Bike Check: Cecile Ravanel's Commencal Meta AM

Height 5'8" / 173cm

Weight 132 lb / 60kg

Hometown Frejus, France

Model Commencal Meta AM

Frame Size Medium

Wheel Size 29"

Suspension Rockshox Zeb & Super Deluxe Coil

Drivetrain & Brakes SRAM Code

Cockpit Renthal

Wheels & Rubber Spank & Hutchinson



At 1.73m tall, Cecile opted for the medium frame, although compared to her old bike the reach has grown something like 15mm.

Renthal provide an all-aluminum cockpit. Cecile runs a 30mm rise bars at 760mm wide. A 40mm stem with 10mm of spacers below. While she ran an angleset with the previous bike, the new version has a slacker head angle so it is no longer necessary.

Cecile goes for Code brakes front and rear, with 200mm discs front and back.

As a SRAM athlete it should come as no surprise that she is running full AXS front and rear, at the time of shooting the 52t cassette was not available, but presumably Cecile would have had the option and chose to stick with the 50t version. Up front she varies between 30 and 34t rings (34t here), depending on the course.

Fork

Pressure 50PSI

Tokens 1 Token

Compression Open

Rebound Medium



Shock

Spring 350LB Superalloy Racing

Compression Open

Rebound Medium



Cecile usually runs a coil as around the South of France as it's really rocky, but she has tested air too and says it depends on the terrain. For example, around her home in Frejus and in San Romolo where they do a lot of testing she prefers the coil as the ground is very rough, while in Finale Ligure where you have smoother trails she would switch to the air to make the bike more dynamic. To keep the more active coil shock in check, she pairs it with a TwistLoc remote.

While the front of the new bike may be burlier than the previous version, at the rear the strut has been removed from between the seatstays to offer more compliance to help the bike track the ground better.

Both front and rear tires are from Hutchinsons Racing Lab programme - although Cecile has crossed out the "Racing" part on both of them. In terms of pressure she is at 1.5 bar (21 psi) in the front and 1.6 bar (23 psi) in the rear. It is also clear that she isn't overly picky when it comes to her tires and she is happy to ride them until they are dead. They are mounted on Spanks 359, 29mm wide aluminum rims.

When we visited Cecile Ravanel earlier this summer she had two bikes to hand, her current bike at the time and the 2021 version that she was riding a lot at home, but wasn't allowed to show to the media as both the new Commencal range were still secret and the Rockshox Zeb fork was a month or two away from launch. But those embargoes are long past, so we can take a closer look at the bike she's currently riding.As with her previous bike, there are no wild tricks here - Cecile runs more or less what you can go out and buy today, except for the tires.