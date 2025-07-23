Bike Check: TEBP Alex's Stoll T3 Evo - Bringing Back All-Mountain

The European Bike Project is one of our favorite Instagram accounts because the feed is constantly updated with everything from tiny manufacturers to inside looks at European manufacturing. In this article, Alex shares his thoughts on his bike project for 2025, a light all-mountain bike.
Bikes are getting heavier and heavier and it seems like many riders are a little bit fed up with 16-17 kg enduro bikes. In the recent Pinkbike Poll "What Type of Mountain Bikes Should We Review at the Next Field Test?
," the majority voted for all-mountain / aggressive trail bikes with 140 - 160 mm of travel. 160 - 170 mm Enduro bikes scored third place after 120 - 140 mm trail bikes. I wasn't surprised to see these results, as I've been riding heavy enduro bikes for years and the longer I rode them, the more I wanted to go back to a lighter, better rolling bike that would climb much better but still be fun in the downhills.
In 2024, I built a 130 / 120 mm down country bike with Stoll Bikes. This bike really opened up my horizons, as I hadn't ridden such a light and nimble bike in years. However, I felt that I wanted a bit more travel for the trails that I like to ride. When Stoll launched their Series 3 frame platform and the T3 Evo, I knew this had to be my 2025 bike project. The T3 Evo has 150 mm of rear travel and the frame weighs a bit less than 2.0 kg (4.4 lbs), so it's a great starting point for building a light all-mountain bike.
For the initial build I used a lot of parts that I already had used for other bikes, such as the fork, wheels, brakes and cranks. They were not particularly light, so the first version of the bike weighed in at 13.44 kg / 29.6 lbs. The goal of the "Benchmark" project is to bring this bike down to roughly 12.0 kg / 26.4 lbs until the end of the year while maintaining the great uphill and downhill capabilities - and therefore setting a personal benchmark for modern all-mountain bikes.
This is not an enduro bike. Sometimes people ask me why I don't put super soft Magic Marys on this bike to make it a better descender - and believe me, I've tried it, but didn't like it too much. This bike is really about going down AND up, so it felt wrong to use tires that made the bike a bad climber and created a sluggish feel. The geometry might look slightly different from what you're used to from countless enduro bike reviews, but the bike simply doesn't need a 79° seat angle because you're not winching tons of rubber and metal up the hill. From my experience I can say that it works well for what the bike was designed for.
The geometry of my size M T3 Evo:
- Reach: 465 mm
- Stack: 615 mm
- Seat angle: 75.9°
- Head angle: 64.3°
- Seat tube: 450 mm
- Chain stays: 443 mm
- BB height: 350 mm
- Head tube: 100 mm
Stoll frames are made in Germany by Bike Ahead Composites, the company that is best known for their 6 spoke carbon wheels and carbon handlebars. The frames are made in softer and stiffer layups, so riders can get a frame that feels right for them, depending on their riding style and weight.
As you might know from my previous bike projects
and also my Instagram blog, I've prioritized made-in-Europe parts for the last couple of years. That's still the case, and there are hundreds of amazing manufacturers in Europe. However, for this bike, low weight and made-in-Europe were not the only goals: I wanted to build a really clean looking bike too. Therefore, I went for a SRAM Transmission drivetrain and a Reverb AXS dropper post. Both work great and there's some German engineering in the Transmission drivetrain too. The other really important part that is not made in Europe is the Cane Creek Coil IL shock. I hope to switch to a European shock later this year, but also really wanted to see how this light coil shock would fare on this bike. It's been good so far and personally I also think it looks awesome.
I have an enduro bike which reviewers ding for the somewhat slack STA. Guess what - my professional bike fitter was able to get me dialed in to a laser-guided, camera system checked, "perfect" pedaling position. We were sure that I had selected a preferred spring rate and sag before doing this, and even accounted for the average climb gradient for trails that I frequent when doing the setup. He went to the trouble of shimming my flat pedal shoes by a couple of mm to optimize every last detail down to knee tracking. No matter if my next bike has a 79 or 75 degree STA, we are going to adjust my saddle position to find the exact same position I have on this bike. If someone needs to go to extremes because of their leg proportions, you can always play with crank arm lengths as well.
Again: there is some biomechanical science to an optimized bike fit. Of course it is subject to crank arm length, pedals, shoes, femurs/tibia, etc. But most people can find this fit within a reasonable range of STA available on today's full suspension bikes. Beyond offering this "fit" the STA affects nothing meaningful about bike performance and is wholly overblown in bike reviews. Reviewers on this site act as if they ride with the saddle in the same position regardless of STA. They talking about getting a "more vertical climbing position" - which is nonsense if you're fitting your bike for pedal biomechanics properly. The other stuff comes down to bar rise, reach, stack height, since these things define the hand position relative to the bottom bracket (which is the same point of reference we settle on for proper bike fitting at the saddle as well).
I used to buy into the KOPS theory where your knee is supposed to line up over your pedal axle, but that's simply not the case. There isn't a rule for where you need to be positioned over your bottom bracket, and if your professional bike fitter is tell you that, they're feeding you a line of bullshit.
Regarding bar positions, if we are talking "trail" bikes you really need to be optimized for handling/descending unless racing XC. Road bikes have an optimal position since it's reasonably static. What feels good to me on the MTB while climbing (low and forward) does not feel as good descending (shorter and taller to an extent).
