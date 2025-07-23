Powered by Outside

Bike Check: TEBP Alex's Stoll T3 Evo - Bringing Back All-Mountain

Jul 23, 2025
by TEBP  

Bike Check Stoll Bikes T3 Evo
BIKE CHECK
Stoll Bikes T3 Evo
Bike Build & Photography by TEBP

The European Bike Project is one of our favorite Instagram accounts because the feed is constantly updated with everything from tiny manufacturers to inside looks at European manufacturing. In this article, Alex shares his thoughts on his bike project for 2025, a light all-mountain bike.


Bikes are getting heavier and heavier and it seems like many riders are a little bit fed up with 16-17 kg enduro bikes. In the recent Pinkbike Poll "What Type of Mountain Bikes Should We Review at the Next Field Test?," the majority voted for all-mountain / aggressive trail bikes with 140 - 160 mm of travel. 160 - 170 mm Enduro bikes scored third place after 120 - 140 mm trail bikes. I wasn't surprised to see these results, as I've been riding heavy enduro bikes for years and the longer I rode them, the more I wanted to go back to a lighter, better rolling bike that would climb much better but still be fun in the downhills.

In 2024, I built a 130 / 120 mm down country bike with Stoll Bikes. This bike really opened up my horizons, as I hadn't ridden such a light and nimble bike in years. However, I felt that I wanted a bit more travel for the trails that I like to ride. When Stoll launched their Series 3 frame platform and the T3 Evo, I knew this had to be my 2025 bike project. The T3 Evo has 150 mm of rear travel and the frame weighs a bit less than 2.0 kg (4.4 lbs), so it's a great starting point for building a light all-mountain bike.

For the initial build I used a lot of parts that I already had used for other bikes, such as the fork, wheels, brakes and cranks. They were not particularly light, so the first version of the bike weighed in at 13.44 kg / 29.6 lbs. The goal of the "Benchmark" project is to bring this bike down to roughly 12.0 kg / 26.4 lbs until the end of the year while maintaining the great uphill and downhill capabilities - and therefore setting a personal benchmark for modern all-mountain bikes.

Bike Check Stoll Bikes T3 Evo
The Unit ICR from Bike Ahead Composites looks really clean.

Bike Check Stoll Bikes T3 Evo
Stoll T3 EVO "Building the Benchmark" Project
Frame: Stoll T3 Evo (Made in Germany)
Shock: Cane Creek Coil IL, 185 x 55, generating 150 mm travel (assembled in the US)
Fork: Intend BC Edge from 2021, new internals, usually set to 155 mm travel (made in Germany)
Wheels: Lilienthal rims / DT Swiss 240 hubs (Made in Germany / Poland)
Tires: Schwalbe Tacky Chan 2.4" Soft, Super Trail / Nobby Nic 2.4" Soft, Super Trail (Made in Indonesia)
Cranks: Actofive Signature X (Made in Germany)
Pedals: Hope Union Trail (Made in the UK)
Derailleur: SRAM Transmission GX (Made in Taiwan)
Derailleur cage: Ratio Technology SR52T (Made in the UK)
Cassette: SRAM Transmission XX 10-52 (Made in Taiwan)
Dropper Post: RockShox Reverb AXS 170 mm (Made in Taiwan)
Saddle: Selle Italia SLR Boost (Made in Italy)
Brakes: 612 Parts Die Bremse, 4 pistons (Made in Germany)
Rotors: 612 Parts Die Scheibe (203 / 180 mm, made in Germany)
Pod adapter: 612 Parts Podadapter (Made in Germany)
Cockpit: Bike Ahead Composites The Unit ICR, 55 mm length (Made in Germany)
Grips: Various - always testing
Size: M
Weight: 13.44 kg / 29.6 lbs (without pedals)
More info: https://www.stoll-bikes.com/english/
Instagram: @stollbikes

This is not an enduro bike. Sometimes people ask me why I don't put super soft Magic Marys on this bike to make it a better descender - and believe me, I've tried it, but didn't like it too much. This bike is really about going down AND up, so it felt wrong to use tires that made the bike a bad climber and created a sluggish feel. The geometry might look slightly different from what you're used to from countless enduro bike reviews, but the bike simply doesn't need a 79° seat angle because you're not winching tons of rubber and metal up the hill. From my experience I can say that it works well for what the bike was designed for.

