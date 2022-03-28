close
Bike Check: Comparing Connor Fearon & Magnus Manson's Dual Crown Forbidden Dreadnoughts

Mar 28, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

With the World Cup kicking off at Lourdes last weekend we finally got to see plenty of fresh tech and race bikes including the dual crown Dreadnoughts being ridden by the Forbidden team. We went to the pits to check out what setup Connor Fearon and Magnus Manson were running on their hybrid enduro bikes. Check out the details of their race builds and some of the differences in setup below.

Connor Fearon
Instagram @connorahoyhoy

Bike Details
Frame: Forbidden Dreadnought, size medium
Fork RockShox Boxxer Ultimate // 190mm travel, 3 tokens and 151 psi
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe // 375lb spring // 154mm of travel
Drivetrain: SRAM 7spd
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC // 220mm rotor front and 200mm rear
Wheels: Crankbrothers Synthesis Carbon DH
Tires: Maxxis Assegai and DHRII with rear Cushcore XC Insert

Magnus Manson
Instagram: @magnusmanson

Bike Details
Frame: Forbidden Dreadnought, size large
Fork RockShox Boxxer Ultimate // 190mm travel, 175 psi
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe // 180mm of travel
Drivetrain: SRAM 7spd
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC // 200mm rotor front and 220mm rear
Wheels: Crankbrothers Synthesis Carbon DH
Tires: Maxxis DHRII with rear Cushcore XC Insert


While both Connor and Magnus are running the same Crankbrothers Carbon Synthesis DH rims, Magnus is using a Chris King rear hub.

For Magnus' race bike the rear travel has been increased to 180mm instead of the stock 154mm.

Both riders have chosen an alloy bar due to personal preferences, but Connors opts for his cut down to 760mm whereas Magnus prefers something wider at 785mm.

Another change in preference between bikes is brake rotors. Connor is running 220mm upfront and 200mm at the rear, but Magnus swaps this around with a 220mm rotor at the rear. We were told this is to change up the bite factor for a different feeling in the hands.

Each bike was running 165mm cranks with Crankbrothers pedals, but Connor stuck with the Stamp flats, while Magnus clipped into the Mallet DH pedals.




 Is the long travel on Magnus bike from a shock stroke change or linkage change?
  • 2 1
 Dreadnought runs a 65mm stroke trunnion which is the highest stroke available
  • 1 1
 I've read that the cascade druid link "unofficially" fits on the dreadnought and gives it more travel. The Forbidden team must have come up with something similar
  • 2 0
 possibly a cascade link or something alike
  • 3 0
 @spendtimebehindbars: unless they made a linkage to run a 225 eye to eye trunnion instead. In which case they could run a stroke of 67.5- 75 mm.
  • 2 0
 Clearly this race was rigged, their idlers are WAAY higher than everyone else’s . They won, everyone knows it. I demand a rerun!
  • 1 0
 @notsosikmik: if you just bump the leverage ratio with a different link, you can get more travel with the same size shock (and up the spring rate)
  • 1 0
 @scary1: how did the Demos even get down the hill without an idler?
  • 1 0
 The coil on there is for a max of 65mm stroke shock, which is what's stock on the dreadnaught. Must be a link.
  • 9 0
 Didn't Forbidden say they were going to be bringing a full on DH bike to the WC this year? As much as I am impressed with how well they are riding these bikes just seems like they'd be flying if they had a proper 200/200 bike. I own a dreadnought and I am always impressed with how above its weight it punches.
  • 1 0
 I have a Druid with Cascade link and it feels plenty for all the enduro tracks I ride. Looking forward to trying it out in a bike park. These bikes punch weigh above their travel #s.
  • 1 0
 They said that a Dh bike is in the works but they will start the season on dreadnoughts
  • 2 0
 In one of the Cathro videos he mentioned they should be on the DH bike by mid-season.
  • 5 0
 Crazy to see Connors pedals, How many world cup riders still use flats? Surely almost nobody?
  • 1 0
 Brendan F did during this race.
  • 1 0
 Connor and I think Brendan?
  • 2 0
 just brendawg and fearon
  • 3 0
 Coils are back in a big way!
  • 2 0
 Sick bike. Not convinced by the travel mismatch but it's a known fast platform.
  • 1 2
 the rear is only 10mm less than the fork
  • 19 2
 Ya, he beat Gwin on an enduro bike with flat pedals. Maybe not the best place for this subject, and I'll be downvoted, but every spring we hear "Gwin has changed up his training, hes so fast again, hes back" and "six peat baby" its like when your ex texts you about a random thing and gets your hopes up again. Or when you hear they are rebooting your favorite show/movie from the 90s.
  • 2 0
 @hamncheez: i was just saying the travel isn’t that mismatched. but maybe i misinterpreted what @jaame meant.
  • 6 0
 @hamncheez: I think Gwin has 1 more magic weekend like Greg's WC last year. I think Greg still has 3-4 WC wins before he retires. I base all this on their personalities. Gwin just doesn't have the personality to relax enough to reach his potential anymore. He was driven by that grrrr and grrrr doesn't age well. Greg on the other hand constantly seems high as Snoop and that is a good way to stay fast longer.

