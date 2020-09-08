Bike Check: Billy Hoyes' Single Speed Banshee Rune Jib Machine

Coming from a BMX background, Billy Hoyes looks at bike set up a bit differently than your average mountain biker. He just signed a new deal with Banshee after previously being a BTR rider and has already totally overhauled this Rune V3 to be a freeride / dirt jump / jib machine.
The focus of this build is maneuverability and playfulness so Billy has downsized to a medium, despite being 5' 11", which he claims gives him more control over the bike in the air. He has also stripped down all the controls apart from a back brake for simplicity and to allow him to throw bar spins without having to worry about cables or levers getting in the way. This also means he has set up the bike single speed for further simplicity and silence. Add in some super stiff suspension and you have a bike that most of us would hate on an average trail ride but is perfect for Billy's intentions. Let's get into the details.
|I run one rear brake so it's easier to throw barspins and I don't have to worry about grabbing a handful of front brake every time. I also run single speed mainly because I never ride up hills and I like how silent it is. The bike is a little on the small side for me, but that's because I like it to feel nimble in the air, the bike feels incredible! Exactly how I want it.—Billy Hoyes
There are smiling chainlinks everywhere on Billy's bike. It's a nod to The Bike College in Leeds that uses abandoned or unwanted bikes to teach people mechanical skills and also supports upcoming riders. More info on them can be found at thebikescollege.org.
