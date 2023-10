Bike Check: Clemens Kaudela's Propain Spindrift AL - Red Bull Rampage 2023

Clemens Kaudela's Propain Spindrift

Frame: Propain Spindrift AL, size M

Fork: Manitou Dorado Pro

Shock: Fox Float X2 (Custom Tune by Suspension Express)

Wheels: Panchowheels RAGE 27.5" front & rear

Tires: Kenda Pinner AGC - front: 34 psi, rear: 38 psi

Drivetrain: Sram XO1 DH 7-speed, Descendant cranks

Brakes: Hayes Dominion A4 , 200mm rotors

Cockpit: ProTaper A25 handlebar and 50mm DM stem, 31.3mm Deathgrips

Saddle & post: Sixpack EJ, ProTaper forty

Pedals: Sixpack Millennium w/ 4mm tall pins



The Spindrift AL - there's no carbon to be found on this build.

C-DOG in CAT font.

There's big Tonka Truck energy in this paint job and rightfully so - a ton of dirt gets moved during Rampage, albeit by hand.

Two bikes are better than one - because you can never be over-prepared for Rampage. Having a backup ensures that Clemens is ready to go should one of these take a questionable digger.

Hailing from Austria, Clemens is a newcomer to Rampage but has proved his worth on huge gaps around the world from Dark Fest in South Africa to his own project film in Utah. Without a doubt, he'll put on a show and send some insane features.His bike of choice is a Spindrift AL, which has always been a staple in Propain's lineup. The 180mm-travel freeride bike sits between their Rage downhill bike and Tyee enduro model in terms of travel. Both the aluminum and carbon frames can accept a 190mm travel dual crown fork with 27.5" wheels, which is how Clemens has chosen to build his bikes for Rampage.To handle the massive impacts, Clemens is running 85 psi in the main air spring and 155 psi in the IRT chamber which controls the progression. Compared to junior World Cup racer, Mike Hunter, who rides his Dorado with 60 and 175 psi , Clemens' setup is much less dynamic.