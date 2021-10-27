Bike Check: Brendan Fairclough's Unridden Red Bull Rampage Bike

Oct 27, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

BIKE CHECK
Brendan Fairclough's
Scott Gambler
Photography by Ryan Franklin

Brendan Fairclough's Rampage runs are some of the most anticipated every year but unfortunately, a leg injury and subsequent infections meant that he didn't feel 100% to ride at the event in 2021 and instead gave his place to one of the reserves. This left Brendan with an unridden bike that was destined to rip down the mesas of Virgin but will now be sitting on display at MB Cyclery for the time being - Brendan is probably right when he calls this the luckiest bike in the world.

It seems a shame to not shine a spotlight on this bike regardless though as it looks absolutely stunning. Take a look at all the details below:

Scott Gambler Spec
Frame: Scott Gambler Tuned, size large
Shock: Fox DHX2, max compression
Fork: Fox 40, +20psi to standard set up
Wheels: Enve M9 rims, Chris King hubs
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHR II - 30psi, 29x2.4" front, 25 psi 27.5x2.4" rear
Drivetrain: TRP G Spec DH7, DMR Axe crankset
Brakes: TRP DHR Evo Gold
Cockpit: Deity BF 800 (785mm), DMR Deathgrips
More info: scott-sports.com

Although the Fat Creations paint job is pristine, the bike does have some imperfections. Brendan didn't want to build it with a load of brand new kit for a one-off event so instead recycled the frame, fork and cranks that had already seen some action on the World Cup circuit.

We've previously seen Brendan running an air shock on freeride bikes, such as his F**k Corona model from Audi Nines 2020, but he would have stuck with a coil for the rugged terrain at Rampage. Compared to his racing set up, the dials for high and low speed compression are clicked to max.

A lot of Rampage riders were using the 27.5" / 26" mullet configuration for 2021 but a racier 29" / 27.5" would have been the selection of choice for freeracer Brendan. He's also opted for a size large rather than downsizing to a more trickable frame.


The bike is packed with personalized touches.

Fairclough would have run his forks with 20psi more than normal to eliminate bottom outs and to help with pop.


Brendan's bike features signature bars from Deity cut down to 785mm and grips from DMR.

The bike was built up by Brendan's local shop, MB Cyclery. As it was never ridden in Utah, the bike is currently on display there for riders to take a look at while Brendan decides what he will do with it next.

For more information and to watch the bike being built, click here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Bikes Scott Scott Gambler Brendan Fairclough Red Bull Rampage 2021


Must Read This Week
Nerding Out: Why You Shouldn't Worry Too Much About Weight
82101 views
Video: Danny MacAskill Rides Across a Wind Turbine & More for the 'Climate Games'
53003 views
5 Things We Learned from Red Bull Rampage 2021
49768 views
Video: Spectator & Rider Collide in Canary Islands Race
47348 views
5 Reasons Bike Prices Will Probably Keep Rising in 2022
42460 views
Video: Let The Racing Begin - Pinkbike Academy Season 2 EP 1
34316 views
Review: RockShox Domain RC Fork - Affordable Performance
34064 views
The Most Popular Riding Areas in Arizona, Colorado, North Carolina, Oregon & Vermont According to Trailforks Data
33947 views

16 Comments

  • 8 0
 Well lucky for ENVE, i mean we all know what coulda, woulda, CRACKALAKINDEMPOPIN-shoulda
  • 5 0
 "...while Brendan decides what he will do with it next." I have a suggestion. Auction it and give the proceeds to TVS for medical bills.
  • 2 2
 Or just keep it for his own medical bills. Is crippling debt for medical bills only an American thing?
  • 12 0
 @GBeard: mostly yes
  • 10 0
 @Alexanderskh: Well, in the UK we do have to pay £7.23 for a prescription, so if you just imagine the decimal place isn't there then it's probably half what Americans pay.
  • 1 0
 @GBeard: Yes. It's like the old saying, "get sick, lose your house". It's what Jesus would have wanted.
  • 5 0
 @bigtim: *England. Prescriptions are free in Scotland, Wales, and NI.
  • 1 2
 If you can't pay your own medical bills, don't enter Red Bull Rampage
  • 1 0
 @Welshazam: Ah dammit. Looks like I'll be spending £40 on fuel to go to a chemist in Wales from now on so I can save £7.23 .
  • 4 0
 > Gets signature bars named 'BF 800'
> Cuts them down
  • 2 1
 I really admire Brendan Fairclough, great to see him recovered and so fast so soon. Check out the video of him and Bernard Kerr. Great stuff.
  • 1 0
 Did anyone win that fork from the Rampage contest? Who’s the Nostradamus who picked both Sorge and Reed to podium?
  • 1 0
 Grey Fox 40's are back... now we're talking!
  • 1 0
 Enve wheels at rampage?
  • 1 0
 Well, you do get an extra 13.75 or 14.5 inches of one time travel when it catastrophically fails on a landing. #SafetyFirst
  • 1 0
 Raffle it Smile

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009239
Mobile Version of Website