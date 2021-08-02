Bike Check: Charlie Hatton's Atherton DH 29er from Hardline

#5 plate on his bike, the young Atherton Racing ripper Charlie Hatton was one to watch at Hardline. He unfortunately crashed out the day before finals and couldn't ultimately race, but he showed us what he's made of and we know he'll come back stronger.



Coming in with theplate on his bike, the young Atherton Racing ripper Charlie Hatton was one to watch at Hardline. He unfortunately crashed out the day before finals and couldn't ultimately race, but he showed us what he's made of and we know he'll come back stronger.Charlie did say in an interview last year that his main goal going forward is to be more consistent, so when he does achieve that goal, we'll know to watch out. With a 15th place at Leogang before crashing at both Les Gets and Hardline, he'll be breaking into the top 10 at the World Cup races as soon as he figures out the consistency formula on his Atherton DH bike.Unlike Gee Atherton's quarry-hucking bike and Andreas Kolb's iXS Test Cup mullet version of the same bike, Charlie has his set up with 29" wheels front and rear. Let's check it out. Charlie Hatton // Continental Atherton Rider

Age: 23

Instagram: @charlie_hatton1

One of the Atherton Bikes' greatest strengths is the way each rider can test and tweak a bike's geometry until it suits their needs exactly, made possible by the unique additive manufacturing process and custom tubing.

Fox, WTB, FSA, and Contintental round out the bike. Frame: Atherton Bikes DH, 465mm reach

Shock: Fox DHX, 525lbs

Fork: Fox 40, 89psi

Wheels: Stan's Neo hubs with 29" Flow EX3 rims

Tires: Continental Kaiser F 24psi R 26psi

Shifter & derailleur: SRAM XO 7-speed

Chainring & cassettte: FSA Gradient Crank and K-Force Cassette

Chain: FSA 11-speed eMTB chain

Brakes: Trickstuff Maxima with 203mm rotors

Cockpit: FSA Gradient stem and bars

Pedals: CrankBrothers Mallet DH

Other: ODI Longneck grips, FSA K-Force seatpost, WTB Hightail saddle, MRP G2 carbon chain guide



Charlie's drivetrain is a mix of SRAM and FSA. He uses an XO derailleur and shifter paired with a chainring, cassette, and 11-speed eMTB chain from FSA, as the K-Force cassette has been reduced from 11 to 7 speeds. He's also running the O-Chain 'active spider' that's been popping up on more and more athletes' bikes this season.

Trickstuff says the Maximas are the most powerful brakes on the market. They may also be the most expensive, and perhaps the most beautiful.