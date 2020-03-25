Bike Check: Christina Chappetta's Trek Slash

Mar 25, 2020
by Sarah Moore  

BIKE CHECK
Christina Chappetta's
Trek Slash


This winter, we welcomed EWS racer and all-round rad human Christina Chappetta to the Pinkbike team as a full-time presenter and race correspondent.

She's recently back from Crankworx Rotorua where she and the video team were busy creating a whole lot of awesome content and once racing is back on schedule, she will be travelling to enduro races, Crankworx, and other events to bring you the inside line on everything good. In the meantime, she's keeping us entertained with workout videos, pro tips for winter biking, and weighing the pros and cons of clips vs. flats.

Christina moved to Whistler almost eight years ago soon after discovering mountain biking at the age of 22 when living in Colorado. She's now a Canadian resident, and until Pinkbike hired her as a presenter, she was working full-time at Evolution Bike Shop in Whistler. She's started in nearly a dozen Enduro World Series races, with an impressive career-best finish of 6th place at the Whistler round in 2018.

She knows her race lines and tech, and her infectious enthusiasm and on-camera demeanor have gained her fans from her day one appearance on Full Enduro.
Rider Name Christina Chappetta // Pinkbike Presenter
Age: 31
Height / Weight: 130 lbs / 59 kg; 5'4"/ 162cm
Hometown: Whistler, BC
Instagram: @cchappetta1

Stage 4 was quiet the contrast to what riders were to ride through on the Stage 5. Green room to high alpine.
Christina on her way to 6th place at EWS Whistler in 2018.




Trek Slash Details

Frame: Trek Slash Carbon Small, 29" wheels
Fork: 160mm Marzocchi Bomber Z1 fork, 55 psi
Shock: 150mm rear travel, 135 psi
Wheels: We Are One Agent 29"
Tires: (Rear) Schwalbe Hans Dampf + (Front) Magic Mary (both with Addix soft compound and Super Gravity casing)
Drivetrain: Shimano XTR 12 speed, 170mm cranks, 10-51 range & 32T front chainring
Brakes: Shimano XTR 4 piston with 203mm front rotor & 180mm rear, metal pads
Cockpit: OneUp carbon handlebars with 50mm OneUp stem & EDC tool
Supported by: Trek, Shimano, Marzocchi, OneUp Components, We Are One Composites, Schwalbe, Troy Lee Designs, Smith Optics

Christina's suspension set-up factors in her light weight and aggressive riding style. She likes to run a few tokens and spacers so that she can run less pressure while keeping the beginning of the suspension soft but still firm enough to handle big hits and G-outs. She says she generally has to run faster rebound than bigger people because it takes more force for her to get the same result as a heavier rider. She prefers fast and technical trails so having the suspension dialed is crucial.

She runs no clicks of compression damping on her fork and never locks it out, even when climbing paved roads. She has a very sensitive wrist that has been broken a few times so more sensitivity in the fork helps. She prefers to baby it as much as possible and save the impacts to it for the more demanding descents.

Christina runs her bars quite low which she says helps keep her control in the downhill sections. She also noticed swapping to 50mm stem from a 35mm brought her more forward on the bike and in control of the front wheel, when she moved to a 29er from a 650b bike in 2018. She also swapped to slightly narrower 750mm bars from 760mm bars when she made that switch because it keeps the bike from feeling too big and uncontrollable for her while getting a slightly quicker response in side to side and cornering.

To keep her bike running smooth and plush, she likes to service her suspension frequently and keep fresh oil in the moving parts. This includes lubing her chain more often than needed to make sure her drivetrain is running smoothly and doesn't wear down quickly.

That's the Trailforks Marsh Guard helping protect Christina's eyes from dirt. Christina is also a big promoter of protecting the bike itself with frame taping bikes since it makes the carbon less likely to be damaged and helps keep the bike safer when transporting.

Christina's rear tire is a Schwalbe Hans Dampf with Addix soft compound and 19psi and her front tire is a Magic Mary Addix that she runs with 18 psi. Both with the Super Gravity casing.
Christina has been riding the We Are One Agent Rims for the past three years and despite running low pressures, she doesn't feel the need to ride tire inserts.


bigquotesI've never yet had the desire to run tire inserts because I am very confident in the durability of the carbon wheels I have been riding for the last three seasons. Combining the We Are One rims with Schwalbe's SuperGravity or Downhill casing allows me to run low tire pressures with my smaller build and still feel secure while racing and riding at a high caliber... not always picking the cleanest or smoothest lines! I prefer to run a slightly heavier tire, knowing it will be harder to puncture or slice, especially on big days in the backcountry where technical issues can be detrimental.Christina Chappetta


Before committing to clipping in, Christina tried a few different styles of pedals to make sure she was comfortable. She says she can clip in and out of the Shimano SPD pedals very easily and they have just enough side to side movement to allow her to move around on the bike. She sets the tension quite low so that she can easily eject a foot if needed.

Christina rides her OneUp 35mm carbon bar at 750mm wide, with a 50mm OneUp stem and integrated EDC tool for on-trail adjustments. She finds the longer stem on a 29er brings her further forward and more in control of the front wheel.

Christina runs her brake levers relatively close to the bar since her fingers aren't very long. She says it helps relieve the stress and fatigue of an outstretched braking finger and provides optimal strength while controlling the bite point.

Being shorter, setting up and picking the correct dropper post is even more important for Christina. She currently runs a 150mm OneUp dropper.

Durable Super Gravity casing on the Schwalbe tires to reduce flats.
No compression on the fork and low tire pressure to keep Christina's wrists happy.


We're stoked to have Christina on board and we can't wait to see more video content from her.

