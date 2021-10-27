Bike Check: Brendan Fairclough's Unridden Red Bull Rampage Bike

Scott Gambler Spec

Frame: Scott Gambler Tuned, size large

Shock: Fox DHX2, max compression

Fork: Fox 40, +20psi to standard set up

Wheels: Enve M9 rims, Chris King hubs

Tires: Maxxis Minion DHR II - 30psi, 29x2.4" front, 25 psi 27.5x2.4" rear

Drivetrain: TRP G Spec DH7, DMR Axe crankset

Brakes: TRP DHR Evo Gold

Cockpit: Deity BF 800 (785mm), DMR Deathgrips

More info: scott-sports.com

Although the Fat Creations paint job is pristine, the bike does have some imperfections. Brendan didn't want to build it with a load of brand new kit for a one-off event so instead recycled the frame, fork and cranks that had already seen some action on the World Cup circuit.

We've previously seen Brendan running an air shock on freeride bikes, such as his F**k Corona model from Audi Nines 2020 , but he would have stuck with a coil for the rugged terrain at Rampage. Compared to his racing set up, the dials for high and low speed compression are clicked to max.

A lot of Rampage riders were using the 27.5" / 26" mullet configuration for 2021 but a racier 29" / 27.5" would have been the selection of choice for freeracer Brendan. He's also opted for a size large rather than downsizing to a more trickable frame.

The bike is packed with personalized touches.

Fairclough would have run his forks with 20psi more than normal to eliminate bottom outs and to help with pop.

Brendan's bike features signature bars from Deity cut down to 785mm and grips from DMR.