The geometry of my size M T3 Evo:
- Reach: 465 mm
- Stack: 615 mm
- Seat angle: 75.9°
- Head angle: 64.3°
- Seat tube: 450 mm
- Chain stays: 443 mm
- BB height: 350 mm
- Head tube: 100 mm

Stoll frames are made in Germany by Bike Ahead Composites, the company that is best known for their 6 spoke carbon wheels and carbon handlebars. The frames are made in softer and stiffer layups, so riders can get a frame that feels right for them, depending on their riding style and weight.

Bike Check Stoll Bikes T3 Evo
The Stoll team built the bike for me in their HQ in Beringen, Schaffhausen, Switzerland.
Bike Check Stoll Bikes T3 Evo
They built the bike much faster than I could ever have done it.

Bike Check Stoll Bikes T3 Evo
Intend Upside-down "Edge" and the 4-piston brake from 612 Parts
Bike Check Stoll Bikes T3 Evo
There's no day like new bike day.


Bike Check Stoll Bikes T3 Evo
The first shots of the new bike outside the Stoll HQ.
Bike Check Stoll Bikes T3 Evo

Bike Check Stoll Bikes T3 Evo
The Series 3 frames come with their own headset design with a 90° built-in stop to keep the handlebar from spinning around and hitting the top tube.

Bike Check Stoll Bikes T3 Evo
The design of the Die Bremse brakes from 612 Parts is a perfect match for the frame.
Bike Check Stoll Bikes T3 Evo
I like the adjustability of the Podadapter from 612 Parts.

Bike Check Stoll Bikes T3 Evo

Bike Check Stoll Bikes T3 Evo
I've used this fork on many bike builds and just recently upgraded it to the new Travelizer air spring and the OPT damping cartridge. I love the Travelizer that allows you to adjust the travel in 1 mm steps between 150 and 180 mm.
Bike Check Stoll Bikes T3 Evo
The Lilienthal & DT Swiss 240 wheels have been rock solid too. After 6 months of riding in New Zealand and many trips to the Swiss alps they're still going strong. However, to save some more weight, these will most likely be replaced and go on a different bike.

Bike Check Stoll Bikes T3 Evo

Bike Check Stoll Bikes T3 Evo
While the links for the first Stoll frames weighed 310 g, the links for the Series 3 frames are just 176 g.

As you might know from my previous bike projects and also my Instagram blog, I've prioritized made-in-Europe parts for the last couple of years. That's still the case, and there are hundreds of amazing manufacturers in Europe. However, for this bike, low weight and made-in-Europe were not the only goals: I wanted to build a really clean looking bike too. Therefore, I went for a SRAM Transmission drivetrain and a Reverb AXS dropper post. Both work great and there's some German engineering in the Transmission drivetrain too. The other really important part that is not made in Europe is the Cane Creek Coil IL shock. I hope to switch to a European shock later this year, but also really wanted to see how this light coil shock would fare on this bike. It's been good so far and personally I also think it looks awesome.

Bike Check Stoll Bikes T3 Evo
This bike is not just about weight and made in Europe, it's also about performance. After trying a lot of different drivetrains, I went for a SRAM Transmission drivetrain with a XX cassette and GX derailleur. Shifting under load has never felt so good.
Bike Check Stoll Bikes T3 Evo
The Actofive Signature X cranks work really well. After a few rides I replaced the XTR race pedals with UK-made Hope Union TC pedals for more stability.

Bike Check Stoll Bikes T3 Evo
The SR52T derailleur cage from Ratio Technology brings the weight of the GX derailleur down to XX level.

Bike Check Stoll Bikes T3 Evo
With Bike Ahead Biturbo X wheels and Wicked Wills in the harder Speedgrip compound, the bike accelerated incredibly well.

