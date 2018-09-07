PINKBIKE TECH

Bike Check: Bryn Dickerson's YT Tues - iXS European DH Cup 2018

Sep 6, 2018
by Rick Schubert Schubert  
He is 179cm and rides size large


Bryn Dickerson is no new kid on the block. The 26 year old Kiwi has been traveling the globe, racing his bike for a few years already. He may be under the radar at the World Cup races, but constantly qualifies successfully and is working hard. At the iXS European DH Cup, he is one of the main contenders for both race wins and the overall. With one race to go in Brandnertal, Bryn was just a handful of points behind Joshua Barth. We took a closer look at Bryn's YT Tues hunting machine..


Bryn Dickerson's YT Tues

Frame: YT Tues 27.5 (size Large)
Fork: Fox 40 / 83psi / 5 spacers / rebound 2 from closed / Hsc 3 from open / Lsc 5 from open
Shock: Fox X2 air / 195psi / 4 spacers / Hsc 11 from open / Lsc 12 from open / Lsr 10 from closed / Hsr 11 from closed
Drivetrain: Shimano Saint 7 speed / Cranks: Funn Arrow 175m
Brakes: TRP Quadiem / Rotors: Galfer 223mm
Tires: Maxxis (Shorty this weekend) psi F:26 R:28
Rims/hubs: Funn Fantom DH 27.5
Bar: Funn kingpin 30mm rise, 765mm wide
Grips: Funn Hilt
Stem: Funn Rsx 50mm
Headset: Funn Descend
Bryn and his YT Tues 27.5


Bryn holds the number one plate but is currently in second with just a few points off the overall title
Bryn holds the number one plate, and is currently in second for the overall.


Fox 40 with all the insides of Bryns set up. 83psi 5 spacers rebound 2 from closed. Hsc 3 from open Lsc 5 from open
Fox 40 fork
.
The Fox X2 Air with cooling rips just as seen at Joshua Barths bike. 195psi 4 spacers Hsc 11 from open Lsc 12 from open Lsr 10 from closed Hsr 11 from closed
The Fox X2 Air shock with cooling fins.

Funn components are all over the bike making it look mad


Funn components are all over the bike - making it look mad.


Some cockpit bling bling
Some cockpit bling bling.


The team uses the TRP Quadiem brakes
The team uses the TRP Quadiem brakes.


Shimano Saint 7-speed drivetrain

For the muddy conditions the Maxxis Shorty need to get the work done. 26psi
Funn Fantom wheelset, and for muddy conditions, Maxxis Shorty tires get the work done / 26psi.

From New Zealand Bryn travels all over the globe to race bikes


1 Comment

  • + 1
 Hahah Nice one Byrn good luck at the WC

Post a Comment



