Bike Check: Comparing Claudio Caluori & Nino Schurter's 'Neverresting' eMTBs

Ahead of their huge 'Neverresting' challenge Claudio Caluori and Nino Schurter shared a few details about the bikes they will be using. A course that features a 12-minute climb and a World Cup DH track as the descent is a tough challenge already, but with a route that does the loop 25 times, Claudio and Nino will be looking to have their setups sorted before kicking off the race. So let's take a look at how Claudio and Nino choose to run their bikes and the differences between their setups.
Claudio Caluori's Specialized KenevoInstagram @claudiocaluoriBike DetailsFork
Rockshox Zeb UltimateShock:
Rockshox Super Deluxe UltimateDrivetrain:
SRAM GX AXSBrakes:
SRAM Code RSCWheels:
Crankborthers Synthesis CarbonTires:
Vittoria Martello 2.35 (or Mazza 2.4 depending on conditions)
Nino Schurter's Scott e-RansomInstagram: @nschurterBike DetailsFork:
Rockshox Zeb UltimateShock:
Rockshox Super Deluxe UltimateDrivetrain:
SRAM X01 AXSBrakes:
SRAM Code RSCWheels:
Syncros Revelstoke 1.0Tires:
Maxxis Assegai
While they may be on different bikes for the challenge, Claudio and Nino have opted for the same Rockshox Zeb fork and Super Deluxe shock. Apart from the drivetrain, this is where the similarities between setup end.
Claudio and Nino have electrified their drivetrains as well, although they have gone for slightly different setups. Claudio is running the more affordable GX AXS, while Nino has the lighter X01 AXS groupset.
For his latest challenge, Claudio chose Crankborthers' Synthesis carbon wheels with Vittoria tires. Depending on the conditions, he will be running the Martello 2.35 tire or the gripper Mazza 2.4 offering. The choice on tires will be saved until the last minute as he is going to want the optimum setup to take on the World Champ. Nino Schurter has gone for a very aggressive tire pairing with a Maxxis Assegai front and rear.
To add some extra fun to Claudio's bike, All Mountain Style came up with specially designed frame protection stickers. The stickers and some exclusive grips will be available for purchase soon with part of the profits going to Pump for Peace.
In another video, Claudio followed Shurter down some of his local trails, Claudio on his Kenevo, Shurter on his Spark with no dropper. Claudio struggled to keep up.
The point is, I'm sick of hearing pb users say "If XC guys focused on DH skills and used longer travel bikes they'd have faster lap times"
Really depends on the track - there are limitations with XC bikes that just can't be overcome by fitness or skill..
Are there any links to honest interviews with Nino with his views on eMTB? I'm curious what his take is on the sport.