Bike Check Stoll Bikes T3 Evo
The Nobby Nic / Tacky Chan combo is great for uphills, but sometimes I wish for a bit more damping and grip in the downhills.
Bike Check Stoll Bikes T3 Evo

Bike Check Stoll Bikes T3 Evo
The bike on a recent trip to the Swiss alps. I was running the newish Albert Radial (Soft, Trail) tires and alloy Flow MK4 rims laced to Tune hubs on this trip.

Bike Check Stoll Bikes T3 Evo
I've been riding these Tune prototype wheels for 1.5 years now and they're still going strong. These hubs were recently launched and are called Micro. Thanks to the sound of 138 points of engagement, my riding buddies always knew where I was, even when the fog was so thick you could hardly see the trail.

Bike Check Stoll Bikes T3 Evo
The Hope Union TC pedals make sure I stay on the bike in rougher sections.
Bike Check Stoll Bikes T3 Evo

Bike Check Stoll Bikes T3 Evo
This down tube storage is optional and will come with a ~ 100 g weight penalty.

Bike Check Stoll Bikes T3 Evo
Stoll's own headset design with integrated cable routing. The Unit ICR from Bike Ahead Composites allows you to run the cables through the handlebar, should you wish to do so.
Bike Check Stoll Bikes T3 Evo
The split top tube is one of the most striking design features of the Series 3 frames.

Bike Check Stoll Bikes T3 Evo
Will I be able to bring the weight down to 12.0 kg / 26.4 lbs lbs until the end of the year? Before a recent trip to the Swiss Alps I made it heavier by putting alloy wheels and beefier tires on it, so it will be interesting to see what the final result will look like - I'll publish another article before the end of the year.


98 Comments
  • 5612
 That top tube / coil is just waiting to grab a handful of nuts!
  • 670
 If your nuts are hanging that low, maybe try some supportive undergarments. Or try another sport.
  • 53
 That's where all the sweat lands and corrodes things. It needs a cover.
  • 66
 @AndrewFleming:

I agree with @silencespeaks A Las Vegas stripper....erm...exotic dancer once told me i have the largest testicles that she had ever seen.

I try supportive undergarments but they're still there....all over everywhere.
  • 260
 @zepper: ha-ha! I once had a stripper tell me that same thing. She also said I was the most handsome, fit, and sexy man alive. Then she pointed to the ATM money machine.
  • 23
 @snide: ha ha. Normally I would agree with you.
But i've also had two doctors giving me physicals that asked if everything was okay down there, or if I had some swelling. 'No doc it's been that way since I was fourteen.' 😂
  • 30
 Testicularly friendly compared to a Liteville, what do you Germans have against balls?
  • 60
 @AndrewFleming: Running about 30% sag currently
  • 10
 @AndrewFleming: Deeez nutz?
  • 270
 This might be a glance into near future, I hope: A light weight trail bike with an aggressive geometry that you can pedal up all your hometrails - my other bike will be a downhill bike then.
  • 131
 As someone with a (last gen) stumpjumper w/ 150 36 fork, real tires, and 11 speed xx1 at sub 28 lbs, it is rare I want to ride my big bike. I think this is the only way pedal bikes will stay relevant in the industry. If I'm pedaling a 38 lbs 140 bike (alu stumpjumper 15) just give me a freaking ebike at that point.
  • 20
 @McKai: I did the exact same thing for a couple years. A regular stump jumper 130 mm rear with 150 mm fork. Real tires and it was awesome. I'm currently riding a pivot switchblade with a very similar setup.
  • 30
 @McKai: Exactly, I'm pretty sure my '24 Stumpjumper w XO Transmission was only 28lbs stock. Mine has the 34 and is an S5 but it has the stock chunky tires. I don't see why these 130/140 bikes needs to be weighing 30+ pounds.
  • 50
 That's it. This is my bike for the vast majority of trails and I'm currently converting my Kavenz into a DH bike.
  • 255
 IDK - to go through all that effort and stick on a coil and batteries...could be notably lighter with air shock and cable drivetrain/seatpost
  • 282
 Bro you don't stick coil on a bike, you put a bike on your coil.
  • 316
flag KribeH (Jul 23, 2025 at 8:27) (Below Threshold)
 So what? It's an all mountain bike. The shock and derailleur weight make no difference at all to the way the bike climbs.
  • 103
 @KribeH: literally describes trying to hit a weight target...nothing to do with climbing abilities. BUT the cable will still function long after the battery runs out of power
  • 42
 Air shock, 36 fox fork, 11s shimano setup might do the trick
  • 60
 @artistformlyknowasdan: The shock is 300 g and the spring is 355 g. A lighter spring might be around 280 g, but I'll try to get my hands on a fancy air shock later this year. Might also switch to a lighter cable actuated dropper post. And of course I'll also change some other parts to save more weight.
  • 16
flag KribeH (Jul 23, 2025 at 13:20) (Below Threshold)
 @artistformlyknowasdan: then why not just go for XC wheels and tires or something else just as stupid on an AM bike. Also never been on a long enough ride that the batteries on my dropper or derailleur have ran out of power. That's physically impossible to do.
  • 11
 @TEBP: An "assembled in the US" shock is not part of the game anyway. There are good european contenders.
  • 154
 seriously cool and beautiful bike but the justification for the slack seat angle is really funny… “the bike weighs 2-5 lbs less than the average all mountain bike, so compromising the rider position is fine actually.”
  • 30
 That seat tube is pretty straight - go measure your actual seat angle, I’m pretty sure they‘re alle in the same range.
  • 119
 I've said this elsewhere, but within reason, STA doesn't matter. Most humans have roughly similar proportions, and the goal should be to get your saddle in the optimal position relative to the bottom bracket while accounting for average climb gradient and suspension sag.

