Bike Check: Christina Chappetta's Trek Top Fuel

Pinkbike presenter Christina Chappetta just returned from the desert in Utah where she was filming bike checks
with the athletes there, but since she just got her hands on Trek's new Top Fuel downcountry machine, we thought it would be the perfect time to turn the tables and do a bike check on her bike.
Christina calls Whistler home, and while she may have spent most of the summer riding the Whistler Bike Park and Whistler trails on the Trek Session
and Trek Slash
, she says she's looking forward to using the 120mm Top Fuel as a training tool this winter and maybe even taking it out on some pedal-heavy sufferfests.
Christina has built it up her size small Top Fuel frame with an assortment of Marzocchi, Shimano, and OneUp components and is looking forward to taking it on some adventures soon.
|Super excited to have a "small" bike back in my life! It's been a long time coming. The Top Fuel will be a great training tool for the long winters here in BC. When I'm too tired or lazy to get out for a pedal, I just look over at this little whipper snapper and get immediately excited. I hope to take it on some grand adventures, big days in the saddle and a few sufferfests as time goes on. Maybe it will even take me on an overnight bikepacking trip. The options are endless with my newest pal.—Christina Chappetta
Shakedown day as Christina sets up the new Trek Top Fuel on her home trails.
Christina runs 62 psi in her Marzocchi Z2 fork with 2 volume spacers and 13 clicks of rebound from closed. In the rear, Christina is using the Fox Float DPS shock with 131psi and also runs the rebound 13 clicks from closed.
She likes to run a few tokens and spacers so that she can run less pressure while keeping the beginning of the suspension soft but still firm enough to handle big hits and G-outs. She says she generally has to run faster rebound than bigger people because it takes more force for her to get the same result as a heavier rider. She prefers fast and technical trails so having the suspension dialled is crucial.
Brakes are something Christina is particular about. While still runs the 4 piston Shimano XTR brakes on this short travel bike, she did downsize the rotors. She runs a 180mm rotor up front with a 160mm rotor in the rear.
Christina putting the Top Fuel through its paces.
34 Comments
My brain decides anything without straight tubes is from 2014 haha.
Fashion goes in cycles but I have to say I really like the transition/norco/raaw design style and these bikes with curvy tunes like like they got melted in the dryer or smashed into a tree.
Post a Comment