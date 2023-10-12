Bike Check: Brendan Fairclough's Scott Gambler - Red Bull Rampage 2023

Oct 12, 2023
by Alicia Leggett  

photo
BIKE CHECK
Brendan Fairclough's
Scott Gambler
Photographs from Scott Sports

We're back again bringing you the latest from Utah, and one of the many little exciting things happening is that Brendan Fairclough is back at Rampage this year. It's great to see - the Britishman is a certified Rampage legend and has already cemented himself into the Utah desert history books with some very impressive riding in years past, but he's taken a few years away, so it'll be exciting to see what he has to throw down this time. (See here and here for proof that it's already happening.)

He brought with him his new Scott Gambler, built specifically for this event and themed after Brendan's upcoming film project, Deathgrip 2. The bike is decorated with Deathgrip 2 motifs, of course, but also has some details that are all extra credit, just for Brendan - little personal details like his daughters' names inside the rear triangle and a Royal Mail stamp, for all his first-class sending, of course.

Take a look below at a bike that'll definitely impress us this week.

photo
Rider Name Brendan Fairclough
Age: 35
Hometown: Guildford, England
Instagram: @brendog1

photo
That's a pair of his signature DMR Vault pedals, but he plans to add longer aftermarket DMR Kingpins to the edges to add concavity, which he says makes him feel more secure and more "in the bike."

photo
This bike has already accomplished some ridiculous things.
Details

Frame: Scott Gambler
Shock: Fox DHX2
Fork: Fox 40
Wheels: Enve M9 29"
Tires: Pirelli Scorpion F/R
Drivetrain: SRAM XO
Brakes: Hayes Dominion
Cockpit: Deity
More info: Scott Gambler


bigquotesI think I might actually go as far to say - the coolest bike that I've ever had. It's a Deathgrip 2 bike, the only thing I've had going through my head for the last 18 months is Deathgrip 2, so we thought this would be the perfect angle. I'm absolutely thrilled with the result, can't wait to put it on dirt.Brendan Fairclough

photo
photo
It's a bike with personality. His initials on the top tube use the Royal Mail font and logo, and above is the information that's usually on a British postbox. Plus the stamp needed for sending, of course.

photo
photo
Those seatstay names make it even more precious.

photo
The terrain is so vast there that even hitting one of the biggest canyon gaps many of us can imagine, Brendan still looks tiny.

photo
photo
Two important Rampage modes.

photo
photo
Everything will be different by the time the dust settles again. Good luck out there, Brendan!


