Bike Check: Christina Chappetta's Trek Session

Pinkbike presenter Christina Chappetta has been riding the Whistler Mountain Bike Park for almost a decade now and it was the main reason she moved to Whistler from Colorado at the age of 22. In fact, if you watched our Getting to Know video with her earlier this year, you'll know that she lived in a tent for almost two months when she first moved to Whistler because she was so committed to living in the resort town.Christina knows her race lines and is a competitive racer; she came 6th at the Whistler EWS in 2018 and regularly wins the Whistler Phat Wednesday races, but she also has mad style on the bike and loves sending the huge jumps on A-Line and Dirt Merchant.Recently, Christina got a new rig to ride the park with, so we thought it would be a good time to go over the details on it. Her Trek Session, which she's named "Starry Knight", is a size small and she's set up as a mullet. Rider Name Christina Chappetta // Pinkbike Presenter

Age: 32

Height / Weight: 130 lbs / 59 kg; 5'4"/ 162cm

Hometown: Whistler, BC

Instagram: @cchappetta1

At 5'4" (162cm), Christina is riding a size small Trek Session with a 29" front wheel and a 27.5" rear wheel. Christina was riding a medium in the previous version, but since this new version is bigger overall, Christina decided to go back to a size small. She says she's loving the space in the cockpit, but it’s still nimble enough to throw around jumps.



Trek Session Details

Frame: Trek Session

Size: Small

Wheel size: Mullet 29"/27.5"

Shock: 200mm Marzocchi Bomber CR

Fork: 203mm Marzocchi Bomber 58 29r edition

Wheels: Bontrager Line 30 DH aluminum rims and Bontrager hubs

Tires: Schwalbe Magic Mary Super DH casing ultra soft compound front (2.4) rear (2.35 )

Drivetrain: Shimano Saint 36T, 10 speed. 165mm cranks

Brakes: Shimano Saint

Cockpit: One Up Components 35mm handlebar, 760mm with a 20mm rise



Since day one, which was opening day at the Whistler Bike Park, I have loved this bike and how it rides. I honestly wasn’t sure how it would go because I did really love the previous Session and this one is way different! For starters, the entire suspension design with high-pivot is different and I’ve never ridden a mullet setup before. I’m really loving it for the tight turns and big jumps but I do plan to compare it to full 29er soon just to make sure. — Christina Chappetta

Since the bike is set up as a mullet, Christina put the Mino links in the high BB setting and set the progression suspension chip to 25% to compensate for the smaller rear wheel. She says the set up has been working really well with the coil shock in the bike park.

Christina rides Schwalbe Magic Mary in the Super DH casing and ultra soft compound. The front tire is a 2.4" and the rear tire is a 2.35". Christina doesn't ride tire inserts. Her tires, which are set up tubeless, have 20 psi in the front and 21 psi in the rear. The fork is a 203mm Marzocchi Bomber 58 29r edition that Christina rides with 49 psi and 4 tokens. She has 3 clicks of LSC from closed and 13 clicks of rebound from closed.

White shifter cables and a name tag are some of the details that let you know who is riding this bike.

Christina installed the OneUp EDC tool in her steerer tube because park laps inevitably always lead to things coming loose, and if nothing else she can always find people on trail to help out with it. The coil shock is a 200mm Marzocchi Bomber CR. Christina runs a 350lb spring with 4 clicks of LSC from closed and 14 clicks of rebound from closed.

Shimano Saint brakes for stopping duties as well as 203mm rotors front and rear.

Christina rides Shimano Saint SPD pedals on her Session. Christina rides her OneUp 35mm carbon bar at 760mm wide, with a 45mm direct mount stem.