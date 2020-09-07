Bike Check: Chris Mandell's SID Man Edition Specialized Epic EVO

Sep 7, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  

Specialized Epic EVO
BIKE CHECK
Chris Mandell's
Specialized Epic EVO

Chris Mandell isn't your typical XC rider. He's not really your typical mountain biker, either, with a fast, sometimes chaotic riding style that takes elements of street BMX and brings them out onto the trail, no matter what bike he's on. Mandell works for RockShox as a member of the product team, a role that has him constantly swapping bikes and parts in order to test products that will hit the market a year or two in the future.

His Specialized Epic EVO was built up as a way to showcase the latest XC-oriented components from SRAM / RockShox, including the new SID fork and SIDluxe shock. The paint job was inspired by SID Man, a goofy cartoon character who's been showing up in the promo videos for those new suspension bits.

There aren't too many XC bikes out there with a 60mm Truvativ Descendant stem and 795mm handlebar, or Zipp's 3Zero Moto wheels for that matter, but Mandell wanted a setup that didn't feel too much different from his other, longer travel bikes. Those ones usually have paint jobs that involve randomly applied blasts of black grill spray paint - the fancy blue on this bike is a departure from his typical style.
Chris Mandell
Rider Name: Chris Mandell
Height: 6’4" / 193 cm
Weight: 185 lb / 84 kg
Instagram: @chrismandell

Tony Baumann of Made Rad By Tony did the painting - his other eye-catching paintjobs include Bryn Atkinson's snakeskin Norco, and Jason Momoa's aquaman Specialized.

Specialized Epic EVO


Specialized Epic EVO
SID Man

Details
Frame: Specialized Epic EVO, size XL
Fork: RockShox SID Ultimate / 99 psi – 0 Tokens, 5 clicks of rebound from closed
Shock: RockShox SIDLuxe / 220 psi for 30% sag, 1 volume spacer
Wheels: Zipp 3Zero Moto
Tires: Maxxis Dissector (f), 24 psi / Rekon (r), 27 psi
Handlebar width: 795mm
Stem length: 60mm, 25mm of spacers underneath
Drivetrain: SRAM AXS
Brakes: SRAM G2 Ultimate
Dropper post: 170mm SRAM AXS Reverb
Weight: 26.2 lb / 11.9 kg - with pedals and 2 empty bottles


Specialized Epic EVO
Zipp's 3Zero Moto wheels aren't the featherweight hoops you might expect to find on an XC bike, but this bike regularly gets pushed past its intended use.
Specialized Epic EVO
A Maxxis Rekon is paired with a Dissector up front for a fast rolling combo with just enough grip for more technical terrain.


Specialized Epic EVO
The 120mm SID is inflated to 99 psi, 5 pounds more than RockShox's Trailhead app recommends.

Specialized Epic EVO
The hydration station is ready, with room for two water bottles inside the front triangle.

Specialized Epic EVO
Burgtec Bartender Pro grips..
Specialized Epic EVO
...and SRAM G2 brakes.

Specialized Epic EVO
That pint-sized SIDLuxe shock takes care of the bike's 110mm of travel. It's inflated to 220 psi, with one volume spacer installed.

Specialized Epic EVO
Look ma, no wires. A SRAM AXS rear derailleur with a rainbow colored 10-52 tooth Eagle cassette...
Specialized Epic EVO
...and a 34-tooth chainring.

Specialized Epic EVO
Made Rad.



Across the Pond Beaver 2020


Original portrait image: Roo Fowler

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Across The Pond Beaver 2020 XC Bikes Specialized Specialized Epic Evo Chris Mandell


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2021 Trek Slash - Now With Snack Storage
85255 views
Cane Creek Announces the DB Kitsuma Shock
68690 views
Must Watch: Tom Van Steenbergen Hits 3 World Firsts in 'Wild West'
64628 views
Quiz: Can You Guess the Bike Brands in these 40 Pixelated Logos?
49528 views
2021 Marin Alpine Trail - Across the Pond Beaver
42868 views
Bike Check: The 100% European Bike Project Build With an Unreleased Fork - Across the Pond Beaver 2020
42213 views
Mondraker Goes Aluminum Only on 2021 Summum Downhill Bike - Across the Pond Beaver
40824 views
First Ride: Privateer's New 141 Trail Bike - Across The Pond Beaver
36118 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010180
Mobile Version of Website