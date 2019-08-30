Bike Check: Catharine Pendrel's Orbea Oiz - Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Champs 2019



Two-time World Cup overall winner, Olympic medalist, and two-time World Champion Catharine Pendrel has stood on the top step of the XC podium many times throughout her career. This weekend, the Canadian is coming to the east coast of her home country after a consistent season that has her sitting in 10th place overall in the World Cup standings.



This weekend, Pendrel is racing on her Orbea Oiz full-suspension bike. The bike is kitted out with Fox, Shimano, Race Face, and Stans parts. Catharine has been going back and forth with what chainring to run due to the steep nature of the course. She's keeping a dropper post on for the technical descents and is also sticking to Maxxis Ikon tires with EXO casings, which aren't the lightest but are a bit more robust to protect against punctures.



Rider Name // Catharine Pendrel

Age: 38

Hometown: Kamloops, BC

Instagram: @cpendrel

// Catharine Pendrel38Kamloops, BC

Orbea Oiz Details



Frame: Orbea Oiz

Shock: Fox Float EVOL

Fork: Fox 32

Wheels: Stans

Tires: Maxxis Ikon; 18psi front, 18.5psi rear

Drivetrain: Shimano XTR

Brakes: Shimano XTR

Cockpit: Race Face

Size: Medium



Tidy cable routing for lots of cables on the Oiz.

XTR pedals with a 2mm narrower than standard spindle. This is a new option Shimano has rolled out for this season.

XTR shifter and brakes. The dropper post lever is mounted on the right side of the handlebars to make room on the left for the bike's remote lockout system.

Shimano's XTR drivetrain does gearing duties. Catharine has been switching chainring sizes this weekend some, trying to decide what will be best for the hilly course.

Dropper posts will be in full use this weekend at Mont-Sainte-Anne.

Catharine keeps everything pretty consistent day-to-day on her bike set up. Her fork is the new Fox 32 which has a stiffer crown on it and, according to her, feels better in the more technical descents on the track. The fork has 65psi in it and 1 token. Her rear shock has 121 psi in it. At 5'5", Catharine is on a medium-sized frame. One other note about her set up is that she's riding Shimano XTR pedals with a 2mm narrower spindle than standard in order to help optimize the Q-factor.