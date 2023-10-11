Bike Check: Carson Storch's Propain Spindrift CF

Talking about Rampage success without mentioning Carson Storch
would be a dishonor to his career - this will be his ninth consecutive appearance at the iconic freeride event. Since his debute in the desert, he's been spinning 360's off of monumental cliffs and the bike he's built this year is a Propain Spindrift CF.
Like his Propain counterpart Clemens Kaudela, he's chose the 180mm travel model and not the Rage downhill bike. Carson has also opted for 27.5" wheels, except this stormy blue paint job is sprayed over top of carbon fiber tubing and touts a 200mm fork up front.