Bike Check: Brage Vestavik's GT Force 'Jib' Bike

Jul 18, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  

BIKE CHECK
Brage Vestavik's
GT Force
Photography by Mayhem Media & Nicholas Kjelland

At this point, Brage Vestavik needs little introduction. The Norwegian freerider's X Games Real MTB segment left jaws on the floor last year, and his attempt at a ridiculous drop during Red Bull Rampage later in the season cemented his position as a fan favorite for mountain bikers around the world.

His GT Force is purpose built for his unique style of riding, which combines elements of street and big mountain. That's why you'll find enough housing to do bar spins on a bike with 150mm of travel, a single speed conversion, and parts chosen to handle the massive impacts that Brage subjects his bike to. The Force is GT's enduro bike, but Brage has turned it into his 'jib' bike, the freeride Viking's weapon of choice for half cabs on skinnies, massive sprocket stalls, and whatever other creative lines strike his fancy.



Brage Vestavik

Age: 23
Hometown: Mysen, Norway
Height: 185 cm / 6'1"
Weight: 95 kg / 209 lb
Instagram: @bragevestavik

GT Force Spec
Frame: GT Force alloy, size L
Shock: Marzocchi Bomber Air, 350 psi, max volume spacers
Fork: Marzocchi Bomber Z1 Air, 130 psi, max tokens
Wheels: DT Swiss FR1950
Tires: Michelin DH34: 27 psi front, 30 psi rear, Peaty's sealant
Drivetrain: Singlespeed, Shimano Zee derailleur for chain tensioner, 165mm Saint cranks
Pedals: Burgtec Penthouse Flat MK5 pedals
Brakes: Shimano Saint BR-M820, 203mm rotors
Cockpit: Burgtec MK3 stem, Sensus Dissisdaboss grips
Seat: SDG Apollo


The teeth on an old cassette have been filed down to act as a chainguide for Brage's singlespeed setup. A spoke is used instead of a cable to keep the derailleur in the desired position for improved durability if it does get hit.

One of the flanges of the star-fangled nut has been punched out to allow the front brake line to run inside the head tube.

Brage even has his own signature frame protection from RipTape.


Well-used Sensus grips, Shimano Saint brakes, and 50mm Burgtec aluminum bars cut to 760mm.

Brage's been keeping busy with film projects this season, having recently finished a shoot with Teton Gravity Research, another one with Freeride Entertainment, and there are additional projects in the works with Red Bull. Brage's also been digging and riding near his home in Mysen, Norway, for a long-term project with Blur Media. In any case, there should be plenty of footage of Brage doing what he does best coming out in the near future.




10 Comments

  • 5 2
 That bent piggyback reservoaire is probably one of the most useles solutions on rear shocks ever created. Absolutely no purpose.
  • 1 0
 I think they were really just trying to get them to fit on stumpjumpers.
  • 3 0
 What's the max. pressure on the fork and shock? 300/100? Or does he actually run it within warranty limits?
  • 1 0
 Warranty got left behind about 50 feet ago…
  • 2 0
 Fork travel? Rear travel? Bar dimesions?
  • 1 0
 Is he using the oldgen frame because the new could not take the "pressure"?
  • 1 0
 Zinglespeed mod , the gift that keeps on giving
  • 1 0
 Is that a dork disc?
  • 1 1
 29er?
  • 1 0
 Most likely, maybe.





