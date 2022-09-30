Bike Check: Caleb Holonko's 27.5" Kona Process X

Sep 30, 2022
by Matt Beer  

Kona Process X. Photos by Dave Smith.
BIKE CHECK
Caleb Holonko's
Process X
Photography by Dave Smith

In case you haven't heard of Caleb Holonko, the dirt jumper turned freerider from North Vancouver, BC unleashed a mind-exploding video last week that silenced MTB YouTubers. Caleb rode his Kona Operator in that edit, but on display here is a freshly built Process X. Normally, this bike is a 29er enduro bike, but with a few modifications Caleb built it up as a maneuverable, heavy-hitting freeride machine that is capable of bar spins and other shenanigans.

Kona Process X. Photos by Dave Smith.
Caleb Holonko's Process X
Frame: Process X, size medium
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Air, 200 PSI, one token
Fork: RockShox 27.5" Zeb Ultimate 180mm, 65 PSI, 3 tokens
Wheels: ENVE M9 27.5" rims / Hope Pro 4 hubs
Tires: Maxxis Assegai Maxx Grip DD front / Minion DHR II DH casing rear, 25 / 28 PSI
Cranks: SRAM GX cranks 165mm / SRAM Eagle SL chainring 34-tooth
Pedals: HT Harrier Ae05 Pedals
Shifting: SRAM GX AXS derailleur / shifter / XX1 cassette and chain
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC w/ rainbow hardware
Cockpit: SRAM Descendant DH 35mm rise bar and 40mm length stem / ODI longneck locking grips
Saddle/Post: Chromag Overture LTD, SRAM AXS 170mm
More info: konaworld.com

Kona Process X. Photos by Dave Smith.
The Process X can accept either a 29" or 27.5" rear wheel. To retain the head and seat tube angle, there is a flip-chip on the seatstay/rocker link pivot. There are also two chainstay lengths options, 435 and 450mm. For quick handling and popping jumps, the shorter of the two works best.

Kona Process X. Photos by Dave Smith.
Caleb removed the paint and polished the stock rocker link to match the rest of the silver components. You can see the flip-chip in the seatstay/rockerlink pivot is set to the 29" position.

Kona Process X. Photos by Dave Smith.
Even with a 27.5 ZEB fork at 180mm of travel, the smaller front wheel would steepen the head tube angle, so Caleb opts for the 29" wheel setting on the flip-chip to counteract that change.

Kona Process X. Photos by Dave Smith.
This version of the RockShox Super Deluxe Air has hydraulic bottom out, and has the HSC set to -2 clicks from closed. It's pumped to 200 PSI.

Kona Process X. Photos by Dave Smith.
A OneUp Bash chainguide is rotated forwards for minimal drag when throwing crankflips. Shorter 165mm cranks give a little more ground clearance.

Kona Process X. Photos by Dave Smith.
A blacked-out, wide range SRAM Eagle cassette and GX wireless shifting get him back to the top. ENVE M9 rims feature a protective strip ward off pinch flats.

Kona Process X. Photos by Dave Smith.
Shiny raw aluminum parts and deep blue paint are a classy look. Enduro Bearing's Maxhit Stainless headset features bearings that press directly into the frame, and is guaranteed to survive a lifetime.

Kona Process X. Photos by Dave Smith.
The routing on the brake hoses is set up with minimal obstructions for bar spins and tail-whips. Caleb cuts his bars to 760mm.

Kona Process X. Photos by Dave Smith.
Buttons that go bzzz help detangle the controls for barspins.
Kona Process X. Photos by Dave Smith.
This isn't a slopestyle bike, so why not have a dropper post to help you pedal up the hill?

Kona Process X. Photos by Dave Smith.
Blackbox labelled parts are only for special riders. This unique top cap that routes the front brake line down through the steer tube was a thoughtful finishing touch courtesy of SRAM.

Kona Process X. Photos by Dave Smith.
SRAM Code RSC levers are positioning way inboard on the bars and at a moderately flat angle.
Kona Process X. Photos by Dave Smith.
Slip-on ODI Longneck grips use a classic mushroom pattern and have plenty of purchase to catch.

