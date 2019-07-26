Bike Check: Caminade Chill Easy

Jul 26, 2019
by Kike Abelleira  

Mega Alpe dHuez 2019 Caminade Chill Easy bike check
Bike Check
CAMINADE CHILL EASY
Fancy Ti from the Mega Alpe d'Huez
Words & Photography by Kike Abelleira


We teased you a with just one shot at the Mega Alpe d'Huez a couple of weeks ago. Here's the main course.

Caminade is a French bespoke bike manufacturer from Ille sur Têt, close to Perpignan in the South of France and next to an outstanding test field for a bike company like the Pyrenees. Caminade manufactures all of their frames in house and they only use steel and titanium tubes. They offer custom frames for road, gravel, xc, enduro and anything in between. They even build tandems.

The Chill Easy is their trail/enduro model, which they have been testing since February. It has been built around a 160mm travel fork, although they say it works perfectly at 170mm. The rear travel for the first unit is 140mm, but travel and geometry can be easily tuned to customer preferences.

Caminade says customer will be able to choose, among other details, stack, reach, head angle and suspension travel. They say the frame can also feature a water bottle holder, so don't panic.

This bike here is the personal rig of Caminade engineer Geoffrey Buisan.

bigquotes'The geometry is really easy to ride on. You feel at home when you ride the bike, the head angle is not too extreme (65,5). The goal was to build an easy and playful bike. The mullet bike configuration (29" front and 27,5" rear) goes in that way. It is really precise in the front wheel and can accelerate through the rocks and the rear wheel is easy to turn in a corner.Geoffrey Buisan, Caminade engineer

Being made from titanium, we'd expect some comfort and compliance due to the material, but Caminade says the large chainstay tubes and the BB joint help the bike feel stiff in cornering.

Geoffrey's bike geometry numbers are a 528mm stack, 470mm reach, 65.5° headtube angle, and a 1245mm wheelbase. Geoffrey is a tall guy at 187cm (just under 6'2"). The Ohlins fork he chooses sports 160mm travel and a 51mm offset.

We focused mostly on the frame design and details because, in the end, that's what makes this bike unique.


Mega Alpe dHuez 2019 Caminade Chill Easy bike check
Caminade chose the shock position, looking for a linear ratio, and then designed the frame around those parameters.


Mega Alpe dHuez 2019 Caminade Chill Easy bike check



Mega Alpe dHuez 2019 Caminade Chill Easy bike check


Mega Alpe dHuez 2019 Caminade Chill Easy bike check
Geoffrey says that the Chill Easy performs really well with lateral stiffness and offers titanium comfort.



Mega Alpe dHuez 2019 Caminade Chill Easy bike check


Mega Alpe dHuez 2019 Caminade Chill Easy bike check




Mega Alpe dHuez 2019 Caminade Chill Easy bike check
Super Boost bottom bracket custom made in France by chainring manufacturer Specialites TA.


Mega Alpe dHuez 2019 Caminade Chill Easy bike check



Mega Alpe dHuez 2019 Caminade Chill Easy bike check
Not many bike frames offer a dedicated beer bottle opener.


Mega Alpe dHuez 2019 Caminade Chill Easy bike check
Metal asymmetry.


Mega Alpe dHuez 2019 Caminade Chill Easy bike check



Mega Alpe dHuez 2019 Caminade Chill Easy bike check
Internal cable routing...


Mega Alpe dHuez 2019 Caminade Chill Easy bike check
...all the way to the very end of the dropouts.




Mega Alpe dHuez 2019 Caminade Chill Easy bike check
Custom frame engraving for even more personalization.


Mega Alpe dHuez 2019 Caminade Chill Easy bike check




For more details, you can visit Caminade's website.

More photos of the Chill Easy here.

