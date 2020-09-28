Bike Check: Charles Murray's Pivot Firebird 29

Sep 28, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

BIKE CHECK
Charles Murray's
Pivot Firebird
Photos: Matthew Delorme

Charles Murray has been on a roll, wrapping up the extra-short EWS season with a sixth-place behind teammate Eddie Masters in Finale this weekend. For Finale, he was running a size medium Pivot Firebird 29 with quite a few interesting spec choices.

Despite being around 6' tall (183 cm), Charles opts for the medium frame just like fellow Pivot racers, Eddie Masters, Matt Walker and Bernard Kerr. For Charles, this is because he prefers the way the medium-sized frame rides, although because of his height he finds people are often surprised he is running the medium frame size. To help out with the bike fit he runs a larger 65mm stem, which he says makes it easier to move the bike around when he's tired or on tighter trails.

Another interesting choice on the Firebird is that Charles has chosen Shimano's XT drivetrain instead of the fancier XTR offerings; he says he just prefers how XT feels and it is more durable for him. This is important to him, as his focus was on building up a bike that could take a lot of abuse. This includes alloy handlebars, and Stans Flow EX3 aluminum wheels.
A break out weekend for Charlie Murray.
Rider Name: Charles Murray
Team: Pivot
Instagram: @murraycharles


While many riders run 30 or 40mm stems Charles opts for a 65mm option to compensate for the smaller medium size and to help on the tight trails.


Details
Frame: Pivot Firebird 29 (Size: Medium)
Fork: Fox 38 at 170mm (100psi // 3 Tokens // High-Speed Compression Fully Open)
Shock: Fox X2 at 162mm (160psi // Maximum Tokens // Settings [from closed]: LSR 6, HSR 14, LSC 7, HSC 10)
Wheels: Stans Flow EX3
Tires: Goodyear Newton ST DH Ultimate (Front: 19psi // Rear: 21psi)
Inserts: Cushcore Front and Rear
Drivetrain: Shimano XT with Race Face's Next cranks (32t Chainring)
Cockpit: Deity 65mm Stem and Alloy Bars

For Finale, Charles was running Goodyear's Newton ST DH Ultimate, which he prefers as they apparently rolls faster than others brands similar offerings.

Charles thinks you need to always have the maximum amount of braking power at the rear, so he opts for Shimano's four-piston XT brakes and a 203mm rotor.

Charles is running a Shimano XT 12-speed drivetrain with Race Face Next R cranks.

Charles' bike is carrying a few battle scars.


