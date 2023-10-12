Bike Check: Brendan Fairclough's Scott Gambler - Red Bull Rampage 2023

We're back again bringing you the latest from Utah, and one of the many little exciting things happening is that Brendan Fairclough is back at Rampage this year. It's great to see - the Britishman is a certified Rampage legend and has already cemented himself into the Utah desert history books with some very impressive riding in years past, but he's taken a few years away, so it'll be exciting to see what he has to throw down this time. (See here
and here
for proof that it's already happening.)
He brought with him his new Scott Gambler, built specifically for this event and themed after Brendan's upcoming film project, Deathgrip 2. The bike is decorated with Deathgrip 2 motifs, of course, but also has some details that are all extra credit, just for Brendan - little personal details like his daughters' names inside the rear triangle and a Royal Mail stamp, for all his first-class sending, of course.
Take a look below at a bike that'll definitely impress us this week.
|I think I might actually go as far to say - the coolest bike that I've ever had. It's a Deathgrip 2 bike, the only thing I've had going through my head for the last 18 months is Deathgrip 2, so we thought this would be the perfect angle. I'm absolutely thrilled with the result, can't wait to put it on dirt.—Brendan Fairclough
It's a bike with personality. His initials on the top tube use the Royal Mail font and logo, and above is the information that's usually on a British postbox. Plus the stamp needed for sending, of course.
Those seatstay names make it even more precious.
Two important Rampage modes.
Everything will be different by the time the dust settles again. Good luck out there, Brendan!