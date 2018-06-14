Bike Check: Brett Tippie's Glow-in-the Dark YT Capra 27 - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018

Brett Tippie is sporting a custom YT Capra 27 at Crankworx Innsbruck. It's decked out with a wild parts pick, which is expected from Freeride's King of the Crowd, but the topper is a glow-in-the-dark paint job by Erik Imisch that literally must be seen to appreciate. PB photographer Nathan Hughes stayed up late to document Tippie's new bike, along with its night-riding gear.
Turns out that Enve is also in the glow-in-the-dark game with a special sticker kit (including Canadian maple leafs, just for Tippie) they applied to the 735 wheelset. To ensure that Tippie could see as well as he hoped he's be seen aboard the large-sized YT, he is outfitted with a Niterider AM 1800 lumen
headlamp and a second 3600 Lumen DH handlebar-mount lamp - essentially, enough candlepower to temporary blind most of spectators at a night-time pump track race - definitely the highlights of Tippie's new toy.
Magura MT7 Raceline brakes with 203mm rotors. Ergon GE1 grips on an 800mm-wide Spank Spike Vibrocore handlebabar.
Just in case you wanted to know:
Tippie's Setup Notes:
• Ride Wrap Bicycle Paint Protection
• Brake levers kinda flat for easy reach in attack position
• Brakes adjusted in towards center of bars to align index finger on end of lever
• Fork is stiff to eliminate diving in steep terrain
• Seat is tilted a little bit forward for days with lots of climbing
• Bars rolled back from center a few degrees for stability.
Tippie chose a Greg Minnaar signature Maxxis Assegai 2.5-inch front tire. paired with a Minion DHR 2.4 inch rear tire - both with Maxx Grip rubber. Pressures are 25psi up front and 28psi out back. Brett wanted to shout out his mechanic: Dave McInnes at BicycleHub - a service only shop in North Vancouver, BC, Canada.
