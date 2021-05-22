Bike Check: Carter Woods' Race Winning Norco Revolver FS

May 22, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

Carter Woods Norco Revolver FS
BIKE CHECK
Carter Woods'
Norco Revolver FS
Photography by Andy Vathis

Carter Woods is one of the riders who has had an incredible start to the 2021 XC World Cup season with back-to-back wins in the U23 Men's category. For the second World Cup race of the year, Carter was running his size large Norco Revolver FS with plenty of lightweight carbon components and the 32mm SL version of Rockshox's SID fork. Let's take a look at how Carter Woods set up his race machine for the racing in Nove Mesto.


Carter Woods
Instagram: @carterwoodsmtb

Norco Revolver FS Details

Frame: Norco Revolver FS // Size Large
Fork: RockShox SID SL // 1 token 110psi
Shock: RockShox Deluxe Ultimate // 215psi
Wheels: DT Swiss XRC 1200 Carbon // 30mm rim width
Tires: Kenda Booster Pro // 20psi front and rear
Drivetrain: 36T Chainring // QUARQ Power Meter // SRAM Eagle AXS
Pedals: Crankbrothers Eggbeaters pedals
Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate Brakes
Bar/Stem: Beast Carbon
Seatpost: Beast Carbon
Saddle: WTB Silverado saddle
More info: Norco

For his cockpit setup Carter has opted for the handmade in Germany Beast carbon bars. According to the brand's website, these have a claimed weight as low as just 147 grams. For grips, he is running WTB Wafel lockons rather than the light foam grips we often see equipped on XC World Cup riders' bikes.

To tackle the mud-fest of Nove Mesto, Carter ran a fender all weekend and this was apparently a key element in being able to keep his vision clear during the race.

While running a complete SRAM XX1 AXS drivetrain, Carter is not running the fancy BlackBox power meter we have seen on other rider's race machines. He is instead using the QUARQ power meter.

Carter was running the smaller 32mm stanchioned RockShox SID SL fork instead of the 34 or 35mm stanchion forks we have seen more riders choosing to run this year.

There was no dropper post for the winner of the first two U23 Men's World Cup races. Despite the technical course in Nove Mesto, Carter was running the lightweight carbon post from Beast with a claimed lowest weight of 154 grams.

To take on last weekend's racing Carter opted for Kenda's Booster Pro tires, featuring a tread optimised to be fast rolling while still offering plenty of traction in the corners. Interestingly these are not the super light Tubeless Race version but instead the SCT option with a beefier sidewall to avoid any slices or damage to the sidewalls.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks XC Bikes Norco Norco Revolver Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2021 World Cup XC XC Racing


3 Comments

  • 4 0
 "a key element in being able to keep his vision clear during the race."
The other key element not being behind anyone else I suppose Wink
  • 1 0
 conditions must have been pretty sloppy for him to want to use a mud guard. a lot of guys would say it adds too much weight for an XC machine, but caked on mud probably weighs a lot more than a guard. interesting choice that I wouldn't have thought of until looking at this build. Nice paint too.
  • 2 0
 I'd really like to start seeing the weights of these XC rigs.

Post a Comment



