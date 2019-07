Bike Check: Caminade Chill Easy

'The geometry is really easy to ride on. You feel at home when you ride the bike, the head angle is not too extreme (65,5). The goal was to build an easy and playful bike. The mullet bike configuration (29" front and 27,5" rear) goes in that way. It is really precise in the front wheel and can accelerate through the rocks and the rear wheel is easy to turn in a corner. — Geoffrey Buisan, Caminade engineer



Caminade chose the shock position, looking for a linear ratio, and then designed the frame around those parameters.







Geoffrey says that the Chill Easy performs really well with lateral stiffness and offers titanium comfort.



Super Boost bottom bracket custom made in France by chainring manufacturer Specialites TA.







Not many bike frames offer a dedicated beer bottle opener.

Metal asymmetry.



Internal cable routing...



...all the way to the very end of the dropouts.





Custom frame engraving for even more personalization.







We teased you a with just one shot at the Mega Alpe d'Huez a couple of weeks ago. Here's the main course.Caminade is a French bespoke bike manufacturer from Ille sur Têt, close to Perpignan in the South of France and next to an outstanding test field for a bike company like the Pyrenees. Caminade manufactures all of their frames in house and they only use steel and titanium tubes. They offer custom frames for road, gravel, xc, enduro and anything in between. They even build tandems.The Chill Easy is their trail/enduro model, which they have been testing since February. It has been built around a 160mm travel fork, although they say it works perfectly at 170mm. The rear travel for the first unit is 140mm, but travel and geometry can be easily tuned to customer preferences.Caminade says customer will be able to choose, among other details, stack, reach, head angle and suspension travel. They say the frame can also feature a water bottle holder, so don't panic.This bike here is the personal rig of Caminade engineer Geoffrey Buisan.Being made from titanium, we'd expect some comfort and compliance due to the material, but Caminade says the large chainstay tubes and the BB joint help the bike feel stiff in cornering.Geoffrey's bike geometry numbers are a 528mm stack, 470mm reach, 65.5° headtube angle, and a 1245mm wheelbase. Geoffrey is a tall guy at 187cm (just under 6'2"). The Ohlins fork he chooses sports 160mm travel and a 51mm offset.We focused mostly on the frame design and details because, in the end, that's what makes this bike unique.For more details, you can visit Caminade's website More photos of the Chill Easy here