Bike Check: Christina Chappetta's Trek Fuel EXe

As a huge fan of a gruelling sufferfest, a proper slog up a forest service road to the alpine, and good old-fashioned bike park laps, Christina didn't jump on the eMTB train right away. And while she's definitely not throwing in the towel on her trusty Top Fuel
, Slash
, and Session
just yet, she has made some room in the stable for a bike that provides her with some additional power.
Since Christina received the Trek Fuel EXe earlier this summer, she's spent some serious time in the saddle on it on big, steep Whistler climbs under the midday sun, the janky Whistler trails that are less ridden due to their distance off the beaten path, and just cruising to the lake for an afternoon dip. We take look at how Christina has set up her small Trek Fuel EXe.
|As someone who had never properly thrown a leg over an eMTB and seen their capabilities first hand, I was a little hesitant to take on the Fuel EXe, but after our first ride that took me on over 1200m of climbing in one battery charge, it was clear my hands would be calling it quits long before my legs would, and I'm not upset about that at all!—Christina Chappetta
The RockShox Lyrik Ultimate is doing the heavy lifting up front. Christina set it up with the help of AirWiz and runs 65 psi with 10 clicks of rebound, 1 LSC, and 2 HSC. As for the rear, Christina runs a RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate with 125 psi 10 clicks of rebound, and 2 LSC.
