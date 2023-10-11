Bike Check: Carson Storch's Propain Spindrift CF

Oct 11, 2023
by Matt Beer  


Carson Storch Propaine bike
BIKE CHECK
Carson Storch's
Propain Rage CF
Photography by Tyler Roemer & Izzy Lidsky

Talking about Rampage success without mentioning Carson Storch would be a dishonor to his career - this will be his ninth consecutive appearance at the iconic freeride event. Since his debute in the desert, he's been spinning 360's off of monumental cliffs and the bike he's built this year is a Propain Spindrift CF.

Like his Propain counterpart Clemens Kaudela, he's chose the 180mm travel model and not the Rage downhill bike. Carson has also opted for 27.5" wheels, except this stormy blue paint job is sprayed over top of carbon fiber tubing and touts a 200mm fork up front.

photo
Carson Storch's Propain Spindrift CF
Frame: Propain Spindrift CF, size M
Fork: SR Suntour RUX 200mm (custom progressive tune, 115 PSI)
Shock: SR Suntour Voro Coil (650lb Titan Spring, custom progressive tune)
Wheels: DT Swiss FR 1500 27.5" front & rear
Tires: Michelin DH22 front (32 PSI), Michelin DH34 rear (36 PSI)
Drivetrain: Shimano Saint
Brakes: Shimano Saint, 200mm front and 180mm rotors
Cockpit: Title AH1 (25 mm rise, 780 mm width), Title DM1 stem, Sensus Swayze lock-on
Saddle & post: Title JS1 and CP1
Pedals: Sensus Crue

photo
Ride the lightning - a classic airbrushed theme that never gets old.

Details- Carson Storch s Custom Propain Spindrift CF.
Details- Carson Storch s Custom Propain Spindrift CF.

photo
Even with that 650 lb spring, I figured Carson will find the end of the travel when it's time to drop.

photo

photo
A friendly reminder who's waiting for him after a run down Rampage.

Details- Carson Storch s Custom Propain Spindrift CF.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Bikes Propain Propain Spindrift Carson Storch


Author Info:
mattbeer avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2001
305 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Gee Atherton Air-Lifted from the Red Bull Rampage Course After Crash in Practice [Updated with Footage from Gee]
125668 views
Elite Finals Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023
109231 views
Spotted: Under the Cover of Specialized's Prototype Downhill Bike
87049 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023
59153 views
Who are the 2023 DH World Cup Champions?
48509 views
Yoann Barelli Signs With Devinci
44461 views
Semi-Final Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023
35081 views
Elite XC Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Cup 2023
31887 views

3 Comments
  • 2 0
 Looks dope. Cute dog too.
  • 1 0
 I was just thinking about scoring those Sensus pedals. Looks shweet
  • 1 0
 Nice pooch





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.039420
Mobile Version of Website