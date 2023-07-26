Bike Check: Cam Zink's Devinci Chainsaw - Crankworx Whistler 2023

Jul 26, 2023
by Dario DiGiulio  

Cam Zink s Devinci Chainsaw
BIKE CHECK
Cam Zink's
Devinci Chainsaw
Photography by Cameron Mackenzie, Words by Dario DiGiulio

Cam Zink's name is synonymous with freeride, with a long history of pushing the sport time and time again. It's fitting that a freeride legend would have a bike suited to the task, and luckily Devinci has just the thing. Their new Chainsaw is capable and burly, as Matt recently found in his long term review. Cam took his beyond the already capable stock configuration with some choice parts, as well as some clever setup details that should make the bike perform even better for his intended purpose.

WIth 10 Crankworx medals to his name, Cam Zink showed up to this year's event with a bike fitting the resume - it doesn't pull any punches in looks or in parts choice. Whether you want to call it a freeride bike, park lap machine, or mini DH rig, Zink's Chainsaw is certainly a dialed gravity bike, ready to hit all the gnarliest features Whistler has to offer.

His Medium Chainsaw is set up with 27.5" wheels front and rear, with the frame in the High position.
Cam Zink s Devinci Chainsaw
Cam Zink
Age: 37
Hometown: Reno, NV
Height: 5'10"
Instagram: @camzink

Cam Zink s Devinci Chainsaw
Big ol Push shock on there.
Cam Zink s Devinci Chainsaw
And a fresh Boxxer to match.

Meant to take the biggest hits out there, it's no surprise that Zink managed to eke out all the possible travel the Chainsaw has to offer. His bike is long-shocked to get 175mm of rear travel, getting it even closer to DH bike territory while still retaining its character. He's running the new Boxxer out front, and though he's still tweaking settings, he was quick to say he's happy to have a more usable tuning range on the new fork - on the previous model he had his volume spacers maxed out to suit his needs.

The Push 11.6 has two settings, one of which he had tuned for "jump off a building" hits, and the other meant for more typical DH use.

Cam Zink s Devinci Chainsaw
XX1 AXS 7spd setup.
Cam Zink s Devinci Chainsaw
Mated to a Pod shifter.

One clever detail that caught my eye was the AXS DH drivetrain, using existing SRAM parts. My best guess is the XX1 derailleur is limited to only shift within the 7 speed cluster, which is all you need when downhill is the only direction you're going.

The Pod shifter is tucked up and out of the way, giving the cockpit a clean look and feel. One less cable is probably nice for tricks as well, should one be so inclined.

Cam Zink s Devinci Chainsaw
Hope V4 brakes for all the stopping power.
Cam Zink s Devinci Chainsaw
With Hope's new Centerlock rotors.

Big bike, big brakes. Hope's V4 stoppers should compliment the capability of the Chainsaw well, and match the aesthetic of the bike nicely. He's running some very burly and sticky Michelin rubber, which is welcomed in the wet conditions we've had the past couple days. Those tires are mounted to some Stan's rims, laced to Onyx hubs.

Cam Zink s Devinci Chainsaw
Sensus pedals. These things are impressively light.
Cam Zink s Devinci Chainsaw
Sensus grips.
Cam Zink s Devinci Chainsaw
Deity cockpit.
Cam Zink s Devinci Chainsaw
5Dev cranks.

Cam is a part owner of Sensus, so it makes sense that he's running their grips and pedals. Add to that a healthy grip of titanium bolts all around the bike and he's got a pretty solid coverage for their entire catalog.

Holding those pedals are some 155mm cranks, which Zink is quite stoked on - they obviously provide plenty of ground clearance, but also make for a very tight and balanced feel under foot, which can be great on the descents.

Cam Zink s Devinci Chainsaw
You can hear the eagles screeching in the distance with this paint job.
Cam Zink s Devinci Chainsaw
Titanium topcap for extra points.

Cam will be ripping this freedom machine around Whistler all week, so be sure to keep an eye out for him around the village. Thanks to the paint job, he shouldn't be too hard to spot.

Cam Zink s Devinci Chainsaw
In case you forgot how to spell it.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Bikes Devinci Devinci Chainsaw Cam Zink Crankworx Whistler 2023


Author Info:
dariodigiulio avatar

Member since Dec 25, 2016
70 articles
22 Comments
  • 13 3
 I heard 5dev has amazing customer service for when those cranks snap!
  • 7 0
 Really? I heard bad things about their customer service. The cranks do snap frequently.
  • 1 0
 @wburnes: I still wonder if it was a bad batch of metal or not… they existed for a couple years before we heard anything and it all came at once… not defending them:.. just curious
  • 1 1
 They got me some within a week across the world and sent the park version. I couldn't have asked for more.
  • 8 2
 @stormracing: Any product with their level of customer service isn't worth owning.
  • 5 0
 I can sense sarcasm.
  • 5 0
 @stormracing: Check out MyLittleBikeShop on Insta, check out his pinned stories.
  • 4 0
 @deuceringsting: I’ve seen the whole story unfold. Really Unfortunate for sure!
I was more so looking at it, customer service aside, as to whether it was the batch of metal being the issue or not
  • 1 0
 @stormracing: I mean anything is possible,right? But not doing the right thing (voluntary recall) and abusing your customer is a great way to destroy a company.
  • 1 2
 @wburnes: I just warrantied a pair of their first gen trail/enduro cranks for a paint issue. It was the easiest warranty process I’ve ever done. I emailed them in the morning and they hade a new pair shipped by the end of the day, no questions asked, for free. All of the snapped ones I believe have been first gen which were recently discontinued and replaced with the trail/enduro R which supposedly fixed all the problems. I could be an anomaly but so far their products and customer service has been amazing.
  • 2 0
 @deuceringsting: Yikes, they seem like clowns.
  • 9 0
 AXS DH, bring it!
  • 5 0
 Probably the only dude with a Push 11 coil that can actually shred.
  • 4 1
 My wife’s gynecologist would like a word with you
  • 2 1
 LOL, 99% of the time, a rider with a Push11 shock is no one you want to ride behind....
  • 4 0
 Especially the AXS DH. That is cool
  • 3 0
 I swear Cam Zink changes bike sponsors more often than most people change their oil.
  • 3 0
 Seems to work for him, got a place in Maui
  • 3 0
 Legend on the legend of a bike
  • 2 0
 That paintjob on a Canadian made frame named after a Canadian downhill legend feels wrong Razz
  • 1 0
 mmmmmmmmmmmm bottlerocket vibes
  • 3 3
 'Merica!





