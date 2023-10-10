Bike Check: Bienvenido Aguado Alba's YT Tues - Red Bull Rampage 2023

Oct 10, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  
photo

Bienvenido Aguado Alba is back for another round of desert sending at Red Bull Rampage, where he hopes to finish his season off on a high note after snagging the Best Trick Award at Swatch Nines and Best Run at Dark Fest.


bigquotesIt feels amazing to be back at Rampage! I’ve been working hard since my first appearance in 2019. My line this year features big jumps, trickable features, and, of course, the infamous canyon gap. I’m excited!Bienvenido Aguado Alba, YT MOB Freeride Athlete

photo
Bienvenido Aguado Alba
Instagram: @bienvenidoaguado

Bike Details:
Frame: YT TUES 27.5”, Small
Fork: Fox 40 (190mm)
Shock: Fox X2
Wheels: Spank 359 27.5”
Tires: Maxxis Assegai 2.5 / Maxxis Assegai 2.5
Inserts: No
Cockpit: Spank Spike 790 x 15mm / +17 Degree Rise Stem
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC / 203mm Galfer Rotor
Cranks: SRAM X01 165mm, 32t
Drivetrain: SB One Singlespeed
Pedals: Spank
Saddle: Ergon
Extra: All Mountain Style Fender

photo
photo


bigquotesThe inspiration for this year's design comes from Lucha Libre wrestling and fits pretty well with Rampage. It's raw, brutal, and represents the fight each athlete goes through, both mental and physical. It's a huge honor to have the opportunity to make a small contribution to the most amazing freeride event, and I can’t wait to see Bienve in action later this week.Dennis Dastig, Senior Graphic Designer YT Industries


photo

photo
photo
Alba even has a matching luchadore kit to go along with his custom painted Tues.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Bikes YT Industries Yt Tues Bienvenido Aguado Red Bull Rampage 2023


Author Info:
mikekazimer avatar

Member since Feb 1, 2009
1,675 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Elite Finals Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023
108543 views
Spotted: Under the Cover of Specialized's Prototype Downhill Bike
86247 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023
59009 views
Who are the 2023 DH World Cup Champions?
48130 views
Yoann Barelli Signs With Devinci
44111 views
Gee Atherton Air-Lifted from the Red Bull Rampage Course After Crash in Practice [Updated with Footage from Gee]
37319 views
Semi-Final Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023
34960 views
Elite XC Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Cup 2023
31240 views

0 Comments





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.052658
Mobile Version of Website