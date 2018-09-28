VIDEOS

Bike Check: Brodie's 2002 8-Ball & the Case for Incremental Improvements

Sep 28, 2018
by Mike Levy  


Depending on how old you are, 2002 might not sound like it was all that long ago. And in the grand scheme of things, it wasn't, but the early 2000s were effectively secondary school for development of the mountain bike in that they were polished turds at best but things were getting better. Kinda. I guess that means that we're all in university now?

Anyway, those were the early days for big-hitting bikes like this 203mm-travel 8-Ball from Canadian brand Brodie, and as its 68-degree head angle underlines, geometry had yet to stray far from dated numbers.
2002 Brodie 8-Ball

Intended use: freeride / downhill
Travel: 203mm
Fork travel: 190mm
Wheel size: 26''
Frame construction: aluminum
Head angle: approx. 68-degrees
Reach: approx. 400mm
Weight: 47.5lb

Hate getting scorpion'd after catching a pedal at speed? Who doesn't, but with a 15.5'' high bottom bracket, the 8-Ball is just the ticket if you struggle with that. However, if you have the bare minimum upper body strength of a life-long cycler like me, ya might struggle with this thing... It's 47.5lb! Eeesh.


Time has a funny way of making some things look silly, doesn't it?


We laugh at those numbers now, but I remember when I saw the 8-Ball for the first time; it was in the glossy pages of some magazine, and 22-year-old Levy knew that he needed every last one of those 203 millimeters for drops to flat that made zero sense. And for wheelie'ing off loading docks to uphill landings, too. What a dumbass.

No one knew any better at the time and, for the most part, no one is going to know any better when we look back at today a few decades from now. The world is going to be an even more messed up place, I'm sure; Elon Musk will have been ''elected'' as America's Supreme Leader after the robot uprising, and we'll see today's carbon dream bikes as junk that makes us inhale sharply and say things like ''How the hell did we ride those things?'' Or maybe not... I'm not entirely sure about the robot uprising part.


Freedom! But not from kneepads because those cable guides are going to tear you a new one.


Back to our chunky friend, the 8-Ball, where there are a few interesting things to point out, especially in the suspension department. The pocket-sized Fox Vanilla R, a shock that's undersized and overworked on the 8-Ball, is still alive; it's full of oil and has a functioning rebound dial! At the other end, we have one of the most storied downhill forks of all time: Marzocchi's 190mm-travel Shiver. It's funny how these are so revered now; we talk about the Shiver in that ''Oh man, those were the days'' kinda tone that lets us feel special because we were around then. The truth, however, is that the Shiver was severely under-damped, held oil with all the reliability of an air-cooled Beetle, and had a tendency to twist itself up in the crowns.


The single pivot, linkage-activated design delivers 203mm of travel, all of which was controlled by that poor little Fox shock. Remarkably, it's still holding oil and pressure.


What'd the Shiver have going for it? Despite those issues, I vaguely remember that it was one of the few reliable options sixteen years ago. Hell, the BoXXer had 32mm stanchions, the internal hex for the rebound adjuster was plastic, and the axle clamps stripped out if you so much as raised your voice while tightening the lil' suckers.


8-Ball vs Levy
I was humbled badly when I tried to lift the 47.5lb 8-Ball off the ground.


Despite the 8-Ball's now obvious short-comings, it was a serious rig back in 2002. And like the other fancy bikes of the day, it was also the result of small change after small change after small change. And then a bunch more small changes. Forks and rear suspension got an extra inch every few years, disc brakes and thru-axles were real things, and damping was kinda on its way to getting better. Geometry was apparently lagging behind and was still scary, though.

Is the 8-Ball a terrible bike? Maybe not in 2002 and, depending on what you care about, maybe not even in 2018. But a modern mountain bike of almost any kind is more capable than Brodie's heavy hitter in every way, bar pedaling over three-foot-tall parking barriers. The 8-Ball would win that one.

Over time, smart folks learned that bikes usually corner better when the bottom bracket isn't multiple feet off the ground, that our handlebars don't need to be so close and so skinny, and that moving the fork's axle way out in front of you really lowers the chance of getting tossed out the front door. Bikes got stiffer as materials, design, and standards changed and then changed a bunch more times until we ended up where we are now.
This won't cause aaany trouble. None.

