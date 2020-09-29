Bike Check: Brook Macdonald's New Mondraker Summum

Sep 29, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

BIKE CHECK
Brook Macdonald's
Mondraker Summum
Photography by Nathan Hughes

After his horrific injury at World Champs last year, there were times when it was feared Brook Macdonald might not even ride a bike again. Feeding off his determination to get riding again, he's dedicated his life to recovery and just over a year after breaking his back, Brook will be back racing again at Crankworx this week and then will be thrust into the World Champs arena next week in Leogang

Mondraker released this new version of the Summum at the start of September, but it shouldn't actually be that new to Brook. We first spotted him testing on an aluminum prototype of the bike in Lenzerheide last year and then we saw further team testing on the frame in Lousa over the winter too. When the bike was finally revealed, it was not a huge overhaul from Brook's previous bike but it was now aluminum only and redesigned around 29" wheels.

With his season disrupted by recovery and COVID, Brook and his mechanic Ben are still fine tuning his set up for the year, but he's been spending some intensive time in Lenzerheide trying to get it dialed before he returns to racing this week. Let's get into the details of Brook's new ride.

Details

Frame: Mondraker Summum, Large
Shock: Fox DHX2 coil, 550 spring
Fork: Fox 40, 86 psi fork with 4 spacers
Wheels: e13 LG1 race carbon, 29" front and rear.
Tires: Michellin DH34, 21.5psi front, 23psi rear
Drivetrain: Shimano Saint
Brakes: Shimano XTR 4 piston
Cockpit: Renthal, 775mm bar
More info: mondraker.com

No carbon here. Mondraker went with an aluminum-only frame at the request of its racers who found the metal bikes more responsive.

The reach has grown by 30mm on each size on the new Mondraker. Brook's mechanic tells us his geometry is a bit different from stock as he keeps the 63° head tube angle from last year's bike vs 63.5° on the new stock bike. Brook's BB is also 2mm lower than the stock bike at 348mm.

Chainstays are adjustable and Brook's magic number is 450mm.

Brook's Fox 40 fork is set up with 86 psi and 4 spacers.

Shimano 4 pot XTR brakes provide the stopping power for Brook.

The rest of the groupset is old reliable Saint.

Brook's bars are cut down to 775mm and he stands at 1m75cm (5'9").

A textured SDG saddle offers a bit more grip.

Brook might be hunting down a bigger mud guard when he sees the weather forecast for Innsbruck and Leogang.


bigquotesWe are still on the development process after Brook’s injury. To be honest seeing Brook on the bike this last few days, I can tell you that we are going in the right direction.Ben, Mechanic

The Bulldog is back!


12 Comments

  • 7 0
 This dude needs an "S" tattooed across his chest. Maybe a cape as part of his riding kit. To come back from that and walk is miraculous, but to be riding at a world class level again...incredible!
  • 5 0
 awesome to see him back in the saddle!
  • 4 0
 So good to see him back and ripping. get sum Bulldog!
  • 4 2
 Does anyone else find it a little weird that PB kept calling it a Fox 49, even though it is a 2021 40?
  • 3 0
 at least its not called the 36 26 831
  • 1 0
 Smile
  • 2 0
 happy to see the Sunday, but WAY STOKED for Brook Macdonald!!
  • 1 0
 Damn Brook has got a sponsor and a new awesome bike. I am so stoked, more so than when I heard he could walk again.
  • 2 0
 Fox needs to make those white lowers available to buy
  • 2 0
 648mm BB height? That dont seem right.
  • 1 0
 Why do mondrakers look so looooong? I love the way they look, but man are they long.
  • 1 0
 He never left Mondraker did he? What are you on about?