Kona Process X. Photos by Dave Smith.
As for rotors, a 200 mm up front and 180 out back modulate the smaller wheels well.
Kona Process X. Photos by Dave Smith.
All the rainbow bits.

Kona Process X. Photos by Dave Smith.
A Chromag Overture LTD saddle is wide and short which makes it easy to pinch for no handed tricks and keeps it out of the way while moving about the bike.

Kona Process X. Photos by Dave Smith.
The "X" in the Process name comes from the idea that the frame isn't tied to any rear wheel size. Caleb proved that you can also use the geometry adjustments to run it as a dual 27.5" wheeled bike too.


27 Comments

  • 13 0
 Riders "this is the bike we want!"
Bike industry "your only choice is 29er, or 29er"
  • 11 0
 LOL!!! This just happened to me with Rocky Mountain.
Me: Can I order a Large 27.5 Slayer frame?
Rocky: No, Slayer only comes in 29er size large
Me: what about the park edition?
Rocky: yes that's 27.5
Me: Can I buy a park edition frame?
Rocky: No.
  • 2 0
 @vonroder77: that made me laugh.. thanks
  • 3 0
 Bike industry: You can have any wheel size you like, as long as it’s 29 (or mullet)
  • 1 0
 @louiefriesen:
Any mullet can be a full 27.5 bike by just upping the 29er fork airshaft by 20mm.

And if you want 37mm offset 27.5 fork, add a 10mm stack crown race and use a fork with 30mm more travel.
  • 13 0
 Before reading I figured that was a cascade rocker lol
  • 1 0
 Pairs well with the slip-ons and slacker 29" wheel setting
  • 8 0
 This bike has no idea what it's in for...
  • 4 1
 Kinda reminds of those videos where the girl shows her drivers license in the first 5 mins, proving she's 18 yrs old.
  • 4 0
 "A OneUp Bash chainguide is rotated forwards for minimal drag when throwing crankflips." - Uh what? I'm gonna need some explaining on this one. I don't think the OneUp chainguide causes any drag unless installed incorrectly?
  • 2 0
 Finally, someone who likes 27.5 wheels.

I’m fine with people using and manufacturers making 29ers as long as they also make a 27.5 option, variant, or have it compatible with 27.5 wheels.

Just because 29” wheels claim to be ‘faster’, ‘confidence inspiring’, and have better rollover, doesn’t mean I want them and will sacrifice agility for those ‘benefits’.
  • 5 0
 That is one aesthetically pleasing rig! 27.5 4-life.
  • 4 0
 The bottom out gradient on the shock body is a good idea, didn't know they were doing that.
  • 1 0
 looks like a big ass wear spot from far away
  • 1 0
 I can’t do barspins, and yes it’d be a pain to service the front brake. But Sram should start producing the Turncoat again. With AXS it would be so satisfying to only have the rear brake line out around the cockpit. So clean
  • 3 0
 I’m confused, do we hate this since the front brake goes through the top cap? Once the masses have spoken I will add my “established” opinion to the group as well
  • 4 2
 What's with the shot at 'MTB YouTubers'? I've seen it a few times surrounding his video. Do they know they're in a fight with Caleb?
  • 18 3
 It's because many MTB Youtubers are better at marketing themselves than they are at actually riding bikes.
  • 6 1
 Presumably, it's referring to all the very impressive Tour de Gnar YouTube videos that came out of the lilly pad feature. I'm not sure what the "silencing" refers to as I know Yoann (the organizer) was very complimentary towards Caleb on Instagram and Pinkbike.

In fact, the video and photos in which Caleb sends it were done Ollie Jones and Kaz Yamamura, who are on the Mahalo My Dude crew and who I would call "YouTubers".

I don't quite understand where this conflict is coming from.
  • 4 1
 @BCpov: Well, as to where it's coming from, that's easy, it comes from pinkbike. Drama equals clicks.
  • 4 0
 The rear tire is not properly settled or ?
  • 2 0
 It would appear that way.
  • 1 0
 yep.
  • 2 0
 That is purpose-built machine, which also happens to look like a Spec Ops piece of kit.
  • 1 0
 165 cranks???
Everyone knows the sweet spot is 155. Pffft
  • 1 0
 Oooh, a Black Box top cap …
  • 1 0
 hell yeah





