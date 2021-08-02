Bike Check: Charlie Hatton's Atherton DH 29er from Hardline

Coming in with the #5
plate on his bike, the young Atherton Racing ripper Charlie Hatton was one to watch at Hardline. He unfortunately crashed out the day before finals and couldn't ultimately race, but he showed us what he's made of and we know he'll come back stronger.
Charlie did say in an interview
last year that his main goal going forward is to be more consistent, so when he does achieve that goal, we'll know to watch out. With a 15th place at Leogang before crashing at both Les Gets and Hardline, he'll be breaking into the top 10 at the World Cup races as soon as he figures out the consistency formula on his Atherton DH bike.
Unlike Gee Atherton's quarry-hucking bike
and Andreas Kolb's iXS Test Cup mullet
version of the same bike, Charlie has his set up with 29" wheels front and rear. Let's check it out.
Charlie's drivetrain is a mix of SRAM and FSA. He uses an XO derailleur and shifter paired with a chainring, cassette, and 11-speed eMTB chain from FSA, as the K-Force cassette has been reduced from 11 to 7 speeds. He's also running the O-Chain 'active spider' that's been popping up on more and more athletes' bikes this season.
Trickstuff says the Maximas are the most powerful brakes on the market. They may also be the most expensive, and perhaps the most beautiful.
