Bike Check: Chris Kovarik's Heavy Metal Intense M29

Jack Daniels and Coke, fish and chips, Mike Levy and UFO podcasts - some things are just meant to go together and Chris Kovarik and Intense is exactly one of those combinations. Karver has been paired with the Californian brand for 22 years, and to celebrate they collaborated on this custom-painted M29 that charts their history and points to their future too.
Painted by Fresh Paints of Whistler
, this is more than just a cool paint job. It contains references to Crankworx Dirt Diaries, significant places in Chris' career and reminders of the dangers involved in competing at the highest level. It's an incredibly detailed piece of art, so if you want a more in-depth look at how it was painted, click here
.
Another cool feature of the bike is Chris' build that isn't just an excuse to hang some expensive parts onto a custom frame but has been thought out to be functional and suit his riding around the Whistler bike park. All the details are below.
|I built the bike up not to have the best or most expensive parts but to be functional and have certain components match the frame and fork colors.—Chris Kovarik
The fun doesn't stop with the frame and Chris also has a fully custom matching helmet from Fox.
