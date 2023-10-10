Bike Check: Bienvenido Aguado Alba's YT Tues - Red Bull Rampage 2023

Bienvenido Aguado Alba is back for another round of desert sending at Red Bull Rampage, where he hopes to finish his season off on a high note after snagging the Best Trick Award at Swatch Nines and Best Run at Dark Fest.
|It feels amazing to be back at Rampage! I’ve been working hard since my first appearance in 2019. My line this year features big jumps, trickable features, and, of course, the infamous canyon gap. I’m excited!—Bienvenido Aguado Alba, YT MOB Freeride Athlete
Bienvenido Aguado AlbaInstagram: @bienvenidoaguadoBike Details:Frame:
YT TUES 27.5”, SmallFork:
Fox 40 (190mm)Shock:
Fox X2Wheels:
Spank 359 27.5”Tires:
Maxxis Assegai 2.5 / Maxxis Assegai 2.5Inserts:
NoCockpit:
Spank Spike 790 x 15mm / +17 Degree Rise StemBrakes:
SRAM Code RSC / 203mm Galfer RotorCranks:
SRAM X01 165mm, 32tDrivetrain:
SB One SinglespeedPedals:
SpankSaddle:
ErgonExtra:
All Mountain Style Fender
|The inspiration for this year's design comes from Lucha Libre wrestling and fits pretty well with Rampage. It's raw, brutal, and represents the fight each athlete goes through, both mental and physical. It's a huge honor to have the opportunity to make a small contribution to the most amazing freeride event, and I can’t wait to see Bienve in action later this week.—Dennis Dastig, Senior Graphic Designer YT Industries
Alba even has a matching luchadore kit to go along with his custom painted Tues.