Bike Check: Christina Chappetta's Trek Fuel EXe

Sep 21, 2022
by Sarah Moore  

BIKE CHECK
Christina Chappetta's
Trek Fuel EXe
Photography by Christina Chappetta & Tom Richards


As a huge fan of a gruelling sufferfest, a proper slog up a forest service road to the alpine, and good old-fashioned bike park laps, Christina didn't jump on the eMTB train right away. And while she's definitely not throwing in the towel on her trusty Top Fuel, Slash, and Session just yet, she has made some room in the stable for a bike that provides her with some additional power.

Since Christina received the Trek Fuel EXe earlier this summer, she's spent some serious time in the saddle on it on big, steep Whistler climbs under the midday sun, the janky Whistler trails that are less ridden due to their distance off the beaten path, and just cruising to the lake for an afternoon dip. We take look at how Christina has set up her small Trek Fuel EXe.


Christina Chappetta // Pinkbike Presenter
Age: 33
Hometown:Whistler, Canada
Height: 162cm / 5'4"
Weight: 58kg / 128 lb
Instagram: @cchappetta1


Trek Fuel EXe
Frame:Trek Fuel EXe
Size:Small
Shock:RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate, AirWiz, 140mm travel
Fork:RockShox Lyrik Ultimate, AirWiz, 150mm travel
Tyres:Schwalbe Big Betty Front and Nobby Nic Rear
Wheels:Zipp 3Zero Moto 29'r
Chainring:SRAM XX1 32T
Pedals:Time Speciale 12
Cassette:SRAM XX1 10-52
Derailleur:SRAM XX1 AXS
Shifter:SRAM XX1 AXS
Brakes:SRAM Code RSC
Rotors:200mm
Handlebar: OneUp Components 35mm rise
Stem:OneUp Components 50mm
Grips:OneUp Components

bigquotesAs someone who had never properly thrown a leg over an eMTB and seen their capabilities first hand, I was a little hesitant to take on the Fuel EXe, but after our first ride that took me on over 1200m of climbing in one battery charge, it was clear my hands would be calling it quits long before my legs would, and I'm not upset about that at all!Christina Chappetta


Christina runs a very similar cockpit setup on the Fuel EXe as her other bikes. She has paired the 750mm wide OneUp Components handlebar with a 35mm rise to OneUp's 50mm stem. She's got a 10mm spacer below the stem to keep the front end where she likes it.

Another familiar feature with the cockpit is the OneUp EDC tool and all the fixings to fix a puncture, broken chain or any sneaky loose bolts.
The TQ motor and LED display tell Christina the most important details, like estimated battery life in each of the 3 modes, speed, and cadence. Pretty vital information when considering whether to do another lap or not!


Christina settled on the Big Betty up front in 2.4" width and a Super Trail casing. She runs it tubeless with 20 psi.

Christina has been running the speedy Nobby Nic in the rear in a 2.35" width. It's also got a Super Trail casing, is set up tubeless, and she runs it at 21 psi. The tires are mounted on Zipp 3Zero Moto carbon wheels.

The RockShox Lyrik Ultimate is doing the heavy lifting up front. Christina set it up with the help of AirWiz and runs 65 psi with 10 clicks of rebound, 1 LSC, and 2 HSC. As for the rear, Christina runs a RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate with 125 psi 10 clicks of rebound, and 2 LSC.

Christina runs 200mm rotors front and rear with SRAM Code RSC brakes. The size small frame fits a 150mm drop OneUp Components dropper post which is topped with the Fizik Terra Alpaca X5 saddle.

Letting her go on a recent photoshoot in Squamish, BC.
Making the suspension work.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech eMTB Bike Checks Christina Chappetta Sponsored


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from EWS Crans Montana 2022
100615 views
New Motors, Derailleurs, & Yetis: EWS Crans-Montana 2022
99111 views
First Ride: The 2023 Santa Cruz Tallboy Gets Updated, Not Overhauled
60652 views
We Are One Announces Arrival 170, Updated Arrival 152
54645 views
Racing & Industry Rumours: Hardline Series, Vergier Trexit (false), OneUp Investment, etc.
52095 views
13 Bikes That Could See An Update In 2023
47766 views
Check Out: An Air Compressor To Seat Tubeless Tires, Stealthy Body Protection, Giant's Cycling Computer, & Mullet Links
41239 views
Shand Launches Ioma Hardtail with a 60-Degree Head Angle
38883 views

14 Comments

  • 7 0
 SRAM AXS derailleur? I swear I'm seeing a cable housing on that thing, but the shifter is wireless. Please help me understand what I'm seeing.
  • 5 0
 Bike battery powers AXS.
  • 2 0
 Hmm can’t really tell but looks like the detachable battery is gone. Probably integrated with the bike’s battery now?
  • 1 0
 Its plugged into the bikes battery.
  • 1 0
 Plug axs derailleur into e-bike battery
  • 1 0
 @brojohns: that's actually pretty cool! One less battery to worry about!
  • 3 2
 Are we suppose to still read this magazine when their staff presenters are riding e-bikes? Maybe PinkBike should be renamed Pink”E”Bike or just VaginaPenis to be fair to sexes.
  • 2 0
 Since I've been riding a ebike I got my a1c down a bit and my diabetic ulcer looks better
  • 1 0
 Nice! I want one as well. But as a 100 kg man I am a little hesitant on that 360 watt battery..
  • 2 0
 Nice choice Chrtistina!
  • 2 1
 If a dropper cannot be slammed in the frame then wtf is the point lol
  • 1 0
 Sponsored content? Cool bike though, I'm hoping Trek makes a Slashe.
  • 1 0
 Fergie approved evidently.
  • 1 0
 Dope





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009536
Mobile Version of Website