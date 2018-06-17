Bike Check: Charlie Harrison's Intense M29 FRO - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018

Charlie Harrison is yet another American who has been steadily gaining speed over the last few years. The California native has finished in the top 20 in every major race he's started this season and grabbed third place at the Crankworx Innsbruck DH race today making for his first Crankworx podium. With the consistency he's shown, it likely is not the last time we'll see him on the blocks this year.



Charlie is currently living in California, although he also spends a lot of time in Eastern Tennessee training at Windrock Bike Park. Charlie's bike set up can vary quite a bit from week to week. He makes changes more according to feel than anything else and does so quite regularly, making adjustments from one practice run to the next.



2018 is Charlie's second year with Intense Factory Racing. He's riding the 29" wheeled M29 FRO for DH and judging by his results, he seems pretty comfortable on the larger size hoops.





Rider Name Charlie 'Chuck' Harrison // Intense Factory Racing

Age: 21

Hometown: Mission Viejo, CA

Instagram: @ charlie_harrison_

Charlie 'Chuck' Harrison //21Mission Viejo, CA