Bike Check: Brett Rheeder's Glitter Bomb Trek Ticket - Crankworx Whistler 2019

Aug 17, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Brett Rheeder Trek Ticket S
BIKE CHECK
Brett Rheeder's
Trek Ticket S
Photography by Trevor Lyden

Brett Rheeder comes into Whistler on the hunt for the Triple Crown of slopestyle and he's hoping the same custom geometry frame that he piloted to a staggering win in Austria will be lucky for him again. Trek have specially made him this alloy Ticket frame with a longer top tube, steeper head angle and lower bottom bracket, they have also shaved 200 grams off the weight of the standard frame for Brett's custom bike. The idea was to create a bike that could compete with the agile hardtails being ridden by Rogatkin, Godziek and more and, going by Rheeder's results this year, it has worked so far.

Alongside working with Trek on the bike, Brett has also been developing his own components under the Title name. This means everything apart from the wheels, drivetrain and suspension on this bike has come from Brett's head, making it a truly personal ride.
Brett Rheeder Trek Ticket S
Rider Name // Brett Rheeder
Age: 26
Hometown: Mount Albert, Ontario
Instagram: @brettrheeder

Brett says he's not the biggest fan of this course at the moment, but windy conditions all week have meant that practice has been fairly minimal for the riders. He's hoping that some clearer weather will allow him time to work out his tricks and get ready for the big event later today. Let's take a closer look at the dazzling bike he's going to be aiming for glory on:

Brett Rheeder Trek Ticket S

Brett Rheeder Trek Ticket S
Ticket S Details

Frame: Aluminum 85mm dual-suspension, (custom slopestyle geometry)
Shock: Fox Float DPS, 85mm
Fork: Fox Factory 36, 100mm
Wheels: We Are One Composites The Coup, 26", Profile Racing Z-Coaster.
Tires: Maxxis Ikon, 2.2x26"
Drivetrain: Singlespeed, Shimano XTR crank, SB One G3C DH Chain Tensioner
Brakes: Shimano mechanical disc brake
Cockpit: Title prototype handlebar (734mm), Title prototype stem, Title prototype gyro
Size: Custom

Brett Rheeder Trek Ticket S
The new Ticket back end pumps out 85mm of travel.

Brett Rheeder Trek Ticket S
A new XTR crank is the only change from his Innsbruck set up


Brett Rheeder Trek Ticket S

Brett Rheeder Trek Ticket S
Brett Rheeder Trek Ticket S
Fox have even chipped in with a glittery crown and stanchions and autographed stanchion stickers.

Brett Rheeder Trek Ticket S
A single speed full suss requires a chain tensioner, Brett uses an SB One G3C DH.

Brett Rheeder Trek Ticket S
A freecoaster hub allows a rider to ride backwards without also backpedaling; does this mean we could be seeing some new half cab variations from Rheeder this afternoon?

Brett Rheeder Trek Ticket S
A C3 logo is tucked under the downtube.

Brett is still working on his Title components brand and we got a close look at some of the prototype pieces on his Crankworx bike. Brett said he was still learning a lot about this side of the industry and had some more work to do before he could give away any details, but he told us to expect news towards the end of the year.

Brett Rheeder Trek Ticket S
Brett Rheeder Trek Ticket S
The range focusses around controls for now, including bars with an 8 degree backsweep and 5 degree upsweep and a saddle. Brett runs his bars at 734mm but we don't know how wide the bars will be uncut yet.

Brett Rheeder Trek Ticket S
Brett's Title stem looks super clean

Brett Rheeder Trek Ticket S
It was the Title gyro that really caught our eye; this allows Brett to spin his bars as many times as he likes in both directions without having to worry about his cables getting too twisted.

Brett Rheeder Trek Ticket S
Brett Rheeder Trek Ticket S
The gyro includes this brake lever and the reconnector that sits on top of the downtube.

Brett Rheeder Trek Ticket S
There's no Title brake caliper though, Brett connects his gyro to a Shimano mechanical disc brake.


Posted In:
