Bike Check: Bienvenido Aguado Alba's YT Tues - Red Bull Rampage 2023

It feels amazing to be back at Rampage! I’ve been working hard since my first appearance in 2019. My line this year features big jumps, trickable features, and, of course, the infamous canyon gap. I’m excited! — Bienvenido Aguado Alba, YT MOB Freeride Athlete

Bienvenido Aguado Alba

Instagram: @bienvenidoaguado



Bike Details:

Frame: YT TUES 27.5”, Small

Fork: Fox 40 (190mm)

Shock: Fox X2

Wheels: Spank 359 27.5”

Tires: Maxxis Assegai 2.5 / Maxxis Assegai 2.5

Inserts: No

Cockpit: Spank Spike 790 x 15mm / +17 Degree Rise Stem

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC / 203mm Galfer Rotor

Cranks: SRAM X01 165mm, 32t

Drivetrain: SB One Singlespeed

Pedals: Spank

Saddle: Ergon

Extra: All Mountain Style Fender

The inspiration for this year's design comes from Lucha Libre wrestling and fits pretty well with Rampage. It's raw, brutal, and represents the fight each athlete goes through, both mental and physical. It's a huge honor to have the opportunity to make a small contribution to the most amazing freeride event, and I can’t wait to see Bienve in action later this week. — Dennis Dastig, Senior Graphic Designer YT Industries

Alba even has a matching luchadore kit to go along with his custom painted Tues.

Bienvenido Aguado Alba is back for another round of desert sending at Red Bull Rampage, where he hopes to finish his season off on a high note after snagging the Best Trick Award at Swatch Nines and Best Run at Dark Fest.