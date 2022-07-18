Bike Check: Brage Vestavik's GT Force 'Jib' Bike

At this point, Brage Vestavik needs little introduction. The Norwegian freerider's X Games Real MTB segment left jaws on the floor last year, and his attempt at a ridiculous drop during Red Bull Rampage later in the season cemented his position as a fan favorite for mountain bikers around the world.



His GT Force is purpose built for his unique style of riding, which combines elements of street and big mountain. That's why you'll find enough housing to do bar spins on a bike with 150mm of travel, a single speed conversion, and parts chosen to handle the massive impacts that Brage subjects his bike to. The Force is GT's enduro bike, but Brage has turned it into his 'jib' bike, the freeride Viking's weapon of choice for half cabs on skinnies, massive sprocket stalls, and whatever other creative lines strike his fancy.









Brage Vestavik



Age: 23

Hometown: Mysen, Norway

Height: 185 cm / 6'1"

Weight: 95 kg / 209 lb

Instagram: @bragevestavik

