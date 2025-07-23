Bike Check: TEBP Alex's Stoll T3 Evo - Bringing Back All-Mountain

The Unit ICR from Bike Ahead Composites looks really clean.

Stoll T3 EVO "Building the Benchmark" Project

Frame: Stoll T3 Evo (Made in Germany)

Shock: Cane Creek Coil IL, 185 x 55, generating 150 mm travel (assembled in the US)

Fork: Intend BC Edge from 2021, new internals, usually set to 155 mm travel (made in Germany)

Wheels: Lilienthal rims / DT Swiss 240 hubs (Made in Germany / Poland)

Tires: Schwalbe Tacky Chan 2.4" Soft, Super Trail / Nobby Nic 2.4" Soft, Super Trail (Made in Indonesia)

Cranks: Actofive Signature X (Made in Germany)

Pedals: Hope Union Trail (Made in the UK)

Derailleur: SRAM Transmission GX (Made in Taiwan)

Derailleur cage: Ratio Technology SR52T (Made in the UK)

Cassette: SRAM Transmission XX 10-52 (Made in Taiwan)

Dropper Post: RockShox Reverb AXS 170 mm (Made in Taiwan)

Saddle: Selle Italia SLR Boost (Made in Italy)

Brakes: 612 Parts Die Bremse, 4 pistons (Made in Germany)

Rotors: 612 Parts Die Scheibe (203 / 180 mm, made in Germany)

Pod adapter: 612 Parts Podadapter (Made in Germany)

Cockpit: Bike Ahead Composites The Unit ICR, 55 mm length (Made in Germany)

Grips: Various - always testing

Size: M

Weight: 13.44 kg / 29.6 lbs (without pedals)

More info: https://www.stoll-bikes.com/english/

Instagram:

The Stoll team built the bike for me in their HQ in Beringen, Schaffhausen, Switzerland. They built the bike much faster than I could ever have done it.

Intend Upside-down "Edge" and the 4-piston brake from 612 Parts There's no day like new bike day.

The first shots of the new bike outside the Stoll HQ.

The Series 3 frames come with their own headset design with a 90° built-in stop to keep the handlebar from spinning around and hitting the top tube.

The design of the Die Bremse brakes from 612 Parts is a perfect match for the frame. I like the adjustability of the Podadapter from 612 Parts.

I've used this fork on many bike builds and just recently upgraded it to the new Travelizer air spring and the OPT damping cartridge. I love the Travelizer that allows you to adjust the travel in 1 mm steps between 150 and 180 mm. The Lilienthal & DT Swiss 240 wheels have been rock solid too. After 6 months of riding in New Zealand and many trips to the Swiss alps they're still going strong. However, to save some more weight, these will most likely be replaced and go on a different bike.

While the links for the first Stoll frames weighed 310 g, the links for the Series 3 frames are just 176 g.

This bike is not just about weight and made in Europe, it's also about performance. After trying a lot of different drivetrains, I went for a SRAM Transmission drivetrain with a XX cassette and GX derailleur. Shifting under load has never felt so good. The Actofive Signature X cranks work really well. After a few rides I replaced the XTR race pedals with UK-made Hope Union TC pedals for more stability.

The SR52T derailleur cage from Ratio Technology brings the weight of the GX derailleur down to XX level.

With Bike Ahead Biturbo X wheels and Wicked Wills in the harder Speedgrip compound, the bike accelerated incredibly well.

The Nobby Nic / Tacky Chan combo is great for uphills, but sometimes I wish for a bit more damping and grip in the downhills.

The bike on a recent trip to the Swiss alps. I was running the newish Albert Radial (Soft, Trail) tires and alloy Flow MK4 rims laced to Tune hubs on this trip.

I've been riding these Tune prototype wheels for 1.5 years now and they're still going strong. These hubs were recently launched and are called Micro. Thanks to the sound of 138 points of engagement, my riding buddies always knew where I was, even when the fog was so thick you could hardly see the trail.

The Hope Union TC pedals make sure I stay on the bike in rougher sections.

This down tube storage is optional and will come with a ~ 100 g weight penalty.

Stoll's own headset design with integrated cable routing. The Unit ICR from Bike Ahead Composites allows you to run the cables through the handlebar, should you wish to do so. The split top tube is one of the most striking design features of the Series 3 frames.

Will I be able to bring the weight down to 12.0 kg / 26.4 lbs lbs until the end of the year? Before a recent trip to the Swiss Alps I made it heavier by putting alloy wheels and beefier tires on it, so it will be interesting to see what the final result will look like - I'll publish another article before the end of the year.