on this team spec Santa Cruz Megatower. On the surface, there is nothing too surprising going on here, but when you look deeper I've made a few interesting personal choices.It was originally my intention to race this bike at some National Enduro races in my home nation of the UK, but with a busy schedule this year the bike never got tested against the clock. It's seen plenty of action as my training bike and it's the bike I chose to ride for season two of How To Bike.Read on for more insights—including why I chose a size smaller than normal. Ben Cathro

Hometown: Pitlochry Scotland

Age: 34

Height / Weight: 199cm / 6'7", 90kg / 198lb

Team: Pinkbike Racing

Instagram: @ben_cathro

Pitlochry Scotland34199cm / 6'7", 90kg / 198lbPinkbike Racing



Santacruz Megatower Spec

Frame: Santa Cruz Megatower CC, size XL, low flip chip setting, 170mm travel (230 x 65mm shock)

Shock: Ohlins TTX22 m.2, 65mm stroke, 457lb spring, LSR - 10, LSC - 6, HSC - Position 1

Fork: Ohlins RXF38 m.2, 170mm, 120 PSI, 220 PSI Ramp Chamber, LSR - 7, LSC - 14, HSC - Position 1

Wheels: Santacruz Reserve 30|HD, Industry 9 Hydra, Centrelock Hubs

Tires: Continental Kryptotal DH F + R Supersoft, 24 F / 28 R PSI

Drivetrain: Shimano XTR/XT 12speed, 165mm cranks, 10-51 cassette, 32t Chainring

Pedals: Deity T-Mac

Brakes: Shimano XT 4 pot, metallic pads, 203mm Freeza rotors

Cockpit: Deity Blacklabel bars, 31.8mm diameter, 38mm rise, 780mm width, 50mm Copperhead stem, Supracush grips

Throne: Deity Speedtrap

Dropper Post One Up Components Dropper V2.1, 240mm

Inserts Cushcore Pro R, Cushcore XC F

Protection Ride Wrap Tailored Kit

Mudguard Mudhugger Evo Bolt On

Glovebox Pack of peanuts, multitool, gummy worms



XL rather than XXL

Tall bars for the tall man. Narrow gauge Deity Blacklabel bars in their tallest 38mm rise offering. The most compliant bar they offer paired with their fat grips keeps things comfy.

Spot the spacers. 55mm of spacers raises the stack height and shortens the reach. I'm a fan of a high front end and lots of spacers is the compromise for sizing down the frame and therefore head-tube length.

Big meats.

Low setting. This isn't for BB or head angle adjustment. It's mainly for a more progressive leverage curve for the coil shock to keep it feeling a bit poppier.

Size-specific chainstays on the mk2 Megatower help to keep things balanced. I'm a Shimano fanboy as well.

The OneUp 240mm dropper was a gamble as I wasn't sure it would fit in the XL frame due to the shock tunnel. Luckily there's room to spare at the height I run the saddle. The noticeably steeper seat tube angle on the mk2 Megatower makes things way comfier on the steep climbs compared to my mk1.

Ideal for autumn stunts in the leaves.

Absolute rig.

The biggest surprise for a lot of folks is that I chose to ride an XL instead of Santa Cruz's XXL size. The XXL size is a more comfortable bike for me, but as I spent most of the year racing DH I wanted to size down to make my trail bike a bit more unstable, which translates to playful and exciting.Continental's new range of tires made a big impression on the World Cup series this year. I run the DH casing with inserts on my trail bike too as I'm a heavy dude and like the stability and security of the heavier tires. This extra protection plus the Cushcore inserts means my Reserve wheels haven't needed any attention at all this year.As always, huge thanks to the brands who help make Pinkbike Racing and How To Bike happen.