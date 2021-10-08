Bike Check: Comparing Claudio Caluori & Nino Schurter's 'Neverresting' eMTBs

Claudio Caluori's Specialized Kenevo

Instagram @claudiocaluori



Bike Details

Fork Rockshox Zeb Ultimate

Shock: Rockshox Super Deluxe Ultimate

Drivetrain: SRAM GX AXS

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC

Wheels: Crankborthers Synthesis Carbon

Tires: Vittoria Martello 2.35 (or Mazza 2.4 depending on conditions)

Nino Schurter's Scott e-Ransom

Instagram: @nschurter



Bike Details

Fork: Rockshox Zeb Ultimate

Shock: Rockshox Super Deluxe Ultimate

Drivetrain: SRAM X01 AXS

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC

Wheels: Syncros Revelstoke 1.0

Tires: Maxxis Assegai

Nino's build includes all of his usual equipment from the likes of Scott, SRAM, Syncros, Maxxis and HT. But, as he is using an eMTB he also gets to run the Bosch Motor that he became an ambassador for back in April

While they may be on different bikes for the challenge, Claudio and Nino have opted for the same Rockshox Zeb fork and Super Deluxe shock. Apart from the drivetrain, this is where the similarities between setup end.

Claudio and Nino have electrified their drivetrains as well, although they have gone for slightly different setups. Claudio is running the more affordable GX AXS, while Nino has the lighter X01 AXS groupset.

For his latest challenge, Claudio chose Crankborthers' Synthesis carbon wheels with Vittoria tires. Depending on the conditions, he will be running the Martello 2.35 tire or the gripper Mazza 2.4 offering. The choice on tires will be saved until the last minute as he is going to want the optimum setup to take on the World Champ. Nino Schurter has gone for a very aggressive tire pairing with a Maxxis Assegai front and rear.

Nino may be on an eMTB, but he keeps the integrated bar and stem setup seen on his XC race bikes. Claudio hasn't opted for a fancy lightweight one-piece cockpit and instead is running a standard bar and stem.

To add some extra fun to Claudio's bike, All Mountain Style came up with specially designed frame protection stickers. The stickers and some exclusive grips will be available for purchase soon with part of the profits going to Pump for Peace.

With plenty of mud out on the trails, the bikes won't be looking fresh for long.

Ahead of their huge 'Neverresting' challenge Claudio Caluori and Nino Schurter shared a few details about the bikes they will be using. A course that features a 12-minute climb and a World Cup DH track as the descent is a tough challenge already, but with a route that does the loop 25 times, Claudio and Nino will be looking to have their setups sorted before kicking off the race. So let's take a look at how Claudio and Nino choose to run their bikes and the differences between their setups.