Bike Check: Cam Zink's Devinci Chainsaw - Crankworx Whistler 2023





WIth 10 Crankworx medals to his name, Cam Zink showed up to this year's event with a bike fitting the resume - it doesn't pull any punches in looks or in parts choice. Whether you want to call it a freeride bike, park lap machine, or mini DH rig, Zink's Chainsaw is certainly a dialed gravity bike, ready to hit all the gnarliest features Whistler has to offer.



His Medium Chainsaw is set up with 27.5" wheels front and rear, with the frame in the High position.

Cam Zink

Age: 37

Hometown: Reno, NV

Height: 5'10"

Instagram: @camzink

Meant to take the biggest hits out there, it's no surprise that Zink managed to eke out all the possible travel the Chainsaw has to offer. His bike is long-shocked to get 175mm of rear travel, getting it even closer to DH bike territory while still retaining its character. He's running the new Boxxer out front, and though he's still tweaking settings, he was quick to say he's happy to have a more usable tuning range on the new fork - on the previous model he had his volume spacers maxed out to suit his needs.The Push 11.6 has two settings, one of which he had tuned for "jump off a building" hits, and the other meant for more typical DH use.One clever detail that caught my eye was the AXS DH drivetrain, using existing SRAM parts. My best guess is the XX1 derailleur is limited to only shift within the 7 speed cluster, which is all you need when downhill is the only direction you're going.The Pod shifter is tucked up and out of the way, giving the cockpit a clean look and feel. One less cable is probably nice for tricks as well, should one be so inclined.Big bike, big brakes. Hope's V4 stoppers should compliment the capability of the Chainsaw well, and match the aesthetic of the bike nicely. He's running some very burly and sticky Michelin rubber, which is welcomed in the wet conditions we've had the past couple days. Those tires are mounted to some Stan's rims, laced to Onyx hubs.Cam is a part owner of Sensus, so it makes sense that he's running their grips and pedals. Add to that a healthy grip of titanium bolts all around the bike and he's got a pretty solid coverage for their entire catalog.Holding those pedals are some 155mm cranks, which Zink is quite stoked on - they obviously provide plenty of ground clearance, but also make for a very tight and balanced feel under foot, which can be great on the descents.Cam will be ripping this freedom machine around Whistler all week, so be sure to keep an eye out for him around the village. Thanks to the paint job, he shouldn't be too hard to spot.