I have an enduro bike which reviewers ding for the somewhat slack STA. Guess what - my professional bike fitter was able to get me dialed in to a laser-guided, camera system checked, "perfect" pedaling position. We were sure that I had selected a preferred spring rate and sag before doing this, and even accounted for the average climb gradient for trails that I frequent when doing the setup. He went to the trouble of shimming my flat pedal shoes by a couple of mm to optimize every last detail down to knee tracking. No matter if my next bike has a 79 or 75 degree STA, we are going to adjust my saddle position to find the exact same position I have on this bike. If someone needs to go to extremes because of their leg proportions, you can always play with crank arm lengths as well.

Again: there is some biomechanical science to an optimized bike fit. Of course it is subject to crank arm length, pedals, shoes, femurs/tibia, etc. But most people can find this fit within a reasonable range of STA available on today's full suspension bikes. Beyond offering this "fit" the STA affects nothing meaningful about bike performance and is wholly overblown in bike reviews. Reviewers on this site act as if they ride with the saddle in the same position regardless of STA. They talking about getting a "more vertical climbing position" - which is nonsense if you're fitting your bike for pedal biomechanics properly. The other stuff comes down to bar rise, reach, stack height, since these things define the hand position relative to the bottom bracket (which is the same point of reference we settle on for proper bike fitting at the saddle as well).
  • 70
 @KJP1230: how tall are you again? less than 5'10" and sta doesn't really matter a ton. More and it makes or brakes rides, and balls.
  • 143
 @KJP1230: Disagree.

I used to buy into the KOPS theory where your knee is supposed to line up over your pedal axle, but that's simply not the case. There isn't a rule for where you need to be positioned over your bottom bracket, and if your professional bike fitter is tell you that, they're feeding you a line of bullshit.
  • 50
 @KJP1230: For you it could work - for others, particularly taller riders, it could not work. I've had bike fits, I think they are complete BS, especially on a MTB where you are all over the bike. I think you guys at least got the part right where you corrected for sag + riding up an incline, which wasn't always the case. I explored how much both of those effected seat position a few years back and it was SIGNIFICANT. Sag is pretty std correction but climb gradient is so variable from mellow shuttle roads to steep climbs, an average is probably the right call but what I found was that not only slammed the saddle forward it also required a tilt of the seat to fairly extreme angles....both of which made normal riding a nightmare. So you'll always be in a compromised position no matter what, do you correct for the extremes knowing that is where you need the most power? Do you correct for averages knowing it won't ever be right? Do you correct for more gradual gradients know that is where you spend most of your time?

