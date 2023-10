Bike Check: Carson Storch's Propain Spindrift CF

Carson Storch's Propain Spindrift CF

Frame: Propain Spindrift CF, size M

Fork: SR Suntour RUX 200mm (custom progressive tune, 115 PSI)

Shock: SR Suntour Voro Coil (650lb Titan Spring, custom progressive tune)

Wheels: DT Swiss FR 1500 27.5" front & rear

Tires: Michelin DH22 front (32 PSI), Michelin DH34 rear (36 PSI)

Drivetrain: Shimano Saint

Brakes: Shimano Saint, 200mm front and 180mm rotors

Cockpit: Title AH1 (25 mm rise, 780 mm width), Title DM1 stem, Sensus Swayze lock-on

Saddle & post: Title JS1 and CP1

Pedals: Sensus Crue



Ride the lightning - a classic airbrushed theme that never gets old.

Even with that 650 lb spring, I figured Carson will find the end of the travel when it's time to drop.

A friendly reminder who's waiting for him after a run down Rampage.

Talking about Rampage success without mentioning Carson Storch would be a dishonor to his career - this will be his ninth consecutive appearance at the iconic freeride event. Since his debute in the desert, he's been spinning 360's off of monumental cliffs and the bike he's built this year is a Propain Spindrift CF.Like his Propain counterpart Clemens Kaudela, he's chose the 180mm travel model and not the Rage downhill bike. Carson has also opted for 27.5" wheels, except this stormy blue paint job is sprayed over top of carbon fiber tubing and touts a 200mm fork up front.