Bike Check: Brendan Fairclough's Custom F**k Corona Scott Gambler

Sep 17, 2020
by Samantha Saskia Dugon  

BIKE CHECK
Brendan Fairclough's
Scott Gambler
Photography by Samantha Saskia Dugon

Brendan Fairclough's 2021 custom Fatcreations painted Scott Gambler, F**k Corona & A Dog's Life edition.

With no downhill races happening at the moment, OG freeracer Brendan Fairclough has been out at the Audi Nines quarry getting time in on the freeride line with this custom "F**k Corona / A Dog's Life" Gambler. And not only is this a stunner of a custom bike, but Brendan will also be raffling the full bike off for charity at the end of October. Supporting charities close to his heart, 100% of the proceeds will be split between the MS society and The Smile Train. Raffle tickets are only £5 and he’s hoping to raise as much money as possible to support charities he believes so much in.

With the bike having its maiden voyage at Audi Nines and no RedBull Rampage happening this year, the winner of the bike will be in to win an 'essentially' brand spanking new Gambler, all for a good cause. You can find out more here.


Brendan and his custom Scott Gambler

Scott Gambler
Frame: Scott Gambler, custom painted by Fatcreations
Fork: Fox 40s, 95psi
Wheels: Enve M29 29er front, M9 27.5 rear.
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHR2 front and back, both at 35psi
Drivetrain: DMR Cranks, TRP DH7 derailleur
Brakes: TRP G-spec with 223mm rotor upfront and 200mm on the back.
Cockpit: Deity Signature BF 800 handlebar cut to 780mm, Deity signature Stem, DMR Deathgrips, TRP DH7 shifter
Pedals: DMR Vaults, signature Brendon edition
Saddle & Seatpost Deity Seat & seatpost

I think we can all agree on this
"A Dogs Life" decals to celebrate his new video series


bigquotesI’m obviously in a really fortunate position with great sponsors and partners and I wanted to build a really ultimate downhill bike and ride it. It was supposed to be ridden at Rampage and then raffled but Rampage is off so we’re going to raffle it and the winner will be announced on the 30th of October, which is Rampage finals day. So it’s a custom painted Fat Creations bike. People can buy a raffle ticket for £5, you can buy as many as you want. All the donations are going to go to a charity called Smile Train which is a cleft lip and palate charity, obviously I was born with that so it’s quite close to me. And the other half to MS so they're going to be 100% of ticket sales are going to go to charity.Brendan Fairclough


The sandy rear triangle

bigquotesI have it set up very similar to at a race. I just have a air shock in here now as opposed to a coil shock. I’ve got that pumped up to 300psi. All full compression on full, high and low. I put an extra 10psi in my fork so I’m up to 95psi. 35 psi in my tyres, back and front. Thats pretty much the only differences I have from my race bike to my freeride bike. I don’t really like that word but yeah.Brendan Fairclough

A Dog's life Graphics
Brendog Vaults.


Chris King Hubs
New 40s

The fade from white to tan is dreamy
Brendog Signature and logo for this custom build

bigquotesThis bar comes in 800mm but I cut them down to 780mm. 30mm rise, 7.5 degree backsweep, 31.8mm because I wanted an aluminium. Slightly thinner so it give you more feel because I think a carbon bar in a 35mm is so stiff. You get way too much feedback to your hands, I think it’s pointless.Brendan Fairclough

Deity Signature BF Bars
Deathgrips of course


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Bikes Scott Scott Gambler Brendan Fairclough


Must Read This Week
Video: We Actually Tested Our Bike From The Future - The Grim Donut Part 2
93836 views
Why Do Luxury Brands Keep Producing Crappy Mountain Bikes?
77531 views
Disabled Rider Calls for Empathy and Kindness After Being Challenged on Trails
75544 views
11 of the Best Flat Pedal Shoes Ridden & Rated
53152 views
Bike vs Bike: Connor Fearon's 2007 Kona Stab Deluxe vs 2020 Operator
51941 views
Video: Salsa's New Blackthorn Trail Bike - First Look
47842 views
The Best Tech From Val di Sole Downhill World Cups
39421 views
Interview: Manon Carpenter 3 Years Post Racing Retirement
34918 views

29 Comments

  • 31 4
 “Deity Signature BF 800 handlebar cut to 780mm” BF had to cut down the BF signature bar to suit him????
  • 17 2
 My uncle used to rip the sleeves off his tuxedos. I guess that's what suit him for the occasion..
  • 1 4
 @smoothjazzcyclist: I don’t get it
  • 2 0
 @smoothjazzcyclist: Were they ‘Uncle smoothjazzcyclist’ signature tuxedos? Regardless I’ve bought my raffle tickets, I will deal with the bar width after I’ve won Smile
  • 18 0
 Air Jordans didn’t only come in MJ’s foot size dude.
  • 2 0
 He left them at 800mm stock in case you wanted to get a little extra BF
  • 1 0
 @chriskneeland: it says he cut them down to 780 lol
  • 1 0
 @smoothjazzcyclist: That's one big Muther if He actually ripped the sleeves and didn't use scissors!
  • 4 0
 I wish people outside of the UK could buy tickets and be able to win. I would love this bike, and the MS Society is a charity that I try to help when I can because my sister has MS. Not an easy life at times. Thank you Brendan.
  • 2 0
 Awesomeness, at a time when nonprofits across the world have practically crumbled if considered "not essential"! Best of luck to all of the involved future endeavors.
  • 2 0
 Don't fucking enter then! Or cover them with a Bob the builder sticker!
  • 2 0
 I assume that was aimed at jaame !
I’ll buy 2 tickets do don’t worry about grumpy hehe
  • 1 0
 If there is only one good thing to come out of Corona, it might just be that bike.
  • 1 0
 Look how high the seatpost is i order to clear Rear travel. Big design flaw!
  • 1 1
 New fox 40 is out but pros still using rad ones, Something different coming ?
  • 1 0
 Is it Possible to buy tickets Living outside of UK .? ????
  • 1 0
 I prefer quality "micro brews" myself.
  • 7 8
 " Essentially a Brand new bike" .....ya right
  • 29 0
 It’s been riden for 3 days. She’s pretty much new.
  • 1 1
 @Brendog1: I see some scuff marks on that frame.
  • 1 0
 I bet the tires still have those little nubs on them from the injection mold.
  • 1 0
 @Brendog1:

Brendog shoe rub included?

In all honesty though I’d be pumped to win this.
  • 3 19
flag jaame (58 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @Brendog1: swear words Brendog. Not cool. Some of us have kids.
You’d better remove that sticker if you want me to enter.
  • 4 0
 @jaame: I will remain skeptically optimistic this was just a bad joke.
  • 2 0
 @Maestroman87: In the likely event that it wasn't, fortunately no one's forcing him to enter.
  • 1 0
 @Brendog1: is this the real Brendog?
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.012283
Mobile Version of Website