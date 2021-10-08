Bike Check: Comparing Claudio Caluori & Nino Schurter's 'Neverresting' eMTBs

Oct 8, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

Ahead of their huge 'Neverresting' challenge Claudio Caluori and Nino Schurter shared a few details about the bikes they will be using. A course that features a 12-minute climb and a World Cup DH track as the descent is a tough challenge already, but with a route that does the loop 25 times, Claudio and Nino will be looking to have their setups sorted before kicking off the race. So let's take a look at how Claudio and Nino choose to run their bikes and the differences between their setups.

Claudio Caluori's Specialized Kenevo
Instagram @claudiocaluori

Bike Details
Fork Rockshox Zeb Ultimate
Shock: Rockshox Super Deluxe Ultimate
Drivetrain: SRAM GX AXS
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC
Wheels: Crankborthers Synthesis Carbon
Tires: Vittoria Martello 2.35 (or Mazza 2.4 depending on conditions)

Nino Schurter's Scott e-Ransom
Instagram: @nschurter

Bike Details
Fork: Rockshox Zeb Ultimate
Shock: Rockshox Super Deluxe Ultimate
Drivetrain: SRAM X01 AXS
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC
Wheels: Syncros Revelstoke 1.0
Tires: Maxxis Assegai

Nino's build includes all of his usual equipment from the likes of Scott, SRAM, Syncros, Maxxis and HT. But, as he is using an eMTB he also gets to run the Bosch Motor that he became an ambassador for back in April.

While they may be on different bikes for the challenge, Claudio and Nino have opted for the same Rockshox Zeb fork and Super Deluxe shock. Apart from the drivetrain, this is where the similarities between setup end.


Claudio and Nino have electrified their drivetrains as well, although they have gone for slightly different setups. Claudio is running the more affordable GX AXS, while Nino has the lighter X01 AXS groupset.

For his latest challenge, Claudio chose Crankborthers' Synthesis carbon wheels with Vittoria tires. Depending on the conditions, he will be running the Martello 2.35 tire or the gripper Mazza 2.4 offering. The choice on tires will be saved until the last minute as he is going to want the optimum setup to take on the World Champ. Nino Schurter has gone for a very aggressive tire pairing with a Maxxis Assegai front and rear.

Nino may be on an eMTB, but he keeps the integrated bar and stem setup seen on his XC race bikes. Claudio hasn't opted for a fancy lightweight one-piece cockpit and instead is running a standard bar and stem.

To add some extra fun to Claudio's bike, All Mountain Style came up with specially designed frame protection stickers. The stickers and some exclusive grips will be available for purchase soon with part of the profits going to Pump for Peace.

With plenty of mud out on the trails, the bikes won't be looking fresh for long.


21 Comments

  • 15 0
 Way back when Claudio was doing a course preview of the Fort William track, he followed one of the local trail builders down the track. I'd be willing to bet that trail builder is faster than 90% of PB readers. Claudio got bored with how slow he was going so he PASSED him on the DH and left him in the midge-cloud (no dust in Scotland).

In another video, Claudio followed Shurter down some of his local trails, Claudio on his Kenevo, Shurter on his Spark with no dropper. Claudio struggled to keep up.

The point is, I'm sick of hearing pb users say "If XC guys focused on DH skills and used longer travel bikes they'd have faster lap times"
  • 3 0
 Nino is a monster, I love watching videos with him shredding singletrack with others. Looks like he's having an absolutely blast.
  • 1 0
 I don't know if I have heard that, are they saying the top XC guys should practice training on longer travel bikes? There is def a specific skill descending on an XC bike, I don't think a top EWS dude could descent faster than Nino on a XC course on a XC bike.....but I also don't think Nino can hold a candle to any EWS racer on an enduro bike on a proper EWS course...

Really depends on the track - there are limitations with XC bikes that just can't be overcome by fitness or skill..
  • 1 0
 In my area (Santa Cruz area), some of the top guys on Strava have the fastest times on the downhills as the uphills. Their downhill times are definitely fast, but the uphill times are what surprises me the most. Their times on uphills look like ebike times. Lol.
  • 5 2
 These bike checks are a joke! How about the travel on that Zeb fork? Or how about what size tire Nino is running on his bike? Looks like 190mm and 2.6’s? If your going to do bike checks, give the specifics or just show pics.
  • 5 1
 Is it a bike? Check
  • 3 0
 No mention of the wire on Nino's rear mech? No suspension settings, no mention of what motor mode they'll use, or how many batteries they think they might need. Not even travel numbers. This isn't a bike check, it's a bunch of pictures with the bare minimum of info tacked on. Info that is obvious from the pics alone.
  • 4 0
 Is Nino using an unreleased wired AXS derailleur?
  • 1 3
 E-bike specific AXS with charging integrated to big battery would make a lot of sense. They already run things like 12V lights on commuters.
  • 1 0
 It took courage to rewire wireless technology.
  • 2 2
 Shew....this one has more power, more range, and looks sexier for probably less money...

Are there any links to honest interviews with Nino with his views on eMTB? I'm curious what his take is on the sport.


configurator.ducati.com/bikes/us/en/supersport/supersport-950/12144551?cid=LL2A4CJWDCL2SY4
  • 1 0
 that isn't a pedal bike...
  • 1 1
 @imnotdanny: well.....you're correct
  • 3 0
 "opted for RockShox..." They didn't opt for shit. That's what their sponsors offer for these kinds of bikes. Period.
  • 3 2
 "Nino's E-bike".......No this is Scott's E-bike labeled as Nino's for marketing purposes. These bike checks are getting too commercialized
  • 3 0
 That's a Levo isnt it?
  • 1 0
 Nino has the tire choice on lock
Post a Comment



