Bike Check: Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, Filippo Colombo & Elisabeth Brandau's Olympic Edition BMC Fourstrokes

BMC has athletes competing in mountain biking, road cycling, and triathlon.

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot's size small red, white and blue BMC Fourstroke.

Details:



Frame: BMC Fourstroke 01, size S

Seatpost: RAD seatpost -200mm

Fork: Rock Shox SID Sl 100mm

Shock: Rock Shox SIDLuxe Ultimate

Derailleur: SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS

Shifters: SRAM Eagle AXS Controller

Chainring: SRAM XX1 Eagle DUB SL, blackbox 32 Powermeter

BB: SRAM DUB Pressfit

Cassette: SRAM XG-1299 Eagle 10/50

Chain: SRAM XX1 Eagle

Pedals: Time Atac XC12

Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate

Discs: SRAM centerline 160mm Front and Rear

Stem : BMC 50mm / -5 Bar: Truvativ 700mm

Bar: Truvativ 700mm

Grips: MTB 90

Saddle: Prologo Dimension NDR

Wheels: Duke Lucky Jack SLS2 6Ters

Tires: Vittoria Mezcal XCR 2.25



Photos from BMC / Paul Foulonneau (3SO L'Agence)



Pauline will be racing on a SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS drivetrain with SRAM XX1 Eagle DUB SL cranks and a Blackbox 32 Powermeter.

SRAM Level Ultimate brakes with 160mm rotors front and rear on stopping duties on a narrow 700mm wide bar.

Pauline has chosen to ride her Duke Lucky Jack SLS2 6Ters wheels with Vittoria Mezcal XCR 2.25" tires in Tokyo.

Pauline will be taking on the technical Tokyo course with a 100mm Rock Shox SIDLuxe Ultimate.

Representing France in the red, white and blue.

Special details on Pauline's Time Atac XC12 pedals. The BMC Fourstoke Pauline is competing on has a 100mm Rock Shox SIDLuxe rear shock.

Race ready.

Filippo Colombo (SUI)

Filippo Colombo's BMC Fourstoke is inspired by the Swiss flag.

Details:



Frame: BMC Fourstroke 01, size L

Seatpost: Autodrop seatpost

Fork: Rock Shox Sid Ultimate 120mm

Shock: Rock Shox SIDLuxe Ultimate

Derailleur: SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS

Shifters: SRAM Eagle AXS controller

Chainring: SRAM XX1 Eagle DUB SL 36T, Quark powermeter

BB: SRAM DUB Pressfit

Cassette: SRAM XG-1299 Eagle 10/50

Chain: SRAM XX1 Eagle

Pedals: Time Atac XC12

Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate 180mm front / 160 mm rear

Bar: BMC 720 mm

Saddle: Prologo Scratch M5

Wheels: Duke Lucky Jack SLS2 6Ters

Tires: Vittoria Mezcal XCR 2.25



Switzerland's Colombo rides a 120mm Rock Shox SID Ultimate fork and a Rock Shox SIDLuxe Ultimate rear shock.

Colombo is choosing to ride the BMC Fourstroke 01 in a size large.

Going for glory with SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS and a SRAM XX1 Eagle DUB SL 36T, Quark powermeter.

Colombo rides a 720mm bar. Stopping duties will be performed by SRAM's Level Ultimate brakes. Colombo rides with a 180mm front rotor and a 160 mm rear rotor. Time Atac XC12 pedals for Colombo.

Colombo's Fourstroke is kitted out with Duke Lucky Jack SLS2 6Ters with Vittoria Mezcal XCR 2.25" tires.

Elisabeth Brandau will be competing for Germany in Tokyo on a size large Fourstroke.

Elisabeth Brandau (GER)

Details:



Frame: BMC Fourstroke 01, size L

Seatpost: RAD seatpost 80mm

Fork: Fox 32 Float Factory SC 100mm

Shock: Fox Float DPS Evol

Shifter and derailleur: SRAM 1x12 Eagle AXS

Crank: SRAM XX1 Eagle

Chainring: Absolute black 34T

Brakes: Magura MT8 Race Line 160mm front and rear

Pedals: Crankbrother Candy 11

Grips: ESI grips

Saddle: Pro Stealth

Stem: BMC 60mm

Bar: Reverse Tracer 680mm

Rims: Duke Chain

Hubs: DT Swiss 240

Spokes: Sapim CX Ray

Tires: Vittoria Barzo front, Mezcal rear



All about the orange details, including the bright ESI grips.

Brandau isn't on the Absolute Absalon team like Ferrand-Prevot and Colombo and so unlike them, she rides Fox suspension. Her Fourstroke is set up with a 100mm Fox 32 Float Factory SC fork and a 100mm Fox Float DPS Evol rear shock.

Brandau is on the Reverse Tracer bar in a narrow 680mm width.

'Elisabeth' is written in fine, gold lettering down the top tube above the BMC logo.

SRAM XX1 Eagle drivetrain with an Absolute black 34T chainring.

Magura MT8 Race Line brakes will slow Brandau down, with 160mm rotors front and rear.

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, Filippo Colombo, and Elisabeth Brandau have switched from the trade colours they've worn so far this World Cup season to those of their countries in preparation for the Olympics. BMC has created three special Olympic edition bikes for the athletes, with splashes of their nation's colours across the top tube - red, white and blue for France's Ferrand-Prévot, red with a white cross for Switzerland's Filippo Colombo, and yellow, black and red for Germany's Elisabeth Brandau.Filippo Colombo, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Elisabeth Brandau will be racing aboard the BMC Fourstroke on Monday, July 26 and Tuesday, July 27th.