Regarding bar positions, if we are talking "trail" bikes you really need to be optimized for handling/descending unless racing XC. Road bikes have an optimal position since it's reasonably static. What feels good to me on the MTB while climbing (low and forward) does not feel as good descending (shorter and taller to an extent).
  • 20
 @crisotop: that seat tube is deceptively crooked if one follows it down towards bottom rear of bottle cage. Might not need 79 deg but I bet actual angle is 69 deg. Pivot approves

@KJP1230: lasers! whoa
  • 53
 For those asking, I am 6'2", 190 lbs (and very lean) with fairly long legs.

I do believe that, just like with medical care, there are HUGE variations between the quality you get from different bike fitters. My place was recommended to me by a coworker who consulted on bike fit with elite professional racing teams. It was expensive (like $300), but the bike fitter wanted all sorts of information from me about my average trail routes ridden, etc. and he had specialized equipment lasers, cameras, bike stand with fine-tuned angle adjustment, etc. He also wanted me to dial in my spring rate before coming in, and even wanted to know if I use the climb switch on my bike (which I mostly do).

From there, it was NOT about the "KOPS theory". It was a pretty elaborate process that took quite some time and involved a lot of measurement, fine tinkering, etc. All I can say is that it is DIALED. It's hard to describe, but when I am on the bike the pedal stroke feels utterly natural, and I have yet to develop a single strain or overuse injury from pedaling on my mountain bike (the same cannot be said from various other activities and weight lifting that I do).

My overarching point remains the same: Seat Tube Angle ONLY matters in so far as you can achieve your desired pedaling position. For most people, this is achievable with most STA ranging from 74-78, and if you achieve the pedaling position the STA should not affect how the bike climbs. Obviously, if the STA does not allow you to get a proper fit that works for you it's worth noting. But reviewers act like STA dictates their climbing position, which is B.S. for most humans and modern geometry.
  • 41
 @KJP1230: STA does matter. Even for someone with a relatively low saddle height of 700mm, going from 75 degrees to 79 degrees shifts your saddle horizontally by 48mm. There simply is not that much adjustment on a saddle to compensate for the difference. Taller people would have it even worse.
  • 30
 @Bad-Mechanic: I used to buy into the KOPS theory too. In a way I still do. I see these steeper seat tube angles as just putting you in a KOPS position when you're on an incline. It's just making the assumption that most of your seated pedal time will be going uphill. If you set KOPS on the flat then you have knee behind the pedal spindle, KBPS, as soon as the bike is pointed uphill. You naturally scoot forward on the seat to get that KOPS back, but then you're sacrificing leg extension and sitting on just the pointy end of the seat isn't too comfortable. Steeper ST lets you sit on the comfortable part of the seat and have KOPS on the climb.

TLDR It's still KOPS, just with position set with bike pointed uphill.
  • 10
 @KJP1230: I've had 2-3 laser scan/computer controlled bike fittings for "MTB" over the years and they all result in different settings. I'm 6-4, 37" inseam and the same weight as you (for reference).

While I agree actual STA may not be relevant, Effective STA is, especially when sagged. I don't remember the numbers but we are talking seat slammed forward vs not, when that bike tilts up + sag, at least on my bike at the time, it was beyond adjustment. Now you could argue, as many do, you don't necessarily want your saddle optimized for the extremes which is fair, but I know for a fact the older slack STA's (say going back 10+ years) it was impossible to get the seat far enough forward....I even experimented with my laid-back seatpost turned FORWARD on an old hardtail, which jacked up my reach (obviously).
  • 10
 @zmums: man of the people. tall people
  • 30
 @KJP1230: This also matters based on the type of riding and climbing that you do. Steeper actual STA are more geometrically stable as you raise your seat height and make things easier to predict and work with. I'm stoked that you found a good bike fitter that helped you get in a good spot.

STA matters only to get your pedaling position, but where half of these reviewers live, we climb straight up. And therefore it does dictate climbing experience to a large degree.

