Bike Check: Christian Bagg's Bowhead RX Adaptive Mountain Bike - 2024 Leadville 100

Christian Bagg qualified for the Leadville 100 MTB race in a conventional way, but his story is anything but.



28 years ago, the 49-year-old father of two was paralyzed from the waist down in a snowboarding accident. A machinist by trade, he almost immediately set about trying to design a mountain bike so he could get back to riding. For nearly two decades, a workable model eluded him — until he was out skiing and realized that the articulating mechanism he'd built for the ski chair could also work as an articulating front end on a mountain bike.



In 2018, Bagg brought the bike to market, and now his company, Bowhead Corp, has sold nearly 700 adaptive mountain bikes. A few years ago, Bagg started racing the RX, Bowhead's e-assist handcycle, at gravel events in Canada. This winter, he started training for the elite cross-country race at Sea Otter, knowing full well that no one had ever done the 100 kilometer race on a handcycle.

Rider Name Christian Bagg // Bowhead Corp

Age: 49

Hometown: Calgary, Alberta

Height: 6ft 4”

Weight: 172lbs

Instagram: @bowheadcorp

Christian Bagg //49Calgary, Alberta6ft 4”172lbs

Bowhead RX Adaptive MTB

Frame: Bowhead RX Grade 9 titanium rails, race brace frame stiffener

Front end: Bowhead FLOW articulating front end

Wheels: Bowhead CARBON 24" Front, Rear 27.5", Industry NINE HUB Rear

Tires: Maxxis Minion 24” front EXO 2.35, Continental XYNOTAL 2.4 rear

Drivetrain: 18t, 11t, 15t, 18t, 26t, E13 9-45t cassette, 170mm crankset, SRAM AXS X0 mech & shifter

Grips: SQ LAB

Brakes: Magura MT7

Seating: Prototype carbon SEAT with custom fender & hydration station.

Harness: Rideengine Carbon Elite

Powerunit: Bosch Performance line CX RACE

Rear Shock: EXT ARIA 185mm

Weight: 86lbs

More info: bowheadcorp.com

Bowhead RX Grade 9 titanium rails, race brace frame stiffenerBowhead FLOW articulating front endBowhead CARBON 24" Front, Rear 27.5", Industry NINE HUB RearMaxxis Minion 24” front EXO 2.35, Continental XYNOTAL 2.4 rear18t, 11t, 15t, 18t, 26t, E13 9-45t cassette, 170mm crankset, SRAM AXS X0 mech & shifterSQ LABMagura MT7Prototype carbon SEAT with custom fender & hydration station.Rideengine Carbon EliteBosch Performance line CX RACEEXT ARIA 185mm86lbs

A lot of people, even the crew at Leadville, the way they perceive what the bike can do isn’t quite right. I don't blame them, but it does something pretty amazing that until you see it you really don’t believe it. — Christian Bagg

Bagg getting the bike race ready at the Bowhead workshop in Calgary.

The Bosch motor can boost the rider's arm power by up to 3.5 times. Even with that assistance, completing 100 miles and 12,000 vertical feet of climbing while handcycling takes an incredible amount of fitness. The bike's motor and batteries are mounted in the middle of the bike, which Bowhead says helps keep the center of gravity low.

Bagg finished in five-and-a-half hours, earning a qualifying slot for Leadville. More importantly, he’d proved that his bike, the Bowhead RX, did belong on a technical XC course like Sea Otter’s. The result was a huge milestone for the brand.“We created the sport,” he said. “You couldn’t race cross-country before this bike. You could limp around a track designed for other bikes, but you couldn’t join a World Cup XC race. The technology came to exist but it took a while for the athletes to figure out what they could do with it. That happened with all of our bikes. Now the level of riding is crazy.”On Saturday, Bagg will again take the Bowhead RX race where it didn't seem possible before — at the Leadville Trail 100, a 100-mile race with just under 12,000 feet of climbing. He's pre-ridden the most technical sections, and his times are fast. If all goes well, he'll come back to Calgary with a big silver belt buckle. Regardless, he'll have made history.As always, there is a bigger picture beyond Bagg’s personal goal — that is the future of adaptive mountain biking. Bagg believes that “it’s inevitable” that mountain biking will become a paralympic sport in the near future. If his experiences at Sea Otter and Leadville can prove to race organizers that capable adaptive mountain bikes now exist, then other organizers take note. And if organizers make their races accessible, the riders will come.