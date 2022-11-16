Bike Check: Ben Cathro's Santa Cruz Megatower is Smaller than You'd Think

Nov 16, 2022
by Ben Cathro  

BIKE CHECK
Ben Cathro's
Santa Cruz Megatower
Photography by 286 ° West

Hello, I'm Pinkbike Video Presenter Ben Cathro. I'm hopefully familiar to those of you following our Downhill World Cup and How To Bike content. When I'm not presenting videos or racing World Cups I can be found scooting around my local trails in Scotland on this team spec Santa Cruz Megatower. On the surface, there is nothing too surprising going on here, but when you look deeper I've made a few interesting personal choices.

It was originally my intention to race this bike at some National Enduro races in my home nation of the UK, but with a busy schedule this year the bike never got tested against the clock. It's seen plenty of action as my training bike and it's the bike I chose to ride for season two of How To Bike.

Read on for more insights—including why I chose a size smaller than normal.
Ben Cathro
Hometown: Pitlochry Scotland
Age: 34
Height / Weight: 199cm / 6'7", 90kg / 198lb
Team: Pinkbike Racing
Instagram: @ben_cathro


Santacruz Megatower Spec
Frame: Santa Cruz Megatower CC, size XL, low flip chip setting, 170mm travel (230 x 65mm shock)
Shock: Ohlins TTX22 m.2, 65mm stroke, 457lb spring, LSR - 10, LSC - 6, HSC - Position 1
Fork: Ohlins RXF38 m.2, 170mm, 120 PSI, 220 PSI Ramp Chamber, LSR - 7, LSC - 14, HSC - Position 1
Wheels: Santacruz Reserve 30|HD, Industry 9 Hydra, Centrelock Hubs
Tires: Continental Kryptotal DH F + R Supersoft, 24 F / 28 R PSI
Drivetrain: Shimano XTR/XT 12speed, 165mm cranks, 10-51 cassette, 32t Chainring
Pedals: Deity T-Mac
Brakes: Shimano XT 4 pot, metallic pads, 203mm Freeza rotors
Cockpit: Deity Blacklabel bars, 31.8mm diameter, 38mm rise, 780mm width, 50mm Copperhead stem, Supracush grips
Throne: Deity Speedtrap
Dropper Post One Up Components Dropper V2.1, 240mm
Inserts Cushcore Pro R, Cushcore XC F
Protection Ride Wrap Tailored Kit
Mudguard Mudhugger Evo Bolt On
Glovebox Pack of peanuts, multitool, gummy worms

XL rather than XXL

The biggest surprise for a lot of folks is that I chose to ride an XL instead of Santa Cruz's XXL size. The XXL size is a more comfortable bike for me, but as I spent most of the year racing DH I wanted to size down to make my trail bike a bit more unstable, which translates to playful and exciting.

Tall bars for the tall man. Narrow gauge Deity Blacklabel bars in their tallest 38mm rise offering. The most compliant bar they offer paired with their fat grips keeps things comfy.

Spot the spacers. 55mm of spacers raises the stack height and shortens the reach. I'm a fan of a high front end and lots of spacers is the compromise for sizing down the frame and therefore head-tube length.

Big meats.

Continental's new range of tires made a big impression on the World Cup series this year. I run the DH casing with inserts on my trail bike too as I'm a heavy dude and like the stability and security of the heavier tires. This extra protection plus the Cushcore inserts means my Reserve wheels haven't needed any attention at all this year.

Low setting. This isn't for BB or head angle adjustment. It's mainly for a more progressive leverage curve for the coil shock to keep it feeling a bit poppier.

Size-specific chainstays on the mk2 Megatower help to keep things balanced. I'm a Shimano fanboy as well.

The OneUp 240mm dropper was a gamble as I wasn't sure it would fit in the XL frame due to the shock tunnel. Luckily there's room to spare at the height I run the saddle. The noticeably steeper seat tube angle on the mk2 Megatower makes things way comfier on the steep climbs compared to my mk1.

Ideal for autumn stunts in the leaves.

Absolute rig.

As always, huge thanks to the brands who help make Pinkbike Racing and How To Bike happen.

Pinkbike Racing


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks How To Bike Pinkbike Racing Enduro Bikes Santa Cruz Bicycles Continental Shimano Santa Cruz Megatower Ben Cathro


Must Read This Week
Short or Long-Travel: Which Is The Best All-Round MTB?
78993 views
Review: 2023 Yeti SB160 - The Revised Racer
70404 views
Review: The 2023 Yeti SB120 is a Comfortable Trail Cruiser
45210 views
Marin Launches New Rift Zone Alloy Range
39688 views
Poll: How Do You Actually Feel About Cable Routing?
37337 views
Check Out: 9 Environmentally-Minded MTB Products
36859 views
Racing Rumour: 2022 EWS Champ Jesse Melamed Leaving Rocky Mountain for Canyon?
34713 views
Thought Experiment: Integrated Everything - The Futuristic Bike of Your Dreams / Nightmares
33168 views

10 Comments

  • 5 0
 almost as if reach is getting too long these days
  • 3 0
 I knew Ben was a giant but 6'7!? Jeeeeeesus
  • 1 0
 I feel that we could push the boundaries again for the giants out there. Whos up for a 30.5 inch front wheel for xl and bigger bikes? Super mullet!
  • 1 0
 Third last pic - where exactly did he take off from?

Cool bike check though. Always helpful to know how other tall riders set things up.
  • 1 0
 Ben, thinking of putting the TTX rear coil on my Scor 4060 LT. I hear nothing but good things about it.
  • 1 0
 Don't say that to one of these geotron people...
  • 1 0
 One man's "playful and exciting" is another man 's "utterly terrifying".
  • 2 1
 "made in china"
  • 1 0
 SC are great bike, but pricing like made in Ferrari's shop.
  • 1 0
 Throne: Deity Speedtrap





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008773
Mobile Version of Website