Source: I'm a huge geo nerd with a MS and Phd in sports science/biomechanics. I've published in the J of science and cycling. I'm also over 6 feet tall and climb steep terrain. If you're shorter, have short legs, or don't have heinously steep climbing, it's way less of a big deal.
  • 20
 @KJP1230: the steeper the st angle the longer the reach can be without the bike being too long when seated. So what ever bike you've got, with a steeper st angle it could be longer, thus more stable and roomy when standing. This applies to any bike.
  • 24
 Slacker seat tube gives better padding efficiency, especially with clipless pedals. Top xc guys are riding bikes with slacker st than this.
  • 21
 @andrewfif: Thank you for your expertise and sensible reply. Yes, I can see that if you are regularly climbing very steep terrain, your optimal pedaling position (due in large part to the incline your bike is on) would need to be markedly further forward. In this case, I can imagine taller riders may run out of saddle rail when the STA is too slack. At 6'2", I only have about 1" of spare saddle rail, and my bike is setup to climb "moderate" inclines in Colorado.

I also sincerely appreciate your affirmative statement: "STA matters only to get your pedaling position." This is exactly my point, and it's nice to hear from an expert.

My "bone to pick" is with various pinkbike reviewers regularly referring to the STA's ability to somehow "make it feel like I'm off the back of the bike" or "provides me with a nice upright pedaling position." Notably, the major reviewers cover a range of sizes/heights from shortish to tallish (Jessie May Morgan, Matt Beer, Kazimer, Dario) - but none of them seem to be unusually tall or with freakishly long legs. If you properly fit your bike for your terrain and can achieve the correct saddle in position relative to the bottom bracket, STA really has no further bearing on weight distribution, the comfort of this pedaling position, or the upright nature of your torso and hips (which are more a function of other geometric attributes of the bike such as wheelbase, chainstay length at sag, reach, stack, bar height/width, etc.).
  • 30
 @KJP1230: I live in the same town as Mike and Dario. And where we are, it starts to make a lot of sense if you can’t get the saddle forward enough. But as you say, there’s some adjustment on the rails and lots can be changed. That said, there are a number of bikes I literally will not consider bc I can’t get them to the right spot. But if I can…then it’s all good. But it’s an easy deal breaker. I think the bike world could do a lot better with explaining how geo makes a difference
  • 30
 @KJP1230: "the goal should be to get your saddle in the optimal position relative to the bottom bracket while accounting for average climb gradient and suspension sag. "
Well there you summed it up, it's a compromise.

Doesn't matter how optimal/suboptimal my saddle/BB relative position is, if my bum is so far behind the rear axle that I need to hover my nipples over the handlebar in steep climbs. That takes up so much more energy than having a "suboptimal saddle/bb position".
Cf what Seb Stott just wrote about the Crossworx Dash 290.

In my case, for ref : 445mm CS, 76°STA, 770mm BB to saddle rails. More sag in the rear than front, which is amplified in climbs.
  • 10
 I can add my two cents :
I went from a 2013 Giant Reign with a 73° SA that always felt too slack and that I tried to steepen (changed the offset dropper to a straight one, slamed the saddle all the way forward) to a 2020 Honzo ESD with 77.5° SA (probably about 78.3° at sag), it felt like night and day for the climbs.

One thing though, although I initially still kept wondering about a steeper SA (80, 82 ?) I changed my mind when I switched for a new saddle.
I had also slam the saddle on the ESD, but when changing from a curved Fabric saddle to a flatter Fizik, the different shape made it so that the Fizik slamed forward was too much, so my saddle is back in the middle of rails.
So I guess 76-78° SA is good enough.

