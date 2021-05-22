Bike Check: Carter Woods' Race Winning Norco Revolver FS

Carter Woods is one of the riders who has had an incredible start to the 2021 XC World Cup season with back-to-back wins in the U23 Men's category. For the second World Cup race of the year, Carter was running his size large Norco Revolver FS with plenty of lightweight carbon components and the 32mm SL version of Rockshox's SID fork. Let's take a look at how Carter Woods set up his race machine for the racing in Nove Mesto.
For his cockpit setup Carter has opted for the handmade in Germany Beast carbon bars. According to the brand's website, these have a claimed weight as low as just 147 grams. For grips, he is running WTB Wafel lockons rather than the light foam grips we often see equipped on XC World Cup riders' bikes.
Carter was running the smaller 32mm stanchioned RockShox SID SL fork instead of the 34 or 35mm stanchion forks we have seen more riders choosing to run this year.
To take on last weekend's racing Carter opted for Kenda's Booster Pro tires, featuring a tread optimised to be fast rolling while still offering plenty of traction in the corners. Interestingly these are not the super light Tubeless Race version but instead the SCT option with a beefier sidewall to avoid any slices or damage to the sidewalls.
