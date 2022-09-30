In case you haven't heard of Caleb Holonko, the dirt jumper turned freerider from North Vancouver, BC unleashed a mind-exploding video
last week that silenced MTB YouTubers. Caleb rode his Kona Operator in that edit, but on display here is a freshly built Process X. Normally, this bike is a 29er enduro bike, but with a few modifications Caleb built it up as a maneuverable, heavy-hitting freeride machine that is capable of bar spins and other shenanigans.
27 Comments
Bike industry "your only choice is 29er, or 29er"
Me: Can I order a Large 27.5 Slayer frame?
Rocky: No, Slayer only comes in 29er size large
Me: what about the park edition?
Rocky: yes that's 27.5
Me: Can I buy a park edition frame?
Rocky: No.
Any mullet can be a full 27.5 bike by just upping the 29er fork airshaft by 20mm.
And if you want 37mm offset 27.5 fork, add a 10mm stack crown race and use a fork with 30mm more travel.
I’m fine with people using and manufacturers making 29ers as long as they also make a 27.5 option, variant, or have it compatible with 27.5 wheels.
Just because 29” wheels claim to be ‘faster’, ‘confidence inspiring’, and have better rollover, doesn’t mean I want them and will sacrifice agility for those ‘benefits’.
In fact, the video and photos in which Caleb sends it were done Ollie Jones and Kaz Yamamura, who are on the Mahalo My Dude crew and who I would call "YouTubers".
I don't quite understand where this conflict is coming from.
Everyone knows the sweet spot is 155. Pffft