Whether it's axle standards or language or cooking or cars, that's just how this kind of thing happens - incremental and slower than we'd prefer. But it works because, well, look at the bikes we're on today: They're pretty dang light, their reliability makes the early 2000s look like a joke, and modern suspension and geometry has us feeling like heroes. Yeah, I think I'll take all those small changes, thank you very much.


There are sixteen long years between the 8-Ball and my current carbon fiber dream bike that's in for testing, but I suspect that you'd be pretty damn grateful for all the incremental changes between the two if you rode them back-to-back. Unless wheelie dropping loading docks to uphill landings is still your main thing.

Video presented by the Sundial Boutique Hotel in Whistler, BC


44 Comments

  • + 7
 If ya had a monster t on the front you would easily break the 50lb barrier. Without a motor/batteries.

Man I miss aspects of the good ole days lol.
  • + 2
 I don't miss 50 lb bikes one bit! Big Grin The fun, careless times with my friends, and the newness was awesome. I enjoy my 37 lb DH bike and 29 lb 'enduro' bike now. Smile
  • + 6
 Still running my 2006 Banshee Scream with 2003 Monster T. 56lbs of reliability! After several trips to the Alps the bearings are all running fine despite having basically no maintenance in the 12 years I've had it.
  • + 4
 and all the people who say nay to boost or super boost or any incremental change that makes what they have obsolete should only ride bikes from 10-15 years ago.or even better ride bikes from my youth in the early 90's, like mag 21's, canti brakes, and no rear suspension. see what it is like to never change....
  • + 1
 True, mostly. Except that we had 150mm DH hubs back then (at least I did in 2004). That's basically super boost with new end caps on your rad Hadley hubs. We all could have just switched to the DH standard and called it a day, instead of incrementally getting there 15 years later. LOL
  • + 3
 Cool article on an old bike - definitely brings back similar memories! In seeing this tho - I was hoping to see the old bike get ridden on today's trails!

It made me think - why doesn't pinkbike do a series (monthly?) where they do a back to back comparison of an old bike vs. a new bike - but to make it interesting to watch, make it a race against the clock. Have a retired pro ride the new bike down the trail and compare times with one of the fastest up and coming racers riding the old bike down the trail - add in some highlights about the (lack of) performance of the old bike with slo-mo corner and rock garden clips and voila!

Might be a liability for the young racer's career - but would be fun to watch them try and wrangle the old beasts down the hill!
  • + 3
 It's interesting that people don't look at old cars (for example) as "silly". Most car enthusiasts would happily restore a 60's muscle car if they came across one. With bikes though, it's like "eww, look at that six year old thing. So silly!"
  • + 5
 Give it time. nobody is looking at a 2002 Mustang with any kind of lust. They're after muscle cars much, much older than that. The Fox body Mustangs are just now starting to gain a following in the resto-mod circles, that's a 30+ year old car, sort of like the old Bridgestones and first generation Stumpjumpers that people actually are starting to buy, restore and collect. A few weeks ago I found myself staring at a Cannondale Super-V Raven some tweeker was riding with a bag of cans, I was very tempted to offer him a brand new Pacific from Target in trade, as that was my mid 90s dream bike, but alas, I didn't feel like talking to a tweeker. Had it had a Headshock Moto, I would have bought that sucker.

I have an '03 Monster T and an '04 888 squirreled away for when people starting getting nostalgic about huck bikes and I can sell them for all the money.
  • + 1
 There is a decent market for classic road bikes in original or restored condition. You can find some incredibly expensive, period correct Campagnolo and Shimano stuff online for the purpose of restoring an old frame.

