PINKBIKE TECH

Bike Check: Charlie Harrison's Intense M29 FRO - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018

Jun 17, 2018
by Daniel Sapp  

Charlie Harrison s M29 bike check - Intense Factory Racing
BIKE CHECK
Charlie Harrison's
Intense M29 FRO
Photography by Nathan Hughes


Charlie Harrison is yet another American who has been steadily gaining speed over the last few years. The California native has finished in the top 20 in every major race he's started this season and grabbed third place at the Crankworx Innsbruck DH race today making for his first Crankworx podium. With the consistency he's shown, it likely is not the last time we'll see him on the blocks this year.

Charlie is currently living in California, although he also spends a lot of time in Eastern Tennessee training at Windrock Bike Park. Charlie's bike set up can vary quite a bit from week to week. He makes changes more according to feel than anything else and does so quite regularly, making adjustments from one practice run to the next.

2018 is Charlie's second year with Intense Factory Racing. He's riding the 29" wheeled M29 FRO for DH and judging by his results, he seems pretty comfortable on the larger size hoops.

Charlie Harrison s M29 bike check - Intense Factory Racing
Rider Name Charlie 'Chuck' Harrison // Intense Factory Racing
Age: 21
Hometown: Mission Viejo, CA
Instagram: @ charlie_harrison_

Charlie Harrison s M29 bike check - Intense Factory Racing
Charlie racing to the podium at Crankworx Innsbruck

Charlie Harrison s M29 bike check - Intense Factory Racing
Intense M29 FRO Details

Frame: Intense M29 FRO
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe coil RC World Cup
Fork: RockShox World Cup DebonAir
Wheels: ENVE M9 with Chris King Hubs, custom Innsbruck edition decals
Tires: Maxxis DHR 29x2.4 3C - 29psi R, 26psi F
Drivetrain: SRAM X0 DH 7 speed
Brakes: SRAM Code with custom red calipers, 220mm rotors
Cockpit: ENVE M9 bar, Truvativ 35mm stem, Fabric seat
More info: Intense Cycles

Charlie Harrison s M29 bike check - Intense Factory Racing
Charlie Harrison s M29 bike check - Intense Factory Racing
Charlie's ENVE bars are 800mm. He uses a Truvativ 35mm direct mount stem and offset Cane Creek headset with no spacers between it and the crown of the fork.

Charlie Harrison s M29 bike check - Intense Factory Racing
Charlie Harrison s M29 bike check - Intense Factory Racing
A Fabric seat and HT pedals complete the touch points.

Charlie Harrison s M29 bike check - Intense Factory Racing
Custom bits for Harrison.

Charlie Harrison s M29 bike check - Intense Factory Racing
Charlie Harrison s M29 bike check - Intense Factory Racing
Charlie uses SRAM's X01 DH 7 speed drivetrain. He has an E13 carbon chainguide keeping everything in place. His SRAM Code brakes have custom red calipers and 220mm rotors.

Charlie Harrison s M29 bike check - Intense Factory Racing
Charlie Harrison s M29 bike check - Intense Factory Racing
Charlie's RockShox Boxxer World Cup is set up with 155 psi and 3 tokens. The Super Deluxe RC coil World Cup shock has a 450 lbs titanium spring.

Charlie Harrison s M29 bike check - Intense Factory Racing
It's not as much "if" but more likely "when" we'll see Charlie on the podium again this season.

MENTIONS: @intensecyclesusa / @charlie_harrison_


Must Read This Week
18 Accessories We Like - 2018 Summer Gear Guide
90475 views
Review: NX Eagle - SRAM's New Affordable 12-Speed Drivetrain
50684 views
4 More Days to Submit Your RAW Video Footage to the GoPro Evolution Contest - $20,000 Cash Prizing
39846 views
Bike Check: Steve Peat's Santa Cruz Hightower LT - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
35163 views
Ryan Leech On How the Risk Paradox Affects Mountain Bikers
34729 views
Pinkbike Poll: Do You Use Tire Inserts?
31028 views
Video: How Did Luca Crash? - Cathrovision
30719 views
Bike Check: Brett Tippie's Glow-in-the Dark YT Capra 27 - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
30600 views

14 Comments

  • + 3
 220mm rotors are a thing? Damn making my 203's look small I suddenly feel inadequate
  • + 1
 big wheels need big rotors! i wonder if youd get any flex with bigger one-piece rotors though
  • + 2
 Exactly, it's like I suddenly realized what was missing in my life: 220 rotors! Are they custom made? haven't seen anything bigger than 203s at my lbs...
Can't even look at my rotors now, for the SHAME....
  • + 1
 I'm using a 225mm rotor made by Hope.
  • + 3
 That's a fine looking bike right there!
  • + 3
 Go Mission Viejo, CA! Lotta roots there. Nice work Chuck!
  • + 2
 Seat is crooked [shivers in foetal position]
  • + 2
 Good shit USA in the mix finally.
  • + 1
 155psi in the fork!?!?!?!?!? Gotta be typo?
  • + 1
 Max pressure for that fork is 165psi. It is high but a lot of these guys run their suspension set up far different, commonly stiffer than standard.
  • + 1
 Dope ride
  • + 1
 That’s nice.
  • + 1
 @False
  • + 1
 damn

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.030022
Mobile Version of Website