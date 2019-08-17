Bike Check: Brett Rheeder's Glitter Bomb Trek Ticket - Crankworx Whistler 2019

Brett Rheeder comes into Whistler on the hunt for the Triple Crown of slopestyle and he's hoping the same custom geometry frame that he piloted to a staggering win in Austria will be lucky for him again. Trek have specially made him this alloy Ticket frame with a longer top tube, steeper head angle and lower bottom bracket, they have also shaved 200 grams off the weight of the standard frame for Brett's custom bike. The idea was to create a bike that could compete with the agile hardtails being ridden by Rogatkin, Godziek and more and, going by Rheeder's results this year, it has worked so far.
Alongside working with Trek on the bike, Brett has also been developing his own components under the Title name. This means everything apart from the wheels, drivetrain and suspension on this bike has come from Brett's head, making it a truly personal ride.
Brett says he's not the biggest fan of this course at the moment, but windy conditions all week have meant that practice has been fairly minimal for the riders. He's hoping that some clearer weather will allow him time to work out his tricks and get ready for the big event later today. Let's take a closer look at the dazzling bike he's going to be aiming for glory on:
Fox have even chipped in with a glittery crown and stanchions and autographed stanchion stickers.
Brett is still working on his Title components brand and we got a close look at some of the prototype pieces on his Crankworx bike. Brett said he was still learning a lot about this side of the industry and had some more work to do before he could give away any details, but he told us to expect news towards the end of the year.
The range focusses around controls for now, including bars with an 8 degree backsweep and 5 degree upsweep and a saddle. Brett runs his bars at 734mm but we don't know how wide the bars will be uncut yet.
The gyro includes this brake lever and the reconnector that sits on top of the downtube.
