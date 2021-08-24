Bike Check: Caroline Buchanan's Trek Ticket DJ

Caroline Buchanan needs little introduction. The eight-time cross-discipline World Champion has made a name for herself across BMX, pump track, dirt jumping, and more. After two trips to the Olympics in London and Rio and countless elite podiums, she recently announced that she is moving away from her full-time BMX focus and will primarily chase down mountain bike progression.



This week, Caroline joins eight other women at Audi Nines to make history at an event that has historically only invited men. After that, she plans to fly over to Crankworx Canada. To help her progression, she rebuilt her backyard "compound" with large dirt jumps and has shared several videos of big hits including both front- and backflips.



At this exciting turning point in her trajectory, we figured it's a good time to take a look at the bike Caroline will be riding at her upcoming events. We've already seen her putting it through its paces both on the ground and in the air, and can't wait to see more.



Caroline Buchanan

Age: 30

Hometown: Canberra, Australia

Height: 163cm / 5'4"

Weight: 67kg / 147lb

Instagram: @cbuchanan68

The Trek Ticket DJ is Caroline's bike of choice for dirt jumping.

Details

Frame: Trek Ticket DJ

Fork: RockShox 110mm DJ Pike, 130psi, LSC 3, rebound 6

Wheels: 26" Stan's NoTubes Flow

Tires: Maxxis 2.3 Pace F (40psi) & R (36psi)

Drivetrain: SRAM XO1 Dub 170mm cranks, singlespeed with 32t chainring

Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate

Cockpit: Deity Ridgeline Bars 650mm width, 25mm rise, Copperhead Stem 35mm

Weight: 13.08kg / 28.84lbs

More info: trekbikes.com

The inspiration? "Rose gold jewelry meets beauty salon vibe," Caroline said.

We'll see the full gamut of bikes at Audi Nines this week, from dirt jumps to downhill bikes.

The bike is spec'd with a Deity saddle and cockpit, with 650mm bars and a comfortable 35mm rise.

Stan's and Maxxis keep her rolling, and her preferred tire pressures of 40psi in the front and 36psi in the rear make sure she's rolling fast.

"Beauty and the bike," she said. Caroline can add glamor to dirt jumping like no other.

Since she was five years old, Caroline said, she has run her rear brake on the right side. On this bike, however, she chose to change it up and swap the brake to the left side for dirt jumping and tricks. She's right handed, so tends to grab the bars with her right hand first and take that hand off the bars more often, and she would rather have the brake lever out of the way on the left.