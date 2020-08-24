Bike Check: Benoit Coulanges' Commencal Supreme

Aug 24, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

Benoit Coulanges'
Commencal Supreme
Photos: Nathan Hughes


Team Dorval AM rider Benoit Coulanges is on a heater of a season so far this year, coming off a 4th place at the first French cup before beating out Loris Vergier, Hugo Frixtalon and Luca Shaw at the second round to take the win. Then, up against a stacked field of France's top downhillers, he took the gold medal at the national championships last weekend making him a rider to watch as we finally head into the World Cup season. But what is his winning bike setup?

Rider Name: Benoit Coulanges
Team: Dorval AM
Instagram: @benoitcoulanges
For Benoit it is actually pretty simple; he likes to keep everything pretty much as it comes on his Commencal Supreme, which already has plenty of racing pedigree under Amaury Pierron, Thibaut Daprela and Myriam Nicole. Currently, there is nothing unique for him, with no anglesets or custom mounts, and he sees no reason to change anything at the moment. If you are getting good results, who can argue that? This year Benoit is running the new Fox 40 with 95 psi and three tokens for front suspension duties then out back he has a Fox X2 set up with 230psi and four tokens.



Details
Frame: Commencal Supreme
Fork: Fox 40 (95 psi // three tokens)
Shock: Fox X2 (230psi // four tokens)
Wheels: Crankbrothers Synthesis DH
Tires: 'Super Secret' Schwalbe prototypes
Drivetrain: Shimano Saint
Brakes: Shimano XTR
Cockpit: Renthal (Bars uncut at 800mm)








 That front rotor has seen some shit
 Yeah but the rear one seems even worse to me, look how discoloured it is! It almost looks like a motorcycle exhaust, all purple and burnt
 Cushcore front & rear