Gwin's personality also drives his fans to have this constant dream that he just needs the right bike or coach to become dominant again. I can't stand him because he never appears to be happy. If you don't enjoy riding then stop you got plenty of $$$.

I root for Greg and Amorie because they both seem to really enjoy riding bikes really fast.
  • 2 0
 @Rigidjunkie: introversion /extroversion . It’s a thing
  • 4 1
 @Rigidjunkie: I disagree, Gwin always seems happy. He got heat a few years ago when he said he didn't "love" mountain biking in the same way he "loves" ice cream and playing the guitar. Gwin was trying to say hes structured his life such that if/when he retires, he has other things in life that bring him fulfilment and meaning. Many pro athletes when they retire (esp. if they retire early from injury) get major depression and have huge therapy bills.
  • 2 1
 @Rigidjunkie: Why do you think gwin isn't happy? He's married and lives in SO cal like a moto bro that he's always been.

He's good at dry dusty tracks.
  • 1 0
 @hamncheez: Yeah, I watched some of those Gwin videos about training and skill development and he seems like a pretty chill, self-aware dude.
  • 2 0
 geometry of the rear triangles in the manson looks like a giant came and smooshed it down on the back end
  • 1 0
 is it just me or does conors bike look slacker? maybe just a frame size or color thing....
  • 3 1
 Probably due to the smaller travel shock
  • 1 0
 220mm rotor on the rear and 200 front? why?
  • 2 0
 Back gets hotter maybe? Its a euro thing that I have seen in the alps.
  • 1 0
 The rotor mismatch is really interesting. There was a great interview with the guy from Galfer on the Blister Bikes and Big Ideas podcast (am I allowed to say that on here?) about pro braking preferences.

Apparently some pros actually use a lot of rear brake when racing and emphasize the front brake a bit less. They've been using braking telemetry to hit the right rotor size for the individual racers braking style.
  • 7 0
 Makes the bite feel similar front to rear. The longer hose to the rear tends to soften the feel. Sometimes people get distracted by the lack of rear power and stay on the brakes for too long.
  • 1 0
 This is really interesting and something I have been meaning to try.

I've seen some YouTube videos from a guy who made this thing called the "brake ace" that measures brake temp and other factors. He talked about how the rear brake overheats much more and riders tend to use it more than the front by a significant margin (35/65 bias I think). Personally, I know I always find my rear brake overheats more than the front and I often drag the rear brake in sections to control speed while letting off the front to allow the front wheel to grip better, so I can totally see the advantage.
  • 1 0
 @eblackwell: I could knock up a brake DAQ box in about five minutes but I don’t need to. I realised after some coaching that I was leaning on the rear more than I had assumed. I’m a heavy guy so my brakes need to dissipate a lot of energy. I tried 220 on the rear after having run it on the front for a couple of years. It’s staying on there now for both my trail and downduro. I was concerned I would lose modulation but I find it to be more consistent over longer rides.
  • 1 0
 Because people use the rear more than the front, so you don't need a massive rotor on the front. However, I just run both sizes the same in case I jack one up. Mismatched rotors is a terrible idea for a regular rider, IMO.
  • 1 0
 Would love to see one of them throw a 190mm ZEB on and send it!
  • 1 1
 Personal preference, but that blue looks terrible with the red fork.

Post a Comment



