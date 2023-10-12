Bike Check: Brendan Fairclough's Scott Gambler - Red Bull Rampage 2023





He brought with him his new Scott Gambler, built specifically for this event and themed after Brendan's upcoming film project, Deathgrip 2. The bike is decorated with Deathgrip 2 motifs, of course, but also has some details that are all extra credit, just for Brendan - little personal details like his daughters' names inside the rear triangle and a Royal Mail stamp, for all his first-class sending, of course.



Take a look below at a bike that'll definitely impress us this week.



Age: 35

Hometown: Guildford, England

Instagram: @brendog1

That's a pair of his signature DMR Vault pedals, but he plans to add longer aftermarket DMR Kingpins to the edges to add concavity, which he says makes him feel more secure and more "in the bike."

This bike has already accomplished some ridiculous things. Details



Frame: Scott Gambler

Shock: Fox DHX2

Fork: Fox 40

Wheels: Enve M9 29"

Tires: Pirelli Scorpion F/R

Drivetrain: SRAM XO

Brakes: Hayes Dominion

Cockpit: Deity

More info: Scott Gambler



I think I might actually go as far to say - the coolest bike that I've ever had. It's a Deathgrip 2 bike, the only thing I've had going through my head for the last 18 months is Deathgrip 2, so we thought this would be the perfect angle. I'm absolutely thrilled with the result, can't wait to put it on dirt. — Brendan Fairclough

It's a bike with personality. His initials on the top tube use the Royal Mail font and logo, and above is the information that's usually on a British postbox. Plus the stamp needed for sending, of course.

Those seatstay names make it even more precious.

The terrain is so vast there that even hitting one of the biggest canyon gaps many of us can imagine, Brendan still looks tiny.

Two important Rampage modes.

Everything will be different by the time the dust settles again. Good luck out there, Brendan!