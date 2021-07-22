Bike Check: Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, Filippo Colombo & Elisabeth Brandau's Olympic Edition BMC Fourstrokes

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, Filippo Colombo, and Elisabeth Brandau have switched from the trade colours they've worn so far this World Cup season to those of their countries in preparation for the Olympics. BMC has created three special Olympic edition bikes for the athletes, with splashes of their nation's colours across the top tube - red, white and blue for France's Ferrand-Prévot, red with a white cross for Switzerland's Filippo Colombo, and yellow, black and red for Germany's Elisabeth Brandau.
Filippo Colombo, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Elisabeth Brandau will be racing aboard the BMC Fourstroke on Monday, July 26 and Tuesday, July 27th.
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot
SRAM Level Ultimate brakes with 160mm rotors front and rear on stopping duties on a narrow 700mm wide bar.
Pauline will be taking on the technical Tokyo course with a 100mm Rock Shox SIDLuxe Ultimate.
Filippo Colombo (SUI)
Switzerland's Colombo rides a 120mm Rock Shox SID Ultimate fork and a Rock Shox SIDLuxe Ultimate rear shock.
Going for glory with SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS and a SRAM XX1 Eagle DUB SL 36T, Quark powermeter.
Elisabeth Brandau (GER)
All about the orange details, including the bright ESI grips.
Brandau is on the Reverse Tracer bar in a narrow 680mm width.
SRAM XX1 Eagle drivetrain with an Absolute black 34T chainring.
Magura MT8 Race Line brakes will slow Brandau down, with 160mm rotors front and rear.
