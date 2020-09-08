Bike Check: Billy Hoyes' Single Speed Banshee Rune Jib Machine

Coming from a BMX background, Billy Hoyes looks at bike set up a bit differently than your average mountain biker. He just signed a new deal with Banshee after previously being a BTR rider and has already totally overhauled this Rune V3 to be a freeride / dirt jump / jib machine.



The focus of this build is maneuverability and playfulness so Billy has downsized to a medium, despite being 5' 11", which he claims gives him more control over the bike in the air. He has also stripped down all the controls apart from a back brake for simplicity and to allow him to throw bar spins without having to worry about cables or levers getting in the way. This also means he has set up the bike single speed for further simplicity and silence. Add in some super stiff suspension and you have a bike that most of us would hate on an average trail ride but is perfect for Billy's intentions. Let's get into the details.



Rider Name // Billy Hoyes

Age: 22

Height: 5' 11"

Weight: 140 lbs

Instagram: @billy_hoyes