Mountain bikes, on the other hand, are fairly new in the grand scheme of things. Like @maxyedor says above, give it some time. Also, it doesn't help the classics market that mountain bikes tend to self-destruct when ridden hard.
  • + 1
 I absolutely love old cars, but riding in one terrifies me. www.youtube.com/watch?v=fPF4fBGNK0U
  • + 1
 There are old ten speeds and cruisers that look beautiful. These look like shit. The 8ball was never a bike that i lusted after. The santa cruise Bullitt and super 8 were nicer but not much haha. The real beauties were the Rocky mountain DH and Kona stinky at the time.
  • + 1
 That's the exact analogy that I was thinking of.
  • + 1
 Oops I meant DH race
  • + 1
 I'm from that era . So for you kids. The shivers in 2002 had six inches of travel with a seven inch travel upgrade. If these Shivers have 8 inches of travel then 888 carts were installed. Shivers track beautiful. Take this bike to whistler where it's all DH and chairlifts to the top. A light DH bike is rather pointless if you are not entering a race. These old free ride bikes are bloody strong and feel super plush going down hill. The plusher the bike the better they track. My park bike is a 12 pound framed Giant Faith with Shivers up front. A modern DH bike would be lighter but for riding park the old free ride bikes work great!
  • + 1
 Oh and Mike I disagree agree with you on the forks being under damped.
In my personal opinion modern forks are harshly over damped.
I like having fresh arms with no aching pains at the end of a day.
I keep reading about how tough it is to get modern suspensions dialed . Almost every bike test same problem.
Why? Forks are over damped.
  • + 2
 Modern forks you can tune the damping very easily. The shiver was totally underdamped. The worst part of the shiver was too much flex and squirm for me in hard hitting corners. Just felt like mush.
  • + 1
 I loved this bike back in the day. it was one of the top bikes to ride on the north shore. That and the Norco RM1? Great to see these old bikes. I want to see a bike reviewed here with Super Monster T's! I have been trying to find one for years to mount on my wall in Whistler
  • + 3
 Pretty sure this was the epitome of a bad bike even back in 2002 ... unless your name was Bender.
  • + 1
 Yeah, I should have clarified that this was more of a BC-focused freeride bike that people had the hots for. Of course, there were the M1 and others at the same time that were much more desirable.
  • + 1
 @mikelevy: i never liked the 8ball or even 9ball for that matter haha
  • + 0
 The difference I see is: It's still rideable after 16 years and you can still throw a new fork, rear shock, breaks and tires on this and confidently huck yourself into oblivion and have no concerns what so ever about the bike failing.

You absolutely cannot say the same for ANY of these current plastic bikes after only 3-5 years...

I'd rather have this bike in my garage than a carbon bike any day.
  • + 2
 I still ride my 04 rmx with shivers and it weighs just about the same. I dont ride er all the time but I love it every once in awhile.
  • + 1
 It's good to remind yourself how it used to be, right?
  • + 1
 My 8 Ball and my RM7 are both cracked at the rear shock mount but my Shivers aren't leaking and my Boxxers have only one stripped thread!
  • + 1
 Looks like a Ses...not in any way. The 8-Ball was a beautiful creation all its own. I particularly dug the tan version that Chris Glew used to ride.
  • + 2
 Ok so what new standard will be announced tomorrow?
  • + 2
 Cut and zip tied oury grips for bump stops. Nice.
  • + 1
 Period correct.
  • + 2
 @mikelevy is a good presenter.
  • + 1
 Smile
  • + 2
 Those bars look way too wide to be period correct.
  • + 1
 Ahhhhh! The era of live free and care less...

Do miss it sometimes ????????
  • + 2
 Mike, since when do you look like a 200 pound football player
  • + 3
 when he's on the cusp of a hernia
  • + 1
 I workout my neck a lot.
  • + 2
 The big news...PB has a hot tub!
  • + 1
 The biggest question is: What is secondary school?
  • + 1
 It is the school you go to after primary school
  • + 1
 I just had a heart attack all over again.
  • + 1
 I threw my back out thinking of picking that beast up.
  • - 3
 You missed the part where you yell at kids to get off your lawn. What was the point of this video ? With all the money pink bike has you'd think they'd bring their videos out of the early 2000's.
  • + 7
 Looking back at your comment history reveals a trend of negative, spiteful remarks that, if I'm honest, doesn't paint you as being a nice person. Maybe you are in real life - I hope you are - but you sure are a dick behind the computer. I know that's not an uncommon thing, of course, but I always have to wonder why someone like you would take the time to post a comment intended to do nothing but bring other people down? It makes you sound older and more miserable than you actually are.

Instead, you should turn your frown upside down Smile
  • + 1
 What are you talking about!? This was awesome... these bikes were at the dawn of the Freeride ear and are the early iterations of what DH bikes have turned into today. You might not understand if you weren't riding around that time... but for those that were it's really cool to look back at what we thought was cutting edge/pushing the envelope and how far we've come in a short time.
  • + 1
 #26aintdead

Post a Comment



