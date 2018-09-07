Bike Check: Bryn Dickerson's YT Tues - iXS European DH Cup 2018

Bryn Dickerson's YT Tues



Frame : YT Tues 27.5 (size Large)

Fork: Fox 40 / 83psi / 5 spacers / rebound 2 from closed / Hsc 3 from open / Lsc 5 from open

Shock: Fox X2 air / 195psi / 4 spacers / Hsc 11 from open / Lsc 12 from open / Lsr 10 from closed / Hsr 11 from closed

Drivetrain: Shimano Saint 7 speed / Cranks: Funn Arrow 175m

Brakes: TRP Quadiem / Rotors: Galfer 223mm

Tires: Maxxis (Shorty this weekend) psi F:26 R:28

Rims/hubs: Funn Fantom DH 27.5

Bar: Funn kingpin 30mm rise, 765mm wide

Grips: Funn Hilt

Stem: Funn Rsx 50mm

Headset: Funn Descend

Bryn holds the number one plate, and is currently in second for the overall.

Fox 40 fork

The Fox X2 Air shock with cooling fins.

Funn components are all over the bike - making it look mad.

Some cockpit bling bling.

The team uses the TRP Quadiem brakes.

Shimano Saint 7-speed drivetrain

Funn Fantom wheelset, and for muddy conditions, Maxxis Shorty tires get the work done / 26psi.

From New Zealand Bryn travels all over the globe to race bikes

Bryn Dickerson is no new kid on the block. The 26 year old Kiwi has been traveling the globe, racing his bike for a few years already. He may be under the radar at the World Cup races, but constantly qualifies successfully and is working hard. At the iXS European DH Cup, he is one of the main contenders for both race wins and the overall. With one race to go in Brandnertal, Bryn was just a handful of points behind Joshua Barth. We took a closer look at Bryn's YT Tues hunting machine..