Bike Check: Brett Rheeder's Prototype Trek Ticket S

Trek's Emil Johanssen and Brett Rheeder have been putting on a show at Innsbruck Crankworx. While most slopestyle riders opted for hardtails in Austria, Brett and Emil bucked the trend, bagging first and second, running with rear suspension. But, Brett wasn't riding a standard Trek Ticket S. He's been working for the past "six to eight months" to produce a bike that can compete with the lighter, nimbler hardtails that have started to dominate slopestyle. Clearly, it seems to have been working well for him.



We caught up with Brett to have a chat after the slopestyle finals.



Rider Name // Brett Rheeder

Age: 26

Hometown: Mount Albert, Ontario

Instagram: @brettrheeder

What changes did you make from the standard Ticket S?

Rheeder: We've had a couple of versions actually. They made the Ticket S a couple of years back and then it wasn't working for us, as slopestyle was changing. We wanted to lengthen the top tube, steepen the head tube angle and lower the bottom bracket. That's what I've been riding for the past two years.



As [slopestyle] changes, more riders are coming out on hardtails, but the benefits of a [full suspension] slopestyle bike are still incredible for this sort of stuff. It gives you more leeway for screwing up, landing deep, or coming up short, so we didn't want to get rid of it.



Frame: Aluminum 85mm dual-suspension, (custom slopestyle geometry)

Shock: Fox Float DPS, 85mm

Fork: Fox Factory 36, 100mm

Wheels: We Are One Composites The Coup, 26"

Tires: Maxxis Ikon, 2.2x26"

Drivetrain: Singlespeed, Shimano XTR crank, SB One G3C DH Chain Tensioner

Brakes: Shimano mechanical disc brake

Cockpit: Title prototype handlebar (734mm), Title prototype stem

Size: Custom



We shortened the shock for 85mm of travel, shortened the chainstay again, lengthened the top tube, lowered the BB and then they shaved about 200 grams off the frame. So now this bike is comparable to all the other guys who are on hardtails. It's finally a contender with the weight and the benefits, it's pretty cool.They also made the shock more progressive too, so we can run less psi. It's more supple on the top and ramps up way harder on the bottom end. We can run the shock in open mode, we were running them completely locked out with tons of psi before, just to get a stiff enough rear end. Now it feels like an active bike, it'll soak up small chatter on the slopestyle course, but it will still hold up when we push off for a flat drop flip or a big impact.

When you say slopestyle has changed, what exactly do you mean by that, is it the tricks that are being pulled?

Yeah, riders like Nicholi, Emil and Dawid Godziek are doing crazy stuff that involves a really light bike, a really small and short bike. Those guys are riding hardtails because you can jam the back wheel as close as you can until it's hitting the frame.

Can you give us some exact numbers?

The rear end of this bike has been shortened from Rheeder's previous Ticket S. The shock is custom made. It no longer has a trunnion mount and is specifically tuned for slopestyle.

The head angle remains the same, but it's now a bit farther forward thanks to a lengthened top tube.

Not much is known about Title components at the moment... ...Except that Rheeder is involved and they're still in the prototyping stage.

Rheeder was running his shock at 350 psi in training, but backed it off for finals to around 300 psi.

The fork pressure is also super high: 165psi.

A cable-actuated disc brake is all that's needed for this build, especially because it works with the gyro.

Rheeder was training with 50psi in his tyres, but upped it to 55 for finals so he could carry a bit more speed off the start drop into the first jump. Brett has apparently been playing around with lower tyre pressures for a while to find a bit more traction on courses like Innsbruck's.

The chain tensioner by SB One components.

I can't give you exact numbers, no. I measured it when I was at home with a tape measure just to confirm the numbers a while ago. This has been in the works for 6-8 months so I don't remember the exact numbers now.