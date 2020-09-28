Bike Check: Charles Murray's Pivot Firebird 29

Charles Murray has been on a roll, wrapping up the extra-short EWS season with a sixth-place behind teammate Eddie Masters in Finale this weekend. For Finale, he was running a size medium Pivot Firebird 29 with quite a few interesting spec choices.



Despite being around 6' tall (183 cm), Charles opts for the medium frame just like fellow Pivot racers, Eddie Masters, Matt Walker and Bernard Kerr. For Charles, this is because he prefers the way the medium-sized frame rides, although because of his height he finds people are often surprised he is running the medium frame size. To help out with the bike fit he runs a larger 65mm stem, which he says makes it easier to move the bike around when he's tired or on tighter trails.



Another interesting choice on the Firebird is that Charles has chosen Shimano's XT drivetrain instead of the fancier XTR offerings; he says he just prefers how XT feels and it is more durable for him. This is important to him, as his focus was on building up a bike that could take a lot of abuse. This includes alloy handlebars, and Stans Flow EX3 aluminum wheels.



Rider Name: Charles Murray

Team: Pivot

Instagram: @murraycharles

Charles MurrayPivot