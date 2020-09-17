Bike Check: Brendan Fairclough's Custom F**k Corona Scott Gambler

Brendan Fairclough's 2021 custom Fatcreations painted Scott Gambler, F**k Corona & A Dog's Life edition.
With no downhill races happening at the moment, OG freeracer Brendan Fairclough has been out at the Audi Nines quarry getting time in on the freeride line with this custom "F**k Corona / A Dog's Life" Gambler. And not only is this a stunner of a custom bike, but Brendan will also be raffling the full bike off for charity at the end of October. Supporting charities close to his heart, 100% of the proceeds will be split between the MS society and The Smile Train. Raffle tickets are only £5 and he’s hoping to raise as much money as possible to support charities he believes so much in.
With the bike having its maiden voyage at Audi Nines and no RedBull Rampage happening this year, the winner of the bike will be in to win an 'essentially' brand spanking new Gambler, all for a good cause. You can find out more here.
|I’m obviously in a really fortunate position with great sponsors and partners and I wanted to build a really ultimate downhill bike and ride it. It was supposed to be ridden at Rampage and then raffled but Rampage is off so we’re going to raffle it and the winner will be announced on the 30th of October, which is Rampage finals day. So it’s a custom painted Fat Creations bike. People can buy a raffle ticket for £5, you can buy as many as you want. All the donations are going to go to a charity called Smile Train which is a cleft lip and palate charity, obviously I was born with that so it’s quite close to me. And the other half to MS so they're going to be 100% of ticket sales are going to go to charity.—Brendan Fairclough
|I have it set up very similar to at a race. I just have a air shock in here now as opposed to a coil shock. I’ve got that pumped up to 300psi. All full compression on full, high and low. I put an extra 10psi in my fork so I’m up to 95psi. 35 psi in my tyres, back and front. Thats pretty much the only differences I have from my race bike to my freeride bike. I don’t really like that word but yeah.—Brendan Fairclough
|This bar comes in 800mm but I cut them down to 780mm. 30mm rise, 7.5 degree backsweep, 31.8mm because I wanted an aluminium. Slightly thinner so it give you more feel because I think a carbon bar in a 35mm is so stiff. You get way too much feedback to your hands, I think it’s pointless.—Brendan Fairclough
