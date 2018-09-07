Bike Check: Bryn Dickerson's YT Tues - iXS European DH Cup 2018

Bryn Dickerson is no new kid on the block. The 26 year old Kiwi has been traveling the globe, racing his bike for a few years already. He may be under the radar at the World Cup races, but constantly qualifies successfully and is working hard. At the iXS European DH Cup, he is one of the main contenders for both race wins and the overall. With one race to go in Brandnertal, Bryn was just a handful of points behind Joshua Barth. We took a closer look at Bryn's YT Tues hunting machine..
Bryn Dickerson's YT Tues
Frame: YT Tues 27.5 (size Large)
Fork: Fox 40 / 83psi / 5 spacers / rebound 2 from closed / Hsc 3 from open / Lsc 5 from open
Shock: Fox X2 air / 195psi / 4 spacers / Hsc 11 from open / Lsc 12 from open / Lsr 10 from closed / Hsr 11 from closed
Drivetrain: Shimano Saint 7 speed / Cranks: Funn Arrow 175m
Brakes: TRP Quadiem / Rotors: Galfer 223mm
Tires: Maxxis (Shorty this weekend) psi F:26 R:28
Rims/hubs: Funn Fantom DH 27.5
Bar: Funn kingpin 30mm rise, 765mm wide
Grips: Funn Hilt
Stem: Funn Rsx 50mm
Headset: Funn Descend
Funn components are all over the bike - making it look mad.
The team uses the TRP Quadiem brakes.
