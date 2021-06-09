Bike Check: Chris Kovarik's Heavy Metal Intense M29

Jun 9, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

BIKE CHECK
Chris Kovarik's
Intense M29
Photography by Mitch Gulliver

Jack Daniels and Coke, fish and chips, Mike Levy and UFO podcasts - some things are just meant to go together and Chris Kovarik and Intense is exactly one of those combinations. Karver has been paired with the Californian brand for 22 years, and to celebrate they collaborated on this custom-painted M29 that charts their history and points to their future too.

Painted by Fresh Paints of Whistler, this is more than just a cool paint job. It contains references to Crankworx Dirt Diaries, significant places in Chris' career and reminders of the dangers involved in competing at the highest level. It's an incredibly detailed piece of art, so if you want a more in-depth look at how it was painted, click here.

Another cool feature of the bike is Chris' build that isn't just an excuse to hang some expensive parts onto a custom frame but has been thought out to be functional and suit his riding around the Whistler bike park. All the details are below.
Chromag Dagga Pedal
Rider Name // Chris Kovarik
Age: 43
Hometown: Whistler
Height: 183cm / 6'
Weight: 80 kg / 176 lb
Instagram: @chris_kovarik


Intense M29 details
Frame: Intense M29
Shock: Fox DHX2, 550 lb/in spring
Fork: Fox 40 Grip 2, 90 psi, 5 tokens
Wheels: e*thirteen LG1r, 29"
Tires: Maxxin Minion DHF: Front - 29x3.0", 15psi; Rear - 29x2.5", 28psi; Tubeless, no inserts
Drivetrain: SRAM XO DH 7 speed, O Chain Spider ring, e*thirteen LG1+ 164mm alloy cranks
Brakes: Magura MT7 HC3, 220mm rotors
Cockpit: Chromag Cutlass bars, 780mm wide, 35mm rise; Chromag BZA 50mm stem; Chromag Palm skin grips; Chromag Overture seat; Chromag Kovarik Dagga pedals
More info: intensecycles.com

bigquotesI built the bike up not to have the best or most expensive parts but to be functional and have certain components match the frame and fork colors.Chris Kovarik

Shred Til Ya Dead was a winning Dirt Diaries entry Chris rode in for Crankworx 2016 and it definitely fits the metal theme of this bike.

Chris says the skull graveyard represents, "a reminder of how crazy our sport is on the limit, and you could end up there," which is about as heavy as all the bands featured combined.

Chris is running Fox suspension front and rear. His fork is pressurized to 90psi with 5 tokens.

Even Chris' Fox 550lb/in spring has had a new lick of paint.

A beefy 3" front tire inflated to 15psi sits on a 29" e*thirteen LG1r wheel. The rear wheel has a more regular 2.5" tire with 28psi. The chequered flag at the bottom of the fork leg represents Chris' World Cup wins and there are more flags on the downtube for California, Australia, and Whistler.

Chris ran 800mm bars in previous seasons but has wound it back to 780mm this year. He says the narrower bar allows him to ride more playfully and move around the bike more.

The brakes are Magura's MT7s with 220mm rotors. The STFU Cable Slider is another cool touch that is designed to stop front brake cables rattling against race plates.

If you have a signature pair of pedals, of course you're going to ride them.

The O-Chain spider is starting to appear on a lot of racers' bikes as it's claimed to reduce pedal kickback.

Here's to another 22 years.


The fun doesn't stop with the frame and Chris also has a fully custom matching helmet from Fox.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Bikes Intense Intense M29 Chris Kovarik


Must Read This Week
First Ride: Transition's New Spire & Patrol
72252 views
First Ride: Santa Cruz's New Bronson Gets a Mullet for 2022
54571 views
First Look: All New 2022 Scott Spark - The Next Generation of Integration
52514 views
Bike Check: Loic Bruni's 'Not Quite Standard' Specialized Demo
49871 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Niner WFO 9 RDO Frameset
49437 views
Commencal Unveils the 2021 Supreme Race Bike
47295 views
Opening Day Survey 2021: What People Are Riding at the Whistler Bike Park
46274 views
Throwback Thursday: How Much Have Mountain Bike Prices Changed in the Past 10 Years?
42091 views

18 Comments

  • 6 0
 3.0 @ 15psi is an interesting choice (for a guy that pushes harder than most mortals into corners).
  • 5 0
 A truly murdered out bike
  • 3 0
 Came here for the all new steel M29
  • 3 1
 Didn't someone already debunk the existence of "pedal kickback"?
  • 1 0
 Wut?
  • 2 0
 Someone would also have to debunk the (completely real and scientifically proven) placebo effect in order to show the o chain thing doesn't in fact improve ride quality. I actually have no idea if it's bunk or not, pedal kickback does exist, but mostly at very, very low speed.
  • 1 0
 Source??
  • 1 0
 @kcy4130: It could have a benefical effect due to the chain being tug around because of gravity and oscilation of the terrain. Not pedal kickback unless its a high pivot with broken idler or very very slow speeds indeed. It also could have more impact in an enduro application, instead of downhill.
  • 2 0
 So sick! Reminds me of the limited run of Slayer bikes by subrosa.
  • 1 0
 Absolutely F*cking beautiful. bike deserves a full walkthrough and or close ups in 4K
  • 1 0
 @kovarik Great for ripping around the back of the Nerang state forest
  • 1 0
 This is more rock than heavy metal,'cause alu,not real steel
  • 1 1
 Came here hoping for more of a 'Heavy Metal' cartoon vibe
  • 2 1
 15 psi in the front?!
  • 1 1
 That’s what caught my eye ?
  • 1 0
 I'm running about 17 with schwalbe SG in the front tubeless and it works pretty good if the trail isn't filled with sharp rocks. Loads of grip.
  • 2 3
 fork and shock details are reversed!
  • 1 0
 Thanks!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009396
Mobile Version of Website