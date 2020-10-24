Bike Check: Cecile Ravanel's Commencal Meta AM

Oct 24, 2020
by Matt Wragg  


Cecile Ravanel profile. Montaroux France. Photo by Matt Wragg
Cecile Ravanel's
Commencal Meta AM 29
Bike Check


When we visited Cecile Ravanel earlier this summer she had two bikes to hand, her current bike at the time and the 2021 version that she was riding a lot at home, but wasn't allowed to show to the media as both the new Commencal range were still secret and the Rockshox Zeb fork was a month or two away from launch. But those embargoes are long past, so we can take a closer look at the bike she's currently riding.

Cecile Ravanel profile. Montaroux France. Photo by Matt Wragg
Details
Height 5'8" / 173cm
Weight 132 lb / 60kg
Hometown Frejus, France
Model Commencal Meta AM
Frame Size Medium
Wheel Size 29"
Suspension Rockshox Zeb & Super Deluxe Coil
Drivetrain & Brakes SRAM Code
Cockpit Renthal
Wheels & Rubber Spank & Hutchinson

Cecile Ravanel profile. Montaroux France. Photo by Matt Wragg
At 1.73m tall, Cecile opted for the medium frame, although compared to her old bike the reach has grown something like 15mm.

As with her previous bike, there are no wild tricks here - Cecile runs more or less what you can go out and buy today, except for the tires.

Cecile Ravanel profile. Montaroux France. Photo by Matt Wragg
Cecile Ravanel profile. Montaroux France. Photo by Matt Wragg
Renthal provide an all-aluminum cockpit. Cecile runs a 30mm rise bars at 760mm wide. A 40mm stem with 10mm of spacers below. While she ran an angleset with the previous bike, the new version has a slacker head angle so it is no longer necessary.

Cecile Ravanel profile. Montaroux France. Photo by Matt Wragg
Cecile Ravanel profile. Montaroux France. Photo by Matt Wragg
Cecile goes for Code brakes front and rear, with 200mm discs front and back.

Cecile Ravanel profile. Montaroux France. Photo by Matt Wragg

Cecile Ravanel profile. Montaroux France. Photo by Matt Wragg
Cecile Ravanel profile. Montaroux France. Photo by Matt Wragg

Cecile Ravanel profile. Montaroux France. Photo by Matt Wragg
As a SRAM athlete it should come as no surprise that she is running full AXS front and rear, at the time of shooting the 52t cassette was not available, but presumably Cecile would have had the option and chose to stick with the 50t version. Up front she varies between 30 and 34t rings (34t here), depending on the course.

Cecile Ravanel profile. Montaroux France. Photo by Matt Wragg
Fork
Pressure 50PSI
Tokens 1 Token
Compression Open
Rebound Medium

Shock
Spring 350LB Superalloy Racing
Compression Open
Rebound Medium

Cecile Ravanel profile. Montaroux France. Photo by Matt Wragg
Cecile Ravanel profile. Montaroux France. Photo by Matt Wragg
Cecile usually runs a coil as around the South of France as it's really rocky, but she has tested air too and says it depends on the terrain. For example, around her home in Frejus and in San Romolo where they do a lot of testing she prefers the coil as the ground is very rough, while in Finale Ligure where you have smoother trails she would switch to the air to make the bike more dynamic. To keep the more active coil shock in check, she pairs it with a TwistLoc remote.

Cecile Ravanel profile. Montaroux France. Photo by Matt Wragg
Cecile Ravanel profile. Montaroux France. Photo by Matt Wragg
While the front of the new bike may be burlier than the previous version, at the rear the strut has been removed from between the seatstays to offer more compliance to help the bike track the ground better.

Cecile Ravanel profile. Montaroux France. Photo by Matt Wragg

Cecile Ravanel profile. Montaroux France. Photo by Matt Wragg
Cecile Ravanel profile. Montaroux France. Photo by Matt Wragg

Cecile Ravanel profile. Montaroux France. Photo by Matt Wragg
Both front and rear tires are from Hutchinsons Racing Lab programme - although Cecile has crossed out the "Racing" part on both of them. In terms of pressure she is at 1.5 bar (21 psi) in the front and 1.6 bar (23 psi) in the rear. It is also clear that she isn't overly picky when it comes to her tires and she is happy to ride them until they are dead. They are mounted on Spanks 359, 29mm wide aluminum rims.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Cecile Ravanel


14 Comments

  • 8 0
 It would be great to get a pb review of the Meta AM
  • 1 0
 yeah the meta am looks rad
  • 5 0
 "...isn't overly picky when it comes to her tires and she is happy to ride them until they are dead." Rock on.
  • 1 0
 "...isn't overly picky when it comes to her tires and therefore doesn't need blacked out Maxxis"
  • 2 0
 Why does commencal keep single pivot? Doesn't a Macpherson track the ground better and active while braking?
Just curious here
  • 3 0
 Macpherson? How many bikes are out there with a suspension strut in the rear??
Do you mean a Horst link?

As for 4-bar suspension linkages, you have more freedom when it comes to pivot placement (the pivot near the BB that is) to still achieve the desired suspension characteristic, with a single pivot you're very limited as to where you can put it to achieve a decent amount of antisquat and not have it change wildly through the travel and not get insane pedal kickback. But it is much simpler when it comes to the layout, plus the rocker link also doesn't affect the kinematics of the rear wheel, so on the other hand there is more freedom in the placement of that. So yeah, I'd say they are keeping it due to the simplicity.

I don't have the numbers 'at hand', but I'd hazzard a guess that when it comes to braking there isn't a huge difference between a single pivot and most 4-bar systems. I remember Santa Cruz saying they don't care about antirise and use whatever they get from the system.
  • 3 0
 I must have missed the smooth trails in finale! Carnage!
  • 2 0
 It gives you an idea of what kind of trails she has at home...
  • 1 0
 Does not having the brace on the seat stays cause problems for the shock? I imagine having more twisting and lateral movement couldn't be great for it.
  • 1 0
 Yes you could say that, but I think Max has little problem with this?
Or at least made linkage strong enough to cope!
  • 2 0
 A remote lockout shock, don't tell Mike!
  • 3 0
 Yeah I never understood the obsession with keeping the shock open at all times and judge the climbing performance only by suspension design. If there’s a lever that makes the bike climb better I’ll use it, everything else is just artificially handicapping yourself.
  • 1 0
 50psi in the fork and open compression was the take away for me. Must be unicorn farts in there!
  • 1 0
 Big fork means a big air piston so low pressure.

Post a Comment