One thing that is pretty great is the climb position of the Switchgrade.
On steep climbs (+12%), instead of hanging for dear life on the bars with the tip of the saddle deepening in the "soft" part of your anatomy, you feel like riding in an armchair on flat grounds, not wasting any energy in your arms and torso, with a clear mind to chose your lines.
  • 20
 @KJP1230: I also live in the same town as Mike and Dario and @andrewfif and I ride bikes together. I agree that if you can get a saddle far enough forward then it starts to not matter so much, but when you have a bike with an ok effective STA but a bad actual STA - then you get into the sag of the bike and it starts to feel like you're hanging off the back. Older evil's and trek's were particularly bad. The old Slash(two gens ago) for example was horrific. I'm 6'3" with longer legs and I can jive with any bike that keep an effective STA above 77 degrees or so while pedaling at sag. less than that and it's uncomfortable here. Your enduro is probably at that lower limit for me, while still being a functional. I agree with andrew tho - geometry is free. Might as well fix STA problems at the design stage to keep a consistent angle throughout an available saddle height range.
  • 20
 @Bad-Mechanic: Having raced recumbents and nowadays into BMX racing I find KOPS very confusing.
  • 114
 "but the bike simply doesn't need a 79° seat angle because you're not winching tons of rubber and metal up the hill"

Begging the question a bit here. Steep seat angles aren't just for heavy bikes, it's about positioning and fit, ascending _and_ descending with a dropper. By your argument, XC whippets and road bikes should have super slack seat tubes because they're not hauling weight. But steep seat angles didn't come along because people were winching _heavy_ bikes, they came because people were winching up huge climbs, period with saddles slammed forward. And then droppers got real long and that helped allow seat tubes to get as steep as they needed to be for that _positioning_. Kazimer explained this once.

It's not about bike weight, it's about body positioning.
  • 32
 Steeper st angles came because that was the only way to grow reach without the bike being too long when seated. This is why XC bikes have generally speaking slacker st angles. They just don't need to be as steep.
  • 31
 @KribeH: xc bikes sag a lot less into their travel when you point them up a hill, meaning they don't need to be as steep to start with.
  • 40
 In my opinion it's also really important what you want to do with the bike. My XC bike has a 75 degree seat angle and I love it as it is, because steep seat angles feel really weird when trying to ride powerfully on flat terrain. My all mountain bike has a 78 degree seat angle and I love it as it is, because I only really ever pedal it on steeper uphills and it gives a very relaxed seated position. Horses for courses
  • 10
 @AgrAde: it's still mostly because of the way shorter reach they opt for a slacker seat angle. They also get a more effective pedaling position.
  • 10
 @hardtailpunter: Thanks for concurring. It's about where/how you ride the bike, not just the weight.
  • 100
 What is the MSRP of this bike? 20-25K? The frame alone is over 6K
  • 10
 Didn't realize that. I was thinking that's a pretty frame, but it's almost as much as my new last year Stumpjumper complete was ($6800) and my SJ still weighs less at 28lb stock Big Grin
  • 113
 Fork needs some trapezoidal tubes with some bends in it to complete the feng shui.
  • 112
 "Make 30 pound all mountain bikes great again"
  • 110
 Cough, Giant TranceX has NEVER STOPPED doing that and for a fraction of the cost of this, cough...

But ya know, it's a Giant so nobodies showing up to the trailhead on one of those!!! Smile

Got to admit this bike is freaking cool looking...
  • 40
 Those are the bikes we want to see - go Alex! Solid geo and components for some all day epics!
I’m running Spesh Butcher / GC Grid Trail T9 / T7 on my „Allmountain“ rig. They are relatively light but sturdy enough and offer a really good rolling to grip compromise.
  • 40
 "Will I be able to bring the weight down to 12.0 kg / 26.4 lbs lbs until the end of the year?"

Yeah, probably, but you won't like riding it in the fun places you've been riding it. Evidence:

"The Nobby Nic / Tacky Chan combo is great for uphills, but sometimes I wish for a bit more damping and grip in the downhills."

