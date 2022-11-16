Bike Check: Ben Cathro's Santa Cruz Megatower is Smaller than You'd Think

Hello, I'm Pinkbike Video Presenter Ben Cathro. I'm hopefully familiar to those of you following our Downhill World Cup
and How To Bike
content. When I'm not presenting videos or racing World Cups I can be found scooting around my local trails in Scotland on this team spec Santa Cruz Megatower. On the surface, there is nothing too surprising going on here, but when you look deeper I've made a few interesting personal choices.
It was originally my intention to race this bike at some National Enduro races in my home nation of the UK, but with a busy schedule this year the bike never got tested against the clock. It's seen plenty of action as my training bike and it's the bike I chose to ride for season two of How To Bike.
Read on for more insights—including why I chose a size smaller than normal.
The biggest surprise for a lot of folks is that I chose to ride an XL instead of Santa Cruz's XXL size. The XXL size is a more comfortable bike for me, but as I spent most of the year racing DH I wanted to size down to make my trail bike a bit more unstable, which translates to playful and exciting.
Continental's new range of tires made a big impression on the World Cup series this year. I run the DH casing with inserts on my trail bike too as I'm a heavy dude and like the stability and security of the heavier tires. This extra protection plus the Cushcore inserts means my Reserve wheels haven't needed any attention at all this year.
Ideal for autumn stunts in the leaves.
As always, huge thanks to the brands who help make Pinkbike Racing and How To Bike happen.
Cool bike check though. Always helpful to know how other tall riders set things up.