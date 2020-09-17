Bike Check: Brendan Fairclough's Custom F**k Corona Scott Gambler

I’m obviously in a really fortunate position with great sponsors and partners and I wanted to build a really ultimate downhill bike and ride it. It was supposed to be ridden at Rampage and then raffled but Rampage is off so we’re going to raffle it and the winner will be announced on the 30th of October, which is Rampage finals day. So it’s a custom painted Fat Creations bike. People can buy a raffle ticket for £5, you can buy as many as you want. All the donations are going to go to a charity called Smile Train which is a cleft lip and palate charity, obviously I was born with that so it’s quite close to me. And the other half to MS so they're going to be 100% of ticket sales are going to go to charity. — Brendan Fairclough