Bike Check: Caminade Chill Easy

'The geometry is really easy to ride on. You feel at home when you ride the bike, the head angle is not too extreme (65,5). The goal was to build an easy and playful bike. The mullet bike configuration (29" front and 27,5" rear) goes in that way. It is really precise in the front wheel and can accelerate through the rocks and the rear wheel is easy to turn in a corner. — Geoffrey Buisan, Caminade engineer