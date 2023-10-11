Bike Check: Clemens Kaudela's Propain Spindrift AL - Red Bull Rampage 2023

Oct 11, 2023
by Matt Beer  

photo
BIKE CHECK
Clemens Kaudela's
Propain Spindrift AL
Photography by Syo van Vliet

Hailing from Austria, Clemens is a newcomer to Rampage but has proved his worth on huge gaps around the world from Dark Fest in South Africa to his own project film in Utah. Without a doubt, he'll put on a show and send some insane features.

His bike of choice is a Spindrift AL, which has always been a staple in Propain's lineup. The 180mm-travel freeride bike sits between their Rage downhill bike and Tyee enduro model in terms of travel. Both the aluminum and carbon frames can accept a 190mm travel dual crown fork with 27.5" wheels, which is how Clemens has chosen to build his bikes for Rampage.

To handle the massive impacts, Clemens is running 85 psi in the main air spring and 155 psi in the IRT chamber which controls the progression. Compared to junior World Cup racer, Mike Hunter, who rides his Dorado with 60 and 175 psi, Clemens' setup is much less dynamic.

photo
Clemens Kaudela's Propain Spindrift
Frame: Propain Spindrift AL, size M
Fork: Manitou Dorado Pro
Shock: Fox Float X2 (Custom Tune by Suspension Express)
Wheels: Panchowheels RAGE 27.5" front & rear
Tires: Kenda Pinner AGC - front: 34 psi, rear: 38 psi
Drivetrain: Sram XO1 DH 7-speed, Descendant cranks
Brakes: Hayes Dominion A4 , 200mm rotors
Cockpit: ProTaper A25 handlebar and 50mm DM stem, 31.3mm Deathgrips
Saddle & post: Sixpack EJ, ProTaper forty
Pedals: Sixpack Millennium w/ 4mm tall pins

photo
The Spindrift AL - there's no carbon to be found on this build.

photo
C-DOG in CAT font.

photo
There's big Tonka Truck energy in this paint job and rightfully so - a ton of dirt gets moved during Rampage, albeit by hand.

photo
Two bikes are better than one - because you can never be over-prepared for Rampage. Having a backup ensures that Clemens is ready to go should one of these take a questionable digger.


6 Comments
  • 3 0
 Dominions are the best brakes out there. I’ve done the code, xt, trp brake tour and dominions are top of the heap.

Also really like my dorado, but not with 85psi in the main chamber haha. Need to go way faster and bigger for those kinds of pressures
  • 4 0
 Nice looking bike. Interesting with the Fox shock and Manitou fork.
  • 1 1
 I used to run a Manitou Mezzer Pro and a Fox DPX2 factory, it was a killer set up. Too bad I cracked the frame it was on.
  • 1 0
 Shock is all Sexed Up, though. And Dorado is, much like Miata, always the answer! Just keep those seals maintained, because if they do give up the ghost mid-ride you're pretty much guaranteed contaminated brakes!
  • 1 0
 Such a sick bike!

Also @mattbeer it's Mike Huter, not Hunter Smile
  • 1 0
 Sick looking fork





