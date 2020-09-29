Bike Check: Brook Macdonald's New Mondraker Summum

After his horrific injury at World Champs last year, there were times when it was feared Brook Macdonald might not even ride a bike again. Feeding off his determination to get riding again, he's dedicated his life to recovery and just over a year after breaking his back, Brook will be back racing again at Crankworx this week and then will be thrust into the World Champs arena next week in Leogang
Mondraker released this new version of the Summum at the start of September, but it shouldn't actually be that new to Brook. We first spotted him testing on an aluminum prototype of the bike in Lenzerheide last year and then we saw further team testing on the frame in Lousa over the winter too. When the bike was finally revealed, it was not a huge overhaul from Brook's previous bike but it was now aluminum only and redesigned around 29" wheels.
With his season disrupted by recovery and COVID, Brook and his mechanic Ben are still fine tuning his set up for the year, but he's been spending some intensive time in Lenzerheide trying to get it dialed before he returns to racing this week. Let's get into the details of Brook's new ride.
DetailsFrame:
Mondraker Summum, LargeShock:
Fox DHX2 coil, 550 springFork:
Fox 40, 86 psi fork with 4 spacers Wheels:
e13 LG1 race carbon, 29" front and rear.Tires:
Michellin DH34, 21.5psi front, 23psi rearDrivetrain:
Shimano SaintBrakes:
Shimano XTR 4 pistonCockpit:
Renthal, 775mm barMore info: mondraker.com
Shimano 4 pot XTR brakes provide the stopping power for Brook.
|We are still on the development process after Brook’s injury. To be honest seeing Brook on the bike this last few days, I can tell you that we are going in the right direction.—Ben, Mechanic
