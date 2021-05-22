Bike Check: Carter Woods' Race Winning Norco Revolver FS

Carter Woods

Instagram: @carterwoodsmtb



Norco Revolver FS Details



Frame: Norco Revolver FS // Size Large

Fork: RockShox SID SL // 1 token 110psi

Shock: RockShox Deluxe Ultimate // 215psi

Wheels: DT Swiss XRC 1200 Carbon // 30mm rim width

Tires: Kenda Booster Pro // 20psi front and rear

Drivetrain: 36T Chainring // QUARQ Power Meter // SRAM Eagle AXS

Pedals: Crankbrothers Eggbeaters pedals

Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate Brakes

Bar/Stem: Beast Carbon

Seatpost: Beast Carbon

Saddle: WTB Silverado saddle

More info: Norco

Norco Revolver FS // Size LargeRockShox SID SL // 1 token 110psiRockShox Deluxe Ultimate // 215psiDT Swiss XRC 1200 Carbon // 30mm rim widthKenda Booster Pro // 20psi front and rear36T Chainring // QUARQ Power Meter // SRAM Eagle AXSCrankbrothers Eggbeaters pedalsSRAM Level Ultimate BrakesBeast CarbonBeast CarbonWTB Silverado saddle

For his cockpit setup Carter has opted for the handmade in Germany Beast carbon bars. According to the brand's website, these have a claimed weight as low as just 147 grams. For grips, he is running WTB Wafel lockons rather than the light foam grips we often see equipped on XC World Cup riders' bikes.

To tackle the mud-fest of Nove Mesto, Carter ran a fender all weekend and this was apparently a key element in being able to keep his vision clear during the race.

While running a complete SRAM XX1 AXS drivetrain, Carter is not running the fancy BlackBox power meter we have seen on other rider's race machines. He is instead using the QUARQ power meter.

Carter was running the smaller 32mm stanchioned RockShox SID SL fork instead of the 34 or 35mm stanchion forks we have seen more riders choosing to run this year.

There was no dropper post for the winner of the first two U23 Men's World Cup races. Despite the technical course in Nove Mesto, Carter was running the lightweight carbon post from Beast with a claimed lowest weight of 154 grams.

To take on last weekend's racing Carter opted for Kenda's Booster Pro tires, featuring a tread optimised to be fast rolling while still offering plenty of traction in the corners. Interestingly these are not the super light Tubeless Race version but instead the SCT option with a beefier sidewall to avoid any slices or damage to the sidewalls.

Carter Woods is one of the riders who has had an incredible start to the 2021 XC World Cup season with back-to-back wins in the U23 Men's category. For the second World Cup race of the year, Carter was running his size large Norco Revolver FS with plenty of lightweight carbon components and the 32mm SL version of Rockshox's SID fork. Let's take a look at how Carter Woods set up his race machine for the racing in Nove Mesto.