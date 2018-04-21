PINKBIKE TECH

Bike Check: Brook Macdonald's Mondraker Summum - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018

Apr 21, 2018
by Daniel Sapp  

Mondraker Summum Brook Macdonald
Brook Macdonald'sMondraker Summum

Photography by Nathan Hugues

Brook Macdonald is the man to watch this weekend. With the fastest time in practice and the fastest qualifying time today, he's proven that he can be consistent and quick on a track that has taken out more than its fair share of people and bikes. The 2009 Jr. World Champion is coming into Lošinj in top form. After five years with other teams, he's back with MS Mondraker where he has had his best World Cup result to date with a win at Val d' Isère in 2012.

Brook's Mondraker Summum carbon is a production frame. He rode this particular bike last week in Maribor for the first time and a few, but not many, changes have been made since his 3rd place finish at the iXS race.

To tame the track at Lošinj, the suspension has been softened up a little on the front end and the rebound is slightly slower. As far as the cockpit position goes, it has remained the same for this weekend. With the course being as rough as it is, Brook's mechanic has had to make a few rim swaps and is meticulously checking the bike at the end of each run. The set up is obviously working so they don't see a need to make any other changes.

Mondraker Summum Brook Macdonald
Brook Macdonald // MS Mondraker
Age: 27
Hometown: Hawke's Bay, New Zealand
Height: 170 cm
Weight: 82 kg
Instagram: @brookmacdonald6

Mondraker Summum Brook Macdonald
Renthal bars and Shimano controls. Brakes are bled every day to keep the absolute best feel at all times.

Mondraker Summum Brook Macdonald
Model Name Details
Frame: Mondraker Summum
Shock: Fox DHX2 Factory Kashima - 205mm travel
Fork: Fox 40 - 203mm travel
Wheels: DT Swiss EX471
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHR II
Drivetrain: Shimano Saint
Brakes: Shimano Saint
Cockpit: Renthal bars - 30mm rise, 775 width / Renthal stem - 50mm
Size: Large
Weight: 16.35 kg / 36.05 lbs
More info: Mondraker

Mondraker Summum Brook Macdonald
Mondraker Summum Brook Macdonald
Shimano Saint drivetrain, pedals, and shoes.

Mondraker Summum Brook Macdonald
Mondraker Summum Brook Macdonald
Fox Factory suspension. The fork is set up at 80 psi with 5 spacers.

Mondraker Summum Brook Macdonald
Mondraker Summum Brook Macdonald
For tires, Brook is using the Maxxis Minion DHR II with no added protection in the way of core inserts. Pressures are 25 psi in the front and 28 psi in the back.

Mondraker Summum Brook Macdonald
Polished up, dialed in, and ready to go. Will we see Brook take the top spot aboard his Summum tomorrow?


  • + 7
 www.vitalmtb.com/forums/The-Hub,2/ALL-THINGS-LOSINJ-CROATIA-WORLD-CUP,10100#post_34624

Brooke losing his foot before sending the gaps.......

I hope this bike pilots you to victory you crazy son of a gun
  • + 8
 2.4 tire on a 25mm rim nice,
  • + 7
 yeah, right? so many pros riding ex471 rims, and when you look at pinkbike's coments seems that any narrower than 30mm is unrideable...
  • + 1
 'I'd never run a 25mm rim those are only for scrubs, there is just no grip' lol
  • + 1
 @applepie: He's Running the 511 Dt"s with the Maxxis 2.5 Ass Tires~ lol
  • + 1
 @Jaybirdy: except that...he's running ex471 ! lol Look at the freakin photo dude
  • + 3
 Brook has Scott Ian wrenching on his bike?

efilninkcufecin
  • + 1
 And not allowed to roll out of the gate last having earned the right by being fastest qualifier. Might not even see his run in the live(ish) feed tonight. Stupid.
  • + 3
 Good to see the kiwi lads up there!
  • + 3
 I like my Knipex pliers, but not enough to have them tattooed on my arm!
  • + 1
 True, a bit strange of a choice for you and I, but then again do you earn your living using them wrenching on WC bikes?
  • + 4
 Loved my Summum.
  • + 3
 Amazing bikes like these can weight 36lbs.
  • + 1
 I also run dual DHR's on generic width rims and 25psi front 28 rear...it works great for weekend warriors too!
  • + 1
 They bleed the brakes every day!? I have some techtro’s and I’ve never bled them and they work just fine!
  • + 1
 You know you’ve reached the top when you can bleed your brakes every day.
  • + 2
 He is 26 btw, he and Stevie shared the same birthday, Nov 25th.
  • + 2
 5'5ft and rides a LG summum wow!
  • + 1
 FYI Large Summum is shorter than Medium Foxy Smile
  • + 1
 Pretty sure he's not running the DHR2's in this race~ He's got them Ass Maxxis's on! lol
  • + 1
 No finned Ice Tech pads on those brakes. Probably doesn't listen to the incessant rattling noise. Don't blame him.
  • + 1
 Nice to see the Sunday still doing well
  • + 0
 Really odd considering the rocks and the lack of initial sensitivity in the summon
  • + 2
 Better tell the World Cup pros (in this case fastest qualifying) they can't go fast on that bike.
  • + 1
 30 psi in my minions