@KJP1230: lasers! whoa
I do believe that, just like with medical care, there are HUGE variations between the quality you get from different bike fitters. My place was recommended to me by a coworker who consulted on bike fit with elite professional racing teams. It was expensive (like $300), but the bike fitter wanted all sorts of information from me about my average trail routes ridden, etc. and he had specialized equipment lasers, cameras, bike stand with fine-tuned angle adjustment, etc. He also wanted me to dial in my spring rate before coming in, and even wanted to know if I use the climb switch on my bike (which I mostly do).
From there, it was NOT about the "KOPS theory". It was a pretty elaborate process that took quite some time and involved a lot of measurement, fine tinkering, etc. All I can say is that it is DIALED. It's hard to describe, but when I am on the bike the pedal stroke feels utterly natural, and I have yet to develop a single strain or overuse injury from pedaling on my mountain bike (the same cannot be said from various other activities and weight lifting that I do).
My overarching point remains the same: Seat Tube Angle ONLY matters in so far as you can achieve your desired pedaling position. For most people, this is achievable with most STA ranging from 74-78, and if you achieve the pedaling position the STA should not affect how the bike climbs. Obviously, if the STA does not allow you to get a proper fit that works for you it's worth noting. But reviewers act like STA dictates their climbing position, which is B.S. for most humans and modern geometry.
TLDR It's still KOPS, just with position set with bike pointed uphill.
While I agree actual STA may not be relevant, Effective STA is, especially when sagged. I don't remember the numbers but we are talking seat slammed forward vs not, when that bike tilts up + sag, at least on my bike at the time, it was beyond adjustment. Now you could argue, as many do, you don't necessarily want your saddle optimized for the extremes which is fair, but I know for a fact the older slack STA's (say going back 10+ years) it was impossible to get the seat far enough forward....I even experimented with my laid-back seatpost turned FORWARD on an old hardtail, which jacked up my reach (obviously).
STA matters only to get your pedaling position, but where half of these reviewers live, we climb straight up. And therefore it does dictate climbing experience to a large degree.
Source: I'm a huge geo nerd with a MS and Phd in sports science/biomechanics. I've published in the J of science and cycling. I'm also over 6 feet tall and climb steep terrain. If you're shorter, have short legs, or don't have heinously steep climbing, it's way less of a big deal.
I also sincerely appreciate your affirmative statement: "STA matters only to get your pedaling position." This is exactly my point, and it's nice to hear from an expert.
My "bone to pick" is with various pinkbike reviewers regularly referring to the STA's ability to somehow "make it feel like I'm off the back of the bike" or "provides me with a nice upright pedaling position." Notably, the major reviewers cover a range of sizes/heights from shortish to tallish (Jessie May Morgan, Matt Beer, Kazimer, Dario) - but none of them seem to be unusually tall or with freakishly long legs. If you properly fit your bike for your terrain and can achieve the correct saddle in position relative to the bottom bracket, STA really has no further bearing on weight distribution, the comfort of this pedaling position, or the upright nature of your torso and hips (which are more a function of other geometric attributes of the bike such as wheelbase, chainstay length at sag, reach, stack, bar height/width, etc.).
Well there you summed it up, it's a compromise.
Doesn't matter how optimal/suboptimal my saddle/BB relative position is, if my bum is so far behind the rear axle that I need to hover my nipples over the handlebar in steep climbs. That takes up so much more energy than having a "suboptimal saddle/bb position".
Cf what Seb Stott just wrote about the Crossworx Dash 290.
In my case, for ref : 445mm CS, 76°STA, 770mm BB to saddle rails. More sag in the rear than front, which is amplified in climbs.
I went from a 2013 Giant Reign with a 73° SA that always felt too slack and that I tried to steepen (changed the offset dropper to a straight one, slamed the saddle all the way forward) to a 2020 Honzo ESD with 77.5° SA (probably about 78.3° at sag), it felt like night and day for the climbs.
One thing though, although I initially still kept wondering about a steeper SA (80, 82 ?) I changed my mind when I switched for a new saddle.
I had also slam the saddle on the ESD, but when changing from a curved Fabric saddle to a flatter Fizik, the different shape made it so that the Fizik slamed forward was too much, so my saddle is back in the middle of rails.
So I guess 76-78° SA is good enough.
One thing that is pretty great is the climb position of the Switchgrade.
On steep climbs (+12%), instead of hanging for dear life on the bars with the tip of the saddle deepening in the "soft" part of your anatomy, you feel like riding in an armchair on flat grounds, not wasting any energy in your arms and torso, with a clear mind to chose your lines.
Begging the question a bit here. Steep seat angles aren't just for heavy bikes, it's about positioning and fit, ascending _and_ descending with a dropper. By your argument, XC whippets and road bikes should have super slack seat tubes because they're not hauling weight. But steep seat angles didn't come along because people were winching _heavy_ bikes, they came because people were winching up huge climbs, period with saddles slammed forward. And then droppers got real long and that helped allow seat tubes to get as steep as they needed to be for that _positioning_. Kazimer explained this once.
It's not about bike weight, it's about body positioning.
Got to admit this bike is freaking cool looking...
I’m running Spesh Butcher / GC Grid Trail T9 / T7 on my „Allmountain“ rig. They are relatively light but sturdy enough and offer a really good rolling to grip compromise.
Yeah, probably, but you won't like riding it in the fun places you've been riding it. Evidence:
"The Nobby Nic / Tacky Chan combo is great for uphills, but sometimes I wish for a bit more damping and grip in the downhills."
Durable wheels and proper tires are going to prevent it, but who cares, because in something like that Alps config it's going to so much more fun!
Anyway I miss a light bike sometimes.
Amazing all the details in hiding the shift cables!
Pre-whoosh….
All that crazy German engineering and a brake hose attaches on the "inside" of the caliper....
Kindly reach out to Dr. Sacre.
