Bike Check: Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, Filippo Colombo & Elisabeth Brandau's Olympic Edition BMC Fourstrokes

Jul 22, 2021
by Sarah Moore  
BMC has athletes competing in mountain biking, road cycling, and triathlon.


Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, Filippo Colombo, and Elisabeth Brandau have switched from the trade colours they've worn so far this World Cup season to those of their countries in preparation for the Olympics. BMC has created three special Olympic edition bikes for the athletes, with splashes of their nation's colours across the top tube - red, white and blue for France's Ferrand-Prévot, red with a white cross for Switzerland's Filippo Colombo, and yellow, black and red for Germany's Elisabeth Brandau.

Filippo Colombo, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Elisabeth Brandau will be racing aboard the BMC Fourstroke on Monday, July 26 and Tuesday, July 27th.


Pauline Ferrand-Prévot


Paul Foulonneau 3SO L Agence
Pauline Ferrand-Prevot's size small red, white and blue BMC Fourstroke.



Details:

Frame: BMC Fourstroke 01, size S
Seatpost: RAD seatpost -200mm
Fork: Rock Shox SID Sl 100mm
Shock: Rock Shox SIDLuxe Ultimate
Derailleur: SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS
Shifters: SRAM Eagle AXS Controller
Chainring: SRAM XX1 Eagle DUB SL, blackbox 32 Powermeter
BB: SRAM DUB Pressfit
Cassette: SRAM XG-1299 Eagle 10/50
Chain: SRAM XX1 Eagle
Pedals: Time Atac XC12
Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate
Discs: SRAM centerline 160mm Front and Rear
Stem: BMC 50mm / -5 Bar: Truvativ 700mm
Bar: Truvativ 700mm
Grips: MTB 90
Saddle: Prologo Dimension NDR
Wheels: Duke Lucky Jack SLS2 6Ters
Tires: Vittoria Mezcal XCR 2.25

Photos from BMC / Paul Foulonneau (3SO L'Agence)

Paul Foulonneau 3SO L Agence
Pauline will be racing on a SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS drivetrain with SRAM XX1 Eagle DUB SL cranks and a Blackbox 32 Powermeter.

Paul Foulonneau 3SO L Agence
Paul Foulonneau 3SO L Agence
SRAM Level Ultimate brakes with 160mm rotors front and rear on stopping duties on a narrow 700mm wide bar.

Paul Foulonneau 3SO L Agence
Pauline has chosen to ride her Duke Lucky Jack SLS2 6Ters wheels with Vittoria Mezcal XCR 2.25" tires in Tokyo.

Paul Foulonneau 3SO L Agence
Paul Foulonneau 3SO L Agence
Pauline will be taking on the technical Tokyo course with a 100mm Rock Shox SIDLuxe Ultimate.

Paul Foulonneau 3SO L Agence
Representing France in the red, white and blue.

Paul Foulonneau 3SO L Agence
Special details on Pauline's Time Atac XC12 pedals.
Paul Foulonneau 3SO L Agence
The BMC Fourstoke Pauline is competing on has a 100mm Rock Shox SIDLuxe rear shock.

Paul Foulonneau 3SO L Agence
Race ready.




Filippo Colombo (SUI)


Paul Foulonneau 3SO L Agence
Filippo Colombo's BMC Fourstoke is inspired by the Swiss flag.



Details:

Frame: BMC Fourstroke 01, size L
Seatpost: Autodrop seatpost
Fork: Rock Shox Sid Ultimate 120mm
Shock: Rock Shox SIDLuxe Ultimate
Derailleur: SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS
Shifters: SRAM Eagle AXS controller
Chainring: SRAM XX1 Eagle DUB SL 36T, Quark powermeter
BB: SRAM DUB Pressfit
Cassette: SRAM XG-1299 Eagle 10/50
Chain: SRAM XX1 Eagle
Pedals: Time Atac XC12
Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate 180mm front / 160 mm rear
Bar: BMC 720 mm
Saddle: Prologo Scratch M5
Wheels: Duke Lucky Jack SLS2 6Ters
Tires: Vittoria Mezcal XCR 2.25

Photos from BMC / Paul Foulonneau (3SO L'Agence)

Paul Foulonneau 3SO L Agence
Paul Foulonneau 3SO L Agence
Switzerland's Colombo rides a 120mm Rock Shox SID Ultimate fork and a Rock Shox SIDLuxe Ultimate rear shock.

Paul Foulonneau 3SO L Agence
Colombo is choosing to ride the BMC Fourstroke 01 in a size large.

Paul Foulonneau 3SO L Agence
Paul Foulonneau 3SO L Agence
Going for glory with SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS and a SRAM XX1 Eagle DUB SL 36T, Quark powermeter.

Paul Foulonneau 3SO L Agence
Colombo rides a 720mm bar. Stopping duties will be performed by SRAM's Level Ultimate brakes. Colombo rides with a 180mm front rotor and a 160 mm rear rotor.
Paul Foulonneau 3SO L Agence
Time Atac XC12 pedals for Colombo.

Paul Foulonneau 3SO L Agence
Colombo's Fourstroke is kitted out with Duke Lucky Jack SLS2 6Ters with Vittoria Mezcal XCR 2.25" tires.



Elisabeth Brandau will be competing for Germany in Tokyo on a size large Fourstroke.


Elisabeth Brandau (GER)



Details:

Frame: BMC Fourstroke 01, size L
Seatpost: RAD seatpost 80mm
Fork: Fox 32 Float Factory SC 100mm
Shock: Fox Float DPS Evol
Shifter and derailleur: SRAM 1x12 Eagle AXS
Crank: SRAM XX1 Eagle
Chainring: Absolute black 34T
Brakes: Magura MT8 Race Line 160mm front and rear
Pedals: Crankbrother Candy 11
Grips: ESI grips
Saddle: Pro Stealth
Stem: BMC 60mm
Bar: Reverse Tracer 680mm
Rims: Duke Chain
Hubs: DT Swiss 240
Spokes: Sapim CX Ray
Tires: Vittoria Barzo front, Mezcal rear


All about the orange details, including the bright ESI grips.

Brandau isn't on the Absolute Absalon team like Ferrand-Prevot and Colombo and so unlike them, she rides Fox suspension. Her Fourstroke is set up with a 100mm Fox 32 Float Factory SC fork and a 100mm Fox Float DPS Evol rear shock.

Brandau is on the Reverse Tracer bar in a narrow 680mm width.

'Elisabeth' is written in fine, gold lettering down the top tube above the BMC logo.

SRAM XX1 Eagle drivetrain with an Absolute black 34T chainring.

Magura MT8 Race Line brakes will slow Brandau down, with 160mm rotors front and rear.

Ready, set, go.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks XC Bikes Bmc Bmc Fourstroke Filippo Colombo Pauline Ferrand Prevot Tokyo Olympics XC Racing


5 Comments

  • 3 0
 What about Tom Pidcock's BMC Fourstroke with prototype suspension?
  • 1 0
 Página no encontrada - error 404

Anyone take a screenshot?
  • 1 2
 No droppers.
  • 2 0
 The dropper are integrated to the frame on the BMC Fourstroke, so it looks like a regular seatpost but in fact is a 80mm dropper.

Post a Comment



