Bike Check: Billy Hoyes' Single Speed Banshee Rune Jib Machine

Sep 8, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

BIlly Hoye s Banshee
BIKE CHECK
Billy Hoyes'
Banshee Rune
Photography by Adam Lievesley

Coming from a BMX background, Billy Hoyes looks at bike set up a bit differently than your average mountain biker. He just signed a new deal with Banshee after previously being a BTR rider and has already totally overhauled this Rune V3 to be a freeride / dirt jump / jib machine.

The focus of this build is maneuverability and playfulness so Billy has downsized to a medium, despite being 5' 11", which he claims gives him more control over the bike in the air. He has also stripped down all the controls apart from a back brake for simplicity and to allow him to throw bar spins without having to worry about cables or levers getting in the way. This also means he has set up the bike single speed for further simplicity and silence. Add in some super stiff suspension and you have a bike that most of us would hate on an average trail ride but is perfect for Billy's intentions. Let's get into the details.
BIlly Hoye s Banshee
Rider Name // Billy Hoyes
Age: 22
Height: 5' 11"
Weight: 140 lbs
Instagram: @billy_hoyes

bigquotesI run one rear brake so it's easier to throw barspins and I don't have to worry about grabbing a handful of front brake every time. I also run single speed mainly because I never ride up hills and I like how silent it is. The bike is a little on the small side for me, but that's because I like it to feel nimble in the air, the bike feels incredible! Exactly how I want it.Billy Hoyes

BIlly Hoye s Banshee
Banshee Rune V3 Details
Frame: Banshee Rune V3 raw, 160mm travel
Shock: Fox Float X2 Trunnion
Fork: RockShox Pike Ultimate, 160mm travel
Wheels: Hope Enduro, 27.5" front/rear
Front Tire: Maxxis Assegai, 27.5x2.5" , 30psi
Rear Tire: Maxxis Minion DHRII, 27.5x2.3", 35psi
Drivetrain: SB! single speed tensioner, 16t cog, 34t slx chainring
Brakes: Shimano SLX
Cockpit: Renthal Fatbar35 40mm rise 775mm width. Renthal Apex35 33mm length
Size: Medium
More info: bansheebikes.com

BIlly Hoye s Banshee

BIlly Hoye s Banshee
A Fox Float X2 drives the KS2 Link suspension. Billy runs it at 140 psi with no tokens.
BIlly Hoye s Banshee
The Sean Burns "Vibrator" Pivotal seat is a reminder of Billy's BMX roots.

BIlly Hoye s Banshee
160psi and 2 tokens in a super stiff set up for Billy (the maximum suggested pressure is 163psi from RockShox).

BIlly Hoye s Banshee
There is only one brake and no shifters on Billy's super clean cockpit to make it easy for him to throw barspins.

BIlly Hoye s Banshee
Hills aren't a consideration for Billy so the silence and simplicity of a single-speed set up with a chain tensioner do the job.

BIlly Hoye s Banshee

BIlly Hoye s Banshee
BIlly Hoye s Banshee
There are smiling chainlinks everywhere on Billy's bike. It's a nod to The Bike College in Leeds that uses abandoned or unwanted bikes to teach people mechanical skills and also supports upcoming riders. More info on them can be found at thebikescollege.org.

BIlly Hoye s Banshee
The pedals come from another northern English cycling brand, Burgtec.

BIlly Hoye s Banshee
Maxxis rubber on Hope hoops.

BIlly Hoye s Banshee
BIlly Hoye s Banshee


Photo Credit: @adamlievesleybmx
Billy's Instagram: @billy_hoyes

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Enduro Bikes Banshee Banshee Rune Billy Hoyes


16 Comments

  • 11 0
 i wonder why he didn’t go with a spitfire instead of the rune?
  • 9 0
 Is that ye reverse Assegai?
  • 2 0
 gaiAsse is what the bois are callin it
  • 4 0
 This bike would be perfect to fill the slopeduro hole in my quiver.
  • 2 0
 Pinkbike's 4th Rune article since 2008! Sick looking raw frame.
  • 1 0
 Is the front tire situation just a simple oops or is there a reason for running it wackbards?
  • 1 0
 Awesome build, looks like a fun machine
  • 1 0
 Curious about the weight?
  • 1 0
 Surprised to see 775mm for a barspinner.
  • 1 0
 I like the silver headset spacers
  • 2 0
 FACK I love Banshee’s
  • 1 0
 Same...
  • 1 0
 Love these builds. Seeing plenty of "Dad Jumpers" being built up....
  • 1 0
 RAD (can I have your old BTR plez¿)
  • 1 0
 This is what one would call a "because I can" bike
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



