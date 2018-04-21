Bike Check: Brook Macdonald's Mondraker Summum - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018

Brook Macdonald is the man to watch this weekend. With the fastest time in practice and the fastest qualifying time today, he's proven that he can be consistent and quick on a track that has taken out more than its fair share of people and bikes. The 2009 Jr. World Champion is coming into Lošinj in top form. After five years with other teams, he's back with MS Mondraker where he has had his best World Cup result to date with a win at Val d' Isère in 2012.



Brook's Mondraker Summum carbon is a production frame. He rode this particular bike last week in Maribor for the first time and a few, but not many, changes have been made since his 3rd place finish at the iXS race.



To tame the track at Lošinj, the suspension has been softened up a little on the front end and the rebound is slightly slower. As far as the cockpit position goes, it has remained the same for this weekend. With the course being as rough as it is, Brook's mechanic has had to make a few rim swaps and is meticulously checking the bike at the end of each run. The set up is obviously working so they don't see a need to make any other changes.



