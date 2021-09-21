Bike Check: Brad Copeland's 'Mechanic's Superbike,' a Modified eCommuter Designed for Kate Courtney's Tech Support





Enter the Mechanic's Superbike. The custom concept steed is equipped with everything needed to support Kate Courtney with all things race tech, but with a dash more fun than most tech zone setups. To put the dream into action, Brad enlisted help from some of the best: Jason Quade of

Kate Courtney is an extraordinary rider and her right hand man, Brad Copeland, is an extraordinary mechanic, so naturally, Brad needed an extraordinary bike to whirl him around for all of Kate's tech support needs.Enter the Mechanic's Superbike. The custom concept steed is equipped with everything needed to support Kate Courtney with all things race tech, but with a dash more fun than most tech zone setups. To put the dream into action, Brad enlisted help from some of the best: Jason Quade of Abbey Bike Tools , who helped orchestrate every custom mounting point and of course provided the tool setup out back, Ryan Vergeront , Brad's collaborator on the idea who "helped make funny ideas real, and real ideas funny," and Tony Baumann of Made Rad by Tony , a longtime friend of Brad's who did truly make an already-rad design even radder. Brad Copeland // Kate Courtney's tech support

Instagram: @bbcopeland

//

Brad Copeland, USA.

It holds drinks for Kate during the race and Brad after the race. Mechanic's Superbike Details

Frame: Scott Axis eRide

Fork: 140mm RockShox Pike Ultimate

Wheels: 29" Syncros Silverton SL... 3 sets!

Tires: Maxxis Aspen 2.4"

Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS, Rainbow Oil Slick

Brakes: SRAM G2 RSC, 180mm front /160mm rear centerlock rotors

Cockpit: Syncros Fraser iC

Saddle: Syncros Tofino R 1.0

Pedals: HT Components platform, Rainbow Oil Slick



Now that the normal stuff is out of the way... in Brad's words:

- Topeak Tubibooster air canisters with custom mini-compressor housed in one canister charging the opposing air tank, for rapid tire mounting or pressure adjustments.

- Abbey Tools Team Issue toolbox with custom mount for tool-free installation and removal.

- Custom Old Man Mountain racks for the spare wheelsets, modified for this project by Abbey to easily remove using Abbey Geiszler truing stand adapter for through-axle wheels. Tool free installation and removal for all four spare wheels.

- Rear rack strut that is actually half of an Abbey Harbor Dishing Gauge — burly CNC’d alloy for managing all that extra heft back there.

- Pelican Professional cooler with custom mount for holding bottles of whatever you wish on the front rack, whether for during the race for Kate or after the race for me.



Where to even begin?! This week we were finally able to debut the @bikeonscott Mechanic’s Superbike concept— The idea was simple: build an eBike-based machine equipped with every necessity to fully support @kateplusfate in the tech zone of a pro mountain bike race — and have fun doing it. — Brad Copeland

The fact that even the Topeak canisters are included in the Made Rad color scheme is downright incredible. And the canister system, which consists of two canisters and a custom mini air compressor that pressurizes one of the canisters for quick tire changes, is quite clever.

The Mechanic's Superbike doesn't slack on the shiny bits, and with the Syncros integrated cockpit, Syncros wheels, XX1 rainbow oil slick cassette, and AXS dropper, this bike means business. How exactly are we going to define 'business'? We'll let you answer that.

The devil's in the details. Serial number: 00420.

The concept execution was clearly not a walk in the park, and Brad wants to shout out Jason Quade from Abbey Bike Tools, who essentially shut down his whole shop for a few days to make this thing happen. He used "all of his resources and know-how to fabricate each and every attachment, reinforcement, mounting point, and modification to make this bike functional and simple to use," Brad wrote. He also, of course, supplied the tool box itself.

Oil slick on oil slick. Tony Baumann, the man behind Made Rad by Tony, perfectly customized the whole bike. Brad met Tony at his first mountain bike race when they were both 11 years old, and they've now been friends for nearly 25 years, so the fact that they finally teamed up to create something awesome has a lot of sentimental value, Brad said.

On this beast, Brad's ready to take on the world. Is the world ready for Brad? Doubtful, but maybe we can rise to the occasion.

This bad boy is built on the Scott Axis eRide platform with a Bosch motor. It has 140mm of fun up front thanks to a RockShox Pike Ultimate, a 150mm AXS dropper post, and an oil slick XX1 Eagle AXS drivetrain, much like its racier sister out on the course being ridden by Kate. It also sports the same one-piece Syncros Silverton SL wheels as Kate's bike, but three times as many. Wonderbike, indeed.The team's sponsors also made the Mechanic's Superbike possible. From Brad: "All of the Scott-SRAM MTB Racing team sponsors, whose endless support not only make our day-to-day operations possible, went even further to supply all the parts and hardware to complete this incredible package— in beautiful and color-coordinated fashion, no less. Thank you SRAM, RockShox, Syncros, Topeak, Maxxis, HT Components, Better Bolts, Old Man Mountain Racks and Pelican Professional for going the extra mile to be a part of this one. Keeping it sponsor-correct was an important goal for the project as well, as we wanted to pay homage to our supporters with this project and honor their endless contributions to our team’s success."