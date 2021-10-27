Bike Check: Brendan Fairclough's Unridden Red Bull Rampage Bike

Brendan Fairclough's Rampage runs are some of the most anticipated every year but unfortunately, a leg injury and subsequent infections
meant that he didn't feel 100% to ride at the event in 2021 and instead gave his place to one of the reserves
. This left Brendan with an unridden bike that was destined to rip down the mesas of Virgin but will now be sitting on display at MB Cyclery
for the time being - Brendan is probably right when he calls this the luckiest bike in the world.
It seems a shame to not shine a spotlight on this bike regardless though as it looks absolutely stunning. Take a look at all the details below:
The bike is packed with personalized touches.
For more information and to watch the bike being built, click here
.
