Bike Check: Benoit Coulanges' Commencal Supreme

Team Dorval AM rider Benoit Coulanges is on a heater of a season so far this year, coming off a 4th place at the first French cup before beating out Loris Vergier, Hugo Frixtalon and Luca Shaw at the second round to take the win. Then, up against a stacked field of France's top downhillers, he took the gold medal at the national championships last weekend making him a rider to watch as we finally head into the World Cup season. But what is his winning bike setup?



Rider Name: Benoit Coulanges

Team: Dorval AM

Instagram: @benoitcoulanges

Benoit CoulangesDorval AM



Details

Frame: Commencal Supreme

Fork: Fox 40 (95 psi // three tokens)

Shock: Fox X2 (230psi // four tokens)

Wheels: Crankbrothers Synthesis DH

Tires: 'Super Secret' Schwalbe prototypes

Drivetrain: Shimano Saint

Brakes: Shimano XTR

Cockpit: Renthal (Bars uncut at 800mm)



For Benoit it is actually pretty simple; he likes to keep everything pretty much as it comes on his Commencal Supreme, which already has plenty of racing pedigree under Amaury Pierron, Thibaut Daprela and Myriam Nicole. Currently, there is nothing unique for him, with no anglesets or custom mounts, and he sees no reason to change anything at the moment. If you are getting good results, who can argue that? This year Benoit is running the new Fox 40 with 95 psi and three tokens for front suspension duties then out back he has a Fox X2 set up with 230psi and four tokens.