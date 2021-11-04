Bike Check: Christina Chappetta's Trek Top Fuel

Nov 4, 2021
by Sarah Moore  

Christina Chappetta's
Trek Top Fuel


Pinkbike presenter Christina Chappetta just returned from the desert in Utah where she was filming bike checks with the athletes there, but since she just got her hands on Trek's new Top Fuel downcountry machine, we thought it would be the perfect time to turn the tables and do a bike check on her bike.

Christina calls Whistler home, and while she may have spent most of the summer riding the Whistler Bike Park and Whistler trails on the Trek Session and Trek Slash, she says she's looking forward to using the 120mm Top Fuel as a training tool this winter and maybe even taking it out on some pedal-heavy sufferfests.

Christina has built it up her size small Top Fuel frame with an assortment of Marzocchi, Shimano, and OneUp components and is looking forward to taking it on some adventures soon.
Rider Name Christina Chappetta // Pinkbike Presenter
Age: 32
Height / Weight: 130 lbs / 59 kg; 5'4"/ 162cm
Hometown: Whistler, BC
Instagram: @cchappetta1

bigquotesSuper excited to have a "small" bike back in my life! It's been a long time coming. The Top Fuel will be a great training tool for the long winters here in BC. When I'm too tired or lazy to get out for a pedal, I just look over at this little whipper snapper and get immediately excited. I hope to take it on some grand adventures, big days in the saddle and a few sufferfests as time goes on. Maybe it will even take me on an overnight bikepacking trip. The options are endless with my newest pal.Christina Chappetta

Shakedown day as Christina sets up the new Trek Top Fuel on her home trails.

Trek Top Fuel Details

Frame: Trek Top Fuel Carbon
Size: Small
Wheel size: 29"
Fork: 120mm Marzocchi Bomber Z2 fork
Shock: 120mm Fox Factory Float DPS shock
Wheels: Bontrager Line Comp 30
Seat Post: OneUp Components, 170mm drop
Tires: Schwalbe Nobby Nic 29 x 2.4 (Addix Speedgrip compound and Super Ground casing) (20psi front, 21psi rear, tubeless, no insert)
Drivetrain: Shimano XTR 12 speed, 170mm cranks, 10-51 range & 32T front chainring
Pedals: Shimano XTR clipless
Brakes: Shimano XTR 4 piston with 180mm front rotor & 160mm rear, metal pads
Cockpit: OneUp Components carbon handlebars, grips, and 50mm stem & EDC tool;
Grips: OneUp Components
Supported by: Trek, Shimano, Marzocchi, OneUp Components, Bontrager Wheels, Schwalbe, Troy Lee Designs, Ride 100%, Garmin
More info: trekbikes.com

She runs her fork's low speed compression 1/3 of the way from fully open to help with big compressions on that 120mm of travel, which she may upgrade to 130mm after some testing time this fall.

Christina runs 62 psi in her Marzocchi Z2 fork with 2 volume spacers and 13 clicks of rebound from closed. In the rear, Christina is using the Fox Float DPS shock with 131psi and also runs the rebound 13 clicks from closed.

She likes to run a few tokens and spacers so that she can run less pressure while keeping the beginning of the suspension soft but still firm enough to handle big hits and G-outs. She says she generally has to run faster rebound than bigger people because it takes more force for her to get the same result as a heavier rider. She prefers fast and technical trails so having the suspension dialled is crucial.

Getting inspiration from traditional XC, Christina is running her bars lower than usual with only a 5mm headset spacer. That headset spacer is paired with a 20mm rise OneUp Components carbon handlebar, cut to 750mm length.
The 50mm stem gives the cockpit a bit of extra space. Christina never leaves home without her OneUp Components EDC tool.

The Top Fuel is mostly built up with Shimano's XTR 12 speed drivetrain, but includes the XT 10-51 range cassette.

Christina runs a 32T chainring up front and 170mm XTR cranks with XTR clipless pedals.

Christina's front and rear tires are the Schwalbe Nobby Nic's with Addix Speedgrip compound. She's running 21 psi in the rear and 20 psi in the front, both with Super Ground casing in the 2.4" width.
The Bontrager Line Comp 30 wheels keep the bike rolling and despite running low pressures, Christina has never had the need to run tire inserts.

Christina may have spent the season on the Slash and the Session, but she quickly got up to speed on the Top Fuel.

Brakes are something Christina is particular about. While still runs the 4 piston Shimano XTR brakes on this short travel bike, she did downsize the rotors. She runs a 180mm rotor up front with a 160mm rotor in the rear.

Christina chose to run the Mino Link in the Top Fuel in the slacker setting to get a lower bottom bracket and head tube angle of 66 degrees.

Christina putting the Top Fuel through its paces.

Stay tuned for videos from Christina where this bike gets to shine.


