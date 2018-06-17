Bike Check: Charlie Harrison's Intense M29 FRO - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018

Charlie Harrison is yet another American who has been steadily gaining speed over the last few years. The California native has finished in the top 20 in every major race he's started this season and grabbed third place at the Crankworx Innsbruck DH race today making for his first Crankworx podium. With the consistency he's shown, it likely is not the last time we'll see him on the blocks this year.
Charlie is currently living in California, although he also spends a lot of time in Eastern Tennessee training at Windrock Bike Park. Charlie's bike set up can vary quite a bit from week to week. He makes changes more according to feel than anything else and does so quite regularly, making adjustments from one practice run to the next.
2018 is Charlie's second year with Intense Factory Racing. He's riding the 29" wheeled M29 FRO for DH and judging by his results, he seems pretty comfortable on the larger size hoops.
Charlie's ENVE bars are 800mm. He uses a Truvativ 35mm direct mount stem and offset Cane Creek headset with no spacers between it and the crown of the fork.
A Fabric seat and HT pedals complete the touch points.
Custom bits for Harrison.
Charlie uses SRAM's X01 DH 7 speed drivetrain. He has an E13 carbon chainguide keeping everything in place. His SRAM Code brakes have custom red calipers and 220mm rotors.
Charlie's RockShox Boxxer World Cup is set up with 155 psi and 3 tokens. The Super Deluxe RC coil World Cup shock has a 450 lbs titanium spring.
It's not as much "if" but more likely "when" we'll see Charlie on the podium again this season.
