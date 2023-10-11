Bike Check: Clemens Kaudela's Propain Spindrift AL - Red Bull Rampage 2023

Hailing from Austria, Clemens is a newcomer to Rampage but has proved his worth on huge gaps around the world from Dark Fest in South Africa to his own project film in Utah. Without a doubt, he'll put on a show and send some insane features.
His bike of choice is a Spindrift AL, which has always been a staple in Propain's lineup. The 180mm-travel freeride bike sits between their Rage downhill bike and Tyee enduro model in terms of travel. Both the aluminum and carbon frames can accept a 190mm travel dual crown fork with 27.5" wheels, which is how Clemens has chosen to build his bikes for Rampage.
To handle the massive impacts, Clemens
is running 85 psi in the main air spring and 155 psi in the IRT chamber which controls the progression. Compared to junior World Cup racer, Mike Hunter, who rides his Dorado with 60 and 175 psi
, Clemens' setup is much less dynamic.
Also really like my dorado, but not with 85psi in the main chamber haha. Need to go way faster and bigger for those kinds of pressures
Also @mattbeer it's Mike Huter, not Hunter