43 Comments

  • + 13
 Bottoming out isn’t harsh at all when the shock bolt bends or shears off????
  • + 2
 It's called a designed failure point and it's your fault for using your shock so much. If you wanted it to last you'd just hang it on a wall you fool :s
  • + 9
 I can't be the only one who is sick of seeing a bottle opener on EVERYTHING. It's even in a terrible place.
  • + 4
 Seems like a waste of time considering that pedals and spokes can open bottles.
  • + 12
 We.Drink.Cans! It's 2019 FFS.
  • + 2
 @endlessblockades: We don't.
  • + 1
 @colincolin: Either do we. I prefer my beer to taste like beer, not metal.
  • + 1
 2x post delete.
  • + 9
 Shock bolts in single shear. Bruh.
  • + 6
 Cool idea but not a fan of the design. Just doesn’t seem practical as I feel like my leg/pants will get pinched in the coil Eek
  • + 2
 just always ride right foot forward. ALWAYS. Problem solved!
  • + 7
 Most titanium welders seem to come from an aerospace background but this one made trailers.
  • + 2
 Titanium trailers? Do those exist? Don't tell the ti fanatics....
  • - 1
 @Lookinforit: perhaps they should focus on wheelbarrows with that shitty welding. Now a wheelbarrow with that calf pincher fork would be more appealing and cool than this experiment
  • + 4
 So it’s a single pivot that pivots around the bb like all of the worst pedalling bikes known to man?
  • + 4
 Yes but it's ti and custom, so it's expensive too! It has a nice exposed shock for extra cool points! Aren't you sold yet?
  • + 5
 Can we have a look at the left knee / knee pad of that guy please?
  • + 1
 I can't wait to see all the photos of pinched calves from riding this bike! I can't imagine how painful it would be when you bottom out the bike, and part of the skin from your calve gets caught in the coil of that shock.
  • + 0
 Why is every single brand utterly obsessed with coming out with “LOOK AT ME, IM SOOOO DIFFERENT!!!) frame designs.

The mantra, of “what works best, our version” should usually prevail.. or maybe not, as the world would be a boring shitter.

It looks cool, bet it corners left better than right
  • + 4
 All I see are more Michelins I cannot buy. Sick of it all.
  • + 2
 Give us the damn rubber
  • + 0
 Meh, I'm not impressed with the fit and finish for a Ti frame.

Also, if you need a bottle opener to open a bottle you have issues. You only need another bottle to open a bottle(unless your a rookie)
  • + 1
 Right, but then how do you open the other bottle? It's turtles all the way down.
  • + 3
 this should get interesting real quick...
  • + 2
 Until I saw the bottle opener I thought the frame was elegant and loved it.
  • + 3
 Does this have about zero anti squat?
  • + 3
 Negative anti-squat, or just squat.
  • + 2
 Who’s ever had their inner calf Pinched by a compressing coil?? Lol
  • + 1
 Its beautiful, but ultimately impractical. With such a low main pivot its not going to pedal well.
  • + 2
 This frame still gives me the heebie jeebies.
  • + 1
 So it's a urt swinging of the bb??
  • + 1
 That welding looks a tad ropey...
  • + 2
 Came to post the same sentiment. Their welder needs practice.
  • - 1
 @Explodo: I only weld a few times a year (also TIG) and mine look better when I have a good day... for someone who does this regularly it simply is an expression of "I don't give a f*ck"...
  • + 2
 Does "ropey" mean "shit"?
I mean most people gravitate towards looking at the welds when the know its a ti frame.

To quote Bon Jovi:
"You like the looks of a Titanium frame,but you give welds ..a bad name"
  • + 1
 @scary1: lool awesome quote.

This frame is shoddy to say the least.
  • + 0
 You missed april fools by a good few months. This thing cant be for real...
  • + 1
 Good grief, I almost couldn't tell what tires those were!
  • + 1
 Some of us loud obnoxious racers think they look cool.
  • + 1
 The bike looks weak, maybe if I weighed 80 lbs it might hold up
  • + 1
 the downtube has a belly button
  • - 1
 it looks like they left the shock design till last....interesting and bike. I'd love to ride it
  • + 0
 eh

Post a Comment



