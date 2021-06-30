Bike Check: Christina Chappetta's Trek Session

Pinkbike presenter Christina Chappetta has been riding the Whistler Mountain Bike Park for almost a decade now and it was the main reason she moved to Whistler from Colorado at the age of 22. In fact, if you watched our Getting to Know video
with her earlier this year, you'll know that she lived in a tent for almost two months when she first moved to Whistler because she was so committed to living in the resort town.
Christina knows her race lines and is a competitive racer; she came 6th at the Whistler EWS in 2018 and regularly wins the Whistler Phat Wednesday races, but she also has mad style on the bike and loves sending the huge jumps on A-Line and Dirt Merchant.
Recently, Christina got a new rig to ride the park with, so we thought it would be a good time to go over the details on it. Her Trek Session, which she's named "Starry Knight", is a size small and she's set up as a mullet.
|Since day one, which was opening day at the Whistler Bike Park, I have loved this bike and how it rides. I honestly wasn’t sure how it would go because I did really love the previous Session and this one is way different! For starters, the entire suspension design with high-pivot is different and I’ve never ridden a mullet setup before. I’m really loving it for the tight turns and big jumps but I do plan to compare it to full 29er soon just to make sure.—Christina Chappetta
Since the bike is set up as a mullet, Christina put the Mino links in the high BB setting and set the progression suspension chip to 25% to compensate for the smaller rear wheel. She says the set up has been working really well with the coil shock in the bike park.
Shimano Saint brakes for stopping duties as well as 203mm rotors front and rear.
Christina's Pinkbike content is supported by Trek, Marzocchi, Bontrager, Schwalbe, OneUp Components, Shimano, Garmin, Troy Lee Designs, Ride 100%.
