Caleb Holonko's Process X

Frame: Process X, size medium

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Air, 200 PSI, one token

Fork: RockShox 27.5" Zeb Ultimate 180mm, 65 PSI, 3 tokens

Wheels: ENVE M9 27.5" rims / Hope Pro 4 hubs

Tires: Maxxis Assegai Maxx Grip DD front / Minion DHR II DH casing rear, 25 / 28 PSI

Cranks: SRAM GX cranks 165mm / SRAM Eagle SL chainring 34-tooth

Pedals: HT Harrier Ae05 Pedals

Shifting: SRAM GX AXS derailleur / shifter / XX1 cassette and chain

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC w/ rainbow hardware

Cockpit: SRAM Descendant DH 35mm rise bar and 40mm length stem / ODI longneck locking grips

Saddle/Post: Chromag Overture LTD, SRAM AXS 170mm

The Process X can accept either a 29" or 27.5" rear wheel. To retain the head and seat tube angle, there is a flip-chip on the seatstay/rocker link pivot. There are also two chainstay lengths options, 435 and 450mm. For quick handling and popping jumps, the shorter of the two works best.

Caleb removed the paint and polished the stock rocker link to match the rest of the silver components. You can see the flip-chip in the seatstay/rockerlink pivot is set to the 29" position.

Even with a 27.5 ZEB fork at 180mm of travel, the smaller front wheel would steepen the head tube angle, so Caleb opts for the 29" wheel setting on the flip-chip to counteract that change.

This version of the RockShox Super Deluxe Air has hydraulic bottom out, and has the HSC set to -2 clicks from closed. It's pumped to 200 PSI.

A OneUp Bash chainguide is rotated forwards for minimal drag when throwing crankflips. Shorter 165mm cranks give a little more ground clearance.

A blacked-out, wide range SRAM Eagle cassette and GX wireless shifting get him back to the top. ENVE M9 rims feature a protective strip ward off pinch flats.

Shiny raw aluminum parts and deep blue paint are a classy look. Enduro Bearing's Maxhit Stainless headset features bearings that press directly into the frame, and is guaranteed to survive a lifetime.

The routing on the brake hoses is set up with minimal obstructions for bar spins and tail-whips. Caleb cuts his bars to 760mm.

Buttons that go bzzz help detangle the controls for barspins. This isn't a slopestyle bike, so why not have a dropper post to help you pedal up the hill?

Blackbox labelled parts are only for special riders. This unique top cap that routes the front brake line down through the steer tube was a thoughtful finishing touch courtesy of SRAM.

SRAM Code RSC levers are positioning way inboard on the bars and at a moderately flat angle. Slip-on ODI Longneck grips use a classic mushroom pattern and have plenty of purchase to catch.

As for rotors, a 200 mm up front and 180 out back modulate the smaller wheels well. All the rainbow bits.

A Chromag Overture LTD saddle is wide and short which makes it easy to pinch for no handed tricks and keeps it out of the way while moving about the bike.

The "X" in the Process name comes from the idea that the frame isn't tied to any rear wheel size. Caleb proved that you can also use the geometry adjustments to run it as a dual 27.5" wheeled bike too.