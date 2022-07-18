Bike Check: Brage Vestavik's GT Force 'Jib' Bike

At this point, Brage Vestavik needs little introduction. The Norwegian freerider's X Games Real MTB segment left jaws on the floor last year, and his attempt at a ridiculous drop during Red Bull Rampage later in the season cemented his position as a fan favorite for mountain bikers around the world.
His GT Force is purpose built for his unique style of riding, which combines elements of street and big mountain. That's why you'll find enough housing to do bar spins on a bike with 150mm of travel, a single speed conversion, and parts chosen to handle the massive impacts that Brage subjects his bike to. The Force is GT's enduro bike, but Brage has turned it into his 'jib' bike, the freeride Viking's weapon of choice for half cabs on skinnies, massive sprocket stalls, and whatever other creative lines strike his fancy.
Brage's been keeping busy with film projects this season, having recently finished a shoot with Teton Gravity Research, another one with Freeride Entertainment, and there are additional projects in the works with Red Bull. Brage's also been digging and riding near his home in Mysen, Norway, for a long-term project with Blur Media. In any case, there should be plenty of footage of Brage doing what he does best coming out in the near future.
