Bike Check: Charlie Hatton's Atherton DH 29er from Hardline

Aug 2, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

BIKE CHECK
Charlie Hatton's
Atherton Bikes DH
Photography by Dan Griffiths Courtesy of Red Bull

Coming in with the #5 plate on his bike, the young Atherton Racing ripper Charlie Hatton was one to watch at Hardline. He unfortunately crashed out the day before finals and couldn't ultimately race, but he showed us what he's made of and we know he'll come back stronger.

Charlie did say in an interview last year that his main goal going forward is to be more consistent, so when he does achieve that goal, we'll know to watch out. With a 15th place at Leogang before crashing at both Les Gets and Hardline, he'll be breaking into the top 10 at the World Cup races as soon as he figures out the consistency formula on his Atherton DH bike.

Unlike Gee Atherton's quarry-hucking bike and Andreas Kolb's iXS Test Cup mullet version of the same bike, Charlie has his set up with 29" wheels front and rear. Let's check it out.

Charlie Hatton // Continental Atherton Rider
Age: 23
Instagram: @charlie_hatton1

One of the Atherton Bikes' greatest strengths is the way each rider can test and tweak a bike's geometry until it suits their needs exactly, made possible by the unique additive manufacturing process and custom tubing.

Fox, WTB, FSA, and Contintental round out the bike.
Frame: Atherton Bikes DH, 465mm reach
Shock: Fox DHX, 525lbs
Fork: Fox 40, 89psi
Wheels: Stan's Neo hubs with 29" Flow EX3 rims
Tires: Continental Kaiser F 24psi R 26psi
Shifter & derailleur: SRAM XO 7-speed
Chainring & cassettte: FSA Gradient Crank and K-Force Cassette
Chain: FSA 11-speed eMTB chain
Brakes: Trickstuff Maxima with 203mm rotors
Cockpit: FSA Gradient stem and bars
Pedals: CrankBrothers Mallet DH
Other: ODI Longneck grips, FSA K-Force seatpost, WTB Hightail saddle, MRP G2 carbon chain guide

Charlie's drivetrain is a mix of SRAM and FSA. He uses an XO derailleur and shifter paired with a chainring, cassette, and 11-speed eMTB chain from FSA, as the K-Force cassette has been reduced from 11 to 7 speeds. He's also running the O-Chain 'active spider' that's been popping up on more and more athletes' bikes this season.

Trickstuff says the Maximas are the most powerful brakes on the market. They may also be the most expensive, and perhaps the most beautiful.

200mm for this DH bike.


10 Comments

  • 6 0
 I’m curious more about those O Chains
  • 2 0
 Got one and like it. Also the customer service is amazing!
  • 2 0
 I know I can't afford one now, but someday, I hope these bikes become more available to the general public. They look so nice.
  • 4 0
 Nicest looking MTB's currently IMO
  • 2 0
 freaking everyone is on those O chains. I hear they work great when paired with low engagement hubs!
  • 1 0
 Sarcasm aside, that actually does make sense. With low engagement hubs, its not quite the same drag-free experience, as the chain is still being pulled and moving from a static chainring. In this application, the actual chain movement is being reduced.
  • 2 0
 Man, I really like the look of the lug and tube platform and can't explain why for the life of me.
  • 2 0
 Wow! What a sexy bike!
  • 1 2
 Same size wheels. What on earth is the world coming to? Thought Mullets were the end of same size wheels? Better, faster, more amazing???
  • 1 0
 I would sell my kids off for that bike!