Durable wheels and proper tires are going to prevent it, but who cares, because in something like that Alps config it's going to so much more fun!
  • 10
 I'd only consider the Nobby Nic as a trail tire in the rear. While I like the Tacky Chan for going fast on familiar trails it wouldn't be my first choice for riding unfamiliar trails on an all mountain bike. Horses for courses I suppose.
  • 60
 Air shock will drop a ton of weight, so I believe that he'll be able to get it down to 12 kg.
  • 20
 Wow this bike looks really good. I miss sometimes my old Jekyll 26", it was a relatively quick bike uphill on steep fire roads. But was horrible compared to my S.Enduro or any modern bike pointed downhill. Had the opportunity to ride both bikes side to side, my god MTB bikes changed a lot almost any bike now rides quite good, no matter travel or brand.
Anyway I miss a light bike sometimes.
  • 95
 I drop my riding weight before every ride by doing a large poo beforehand. I can shed up to 2 maybe 3 kg easily
  • 140
 What are you,a horse?
  • 100
 Is something stopping you from having a poo and a lighter bike? Did you spend all your money on Bran Flakes?
  • 60
 This guys thinks everyone else holds in their poo before a ride and he found the secret to not needing a light bike.
  • 10
 @nozes: Ed, the talking horse actually
  • 20
 Weird flex but ok. Also, sus as you're admitting you're full of sh!t.
  • 20
 Would love to hear more about the tires you note, Tacky Chan / Nobby Nic vs Alberts, and others. I find it's hard to find the right tires when you want to go up AND down.
  • 20
 The Albert is a pretty good compromise. Good grip and rolls fairly well on gravel. Rolls relatively even better on more chunky climbs because it deforms easier than normal tires.
  • 20
 Looks like design robots are actually getting quite tasteful with the aesthetics.
Amazing all the details in hiding the shift cables!
Pre-whoosh….
  • 40
 Hi, I have a lot of money
  • 42
 Great looking bike........then they F'ed it up with the ridiculous headset routing
  • 10
 that front brake line just wants to b cut in 2 by the rotor...
All that crazy German engineering and a brake hose attaches on the "inside" of the caliper....
  • 20
 It's not as bad as you might think. The photos were taken at an angle that makes it look really close. I just had a look at the SID that I have on my hardtail and the clearance is pretty much the same.
  • 12
  • 10
 "9 or 27.5 front wheel? I'm tempted to try a 29 in the front with that very same fork, but I'm not sure it'd work??
  • 20
 This is a 29" front and rear bike. I believe all these forks were made for 29" so you should be fine. But maybe ask Intend if you're not sure.
  • 10
 @TEBP: mmmm....I did ask Cornelius and he did not recommend it. I may borrow a 29er front wheel and try it though. Thanks!!! Great looking bike btw. How about some Zirbel shifters????
  • 75
 Bringing back slack seat angle f*yeah
  • 58
 And it's still to steep IMO. I got into gravel last year and I ride my MTB very rarely now. My MTB feels so much uncomfortable when I go back on it. My anus is perpendicularly inline with the bottom bracket. I'm too much forward, it doesn't make sense at all. I don't know why we ended up with these steep STA in MTB. It's a 2023 Norco sight with 77.7 DEG STA. My Norco Search XR with 73.5 STA with no offset seatpost feels perfect.
  • 23
 Steep SA (like 77+) FTW. I run 79 and love it.
  • 10
 It would be interesting to know what the actual STA is, but effective is not slack at all???
  • 40
 @CaSentLeTabarnakMonHomme: tell us more about your anus
  • 20
 Nobody is ready to know everything that went through it.
  • 34
 @CaSentLeTabarnakMonHomme: Agreed, especially with clipless pedals the step seat angles make the bike feel like you can’t pedal efficiently. Especially if you are clipped in and like to pull up on the pedals while pedaling.
  • 20
 Nice Stool... I mean Stoll Wink
  • 20
 yay more headset cable routing!!
  • 21
 His bike is made on Earth, thank god he was able to confirm by adding all the locations.
  • 30
 That bike is pretty cool
  • 10
 Watch me build a super light 150 travel bike....reaches for the coil shock.
  • 11
 in 2017 I purchased a german lighter AM 150mm bike.... and it was much cheaper.
  • 24
 I guess "All-Mountain" really depends a lot on what you're riding. I can't picture this lasting long or being comfortable or fun under me on my preferred "mountains."

The term "Fire road grinder" comes to mind.
  • 33
 Looks like an old SC Blur with fancy pants on
  • 11
 looks tough with the mags!
