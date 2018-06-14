Bike Check: Brett Tippie's Glow-in-the Dark YT Capra 27 - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018

Brett Tippie is sporting a custom YT Capra 27 at Crankworx Innsbruck. It's decked out with a wild parts pick, which is expected from Freeride's King of the Crowd, but the topper is a glow-in-the-dark paint job by Erik Imisch that literally must be seen to appreciate. PB photographer Nathan Hughes stayed up late to document Tippie's new bike, along with its night-riding gear.



Turns out that Enve is also in the glow-in-the-dark game with a special sticker kit (including Canadian maple leafs, just for Tippie) they applied to the 735 wheelset. To ensure that Tippie could see as well as he hoped he's be seen aboard the large-sized YT, he is outfitted with a Niterider AM 1800 lumen

