Bike Check: Cameron Mason's Specialized Epic

Unless you follow the UK XC scene in great detail you may not know Cameron Mason's name just, yet you will do soon. Cameron rides for Trinity racing, which will start to sound familiar to many. Although Trinity is a continental UCI road racing team, many of their riders also race XC both at the World Cup and domestically. This is the same team that nurtured Tom Pidcock before his move to the Ineos Grenadiers.



Cam has been battling it out all year in the UK National Series between 4 young British riders, who have been dominating the races from the front, with many rounds coming down to sprint finishes in the last lap this year. Unfortunately, when we caught up to bike check Cam's bike at the National Championships he had been having a weekend to forget with a crash early on then finishing with a rear flat meaning the best he could do was 4th in the Senior field, not too bad for a bad day in the office.

Cameron Mason // Trinity Racing, Specialized, SRAM, Rockshox, Wahoo, Zwift, Oakley, Maurtens, Roval

Age: 21

Hometown: Linlithgow, Scotland

Height: 176cm

Weight: 61kg

Instagram: @camerooney.mason

Specialized S-Works Epic

Frame: S-Works Epic, Medium

Shock: RockShox Specialized Brain

Fork: RockShox SID Ultimate SL Brain

Tyres: Specialized Fasttrack

Chainring: SRAM XX1

Cranks: SRAM XX1

Pedals: Look X-Carbon

Cassette: SRAM XX1 10-52

Derailleur: SRAM XX1

Shifter: SRAM XX1

Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate

Rotors: 160mm

Handlebar: Specialized Carbon

Stem: Specialized

Grips: Specialized Foam

Size: Medium

Weight: 10kg



My dream set up. Already taken me around Cape Epic, World Cup and hours of training. Fun on the downs, fast on the climbs and reliable every day. — Cameron Mason



Cam's Specialized S-Works Epic is running a full set of suspension from RockShox with a Rockshox SID SL upfront. The fork is running 100mm of travel and Cam has it set up with 2 fork tokens fitted to the air chamber with 55-65psi of air dependent on the track and running the rebound as fast as he can. Out the back of Cam's S-Works Epic is a RockShox shock that is bespoke for this bike. It is built to run with Specialized Brain system which controls the fork and shock and it knows the difference between pedalling force and bump force. It keeps suspension firm on smooth terrain and switches suspension to fully active the instant things get rough. Although Cam says he does turn this off sometimes when racing - again dependent on the track. Pressure wise there is between 118-130psi dependent on the race venue.



Now besides all of that this is one hell of an XC race bike. There is a beautiful simplicity to the Specialized S-works Epic and with this paint job it just looks even better.Cam is riding a medium Specialized S-works Epic. This isn't the standard Epic, it is the new Specialized FACT 12m carbon frame. This reduces its weight by over 100 grams from its predecessor. It also has a carbon link, and alongside weight saving, the new Specialized FACT 12m carbon frame has a 15% increase in rear triangle stiffness.For wheels Cam is using Specialized's own brand Roval Control SL which are carbon with a 29mm internal width, 4mm hook width, and 24 spokes. These are laced to Roval Control SL hubs that have DT Swiss Internals. The rear hub runs DT Swiss 180 Internals with a DT Swiss EXP Ratchet installed, both have ceramic bearings too. Fitted to these are a set of Specialized Fast Track tires with the Control Casing in the T7 Compound and are 29" diameter with a width of 2.35". Both front and rear tires are running tubeless, with Cam setting them to 16-20psi dependent on the track and conditions.When it comes to the groupset fitted there is no surprise to see SRAM's AXS Eagle XX1 set up. The Eagle cassette is again the XX1 version with 10-52t. This is combined with a SRAM 36t front chain ring. Cam did say he does fit larger chain rings when he needs them too. This chainring is fitted to a set of SRAM Carbon XX1 Cranks that are 170mm long. It's more SRAM top-tier loveliness when it comes to brakes, with the SRAM Level ULT brakes fitted along with a set of SRAM 160mm rotors. Cam is a little picky with his brakes and likes them to be running really sharp. Pedal wise Cam uses Looks X Carbon SPDS.Cam likes his grips to be thin and it's more Specialized house branded equipment here with their foam grips fitted.S-Works SL stem, which is 80mm long with -17 degrees of angle, holds the Specialized carbon flat bar to Cam's Epic. The bars are cut to 720mm and there are titanium bolts holding it all together. On top of the stem, just using the o-rings provided with the mount, Cam has a Wahoo mount fitted.Much like many riders now in the XC field, Cam uses a dropper and this dropper is an AXS Rockshox Reverb.On top of his dropper Cam has a Specialized Body Geometry S-Works Power saddle with carbon fiber rails and a carbon fiber base because every gram counts.