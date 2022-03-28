Bike Check: Comparing Connor Fearon & Magnus Manson's Dual Crown Forbidden Dreadnoughts

Connor Fearon

Instagram @connorahoyhoy



Bike Details

Frame: Forbidden Dreadnought, size medium

Fork RockShox Boxxer Ultimate // 190mm travel, 3 tokens and 151 psi

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe // 375lb spring // 154mm of travel

Drivetrain: SRAM 7spd

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC // 220mm rotor front and 200mm rear

Wheels: Crankbrothers Synthesis Carbon DH

Tires: Maxxis Assegai and DHRII with rear Cushcore XC Insert

Forbidden Dreadnought, size mediumRockShox Boxxer Ultimate // 190mm travel, 3 tokens and 151 psiRockShox Super Deluxe // 375lb spring // 154mm of travelSRAM 7spdSRAM Code RSC // 220mm rotor front and 200mm rearCrankbrothers Synthesis Carbon DHMaxxis Assegai and DHRII with rear Cushcore XC Insert

Magnus Manson

Instagram: @magnusmanson



Bike Details

Frame: Forbidden Dreadnought, size large

Fork RockShox Boxxer Ultimate // 190mm travel, 175 psi

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe // 180mm of travel

Drivetrain: SRAM 7spd

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC // 200mm rotor front and 220mm rear

Wheels: Crankbrothers Synthesis Carbon DH

Tires: Maxxis DHRII with rear Cushcore XC Insert

Forbidden Dreadnought, size largeRockShox Boxxer Ultimate // 190mm travel, 175 psiRockShox Super Deluxe // 180mm of travelSRAM 7spdSRAM Code RSC // 200mm rotor front and 220mm rearCrankbrothers Synthesis Carbon DHMaxxis DHRII with rear Cushcore XC Insert

While both Connor and Magnus are running the same Crankbrothers Carbon Synthesis DH rims, Magnus is using a Chris King rear hub.

For Magnus' race bike the rear travel has been increased to 180mm instead of the stock 154mm.

Both riders have chosen an alloy bar due to personal preferences, but Connors opts for his cut down to 760mm whereas Magnus prefers something wider at 785mm.

Another change in preference between bikes is brake rotors. Connor is running 220mm upfront and 200mm at the rear, but Magnus swaps this around with a 220mm rotor at the rear. We were told this is to change up the bite factor for a different feeling in the hands.

Each bike was running 165mm cranks with Crankbrothers pedals, but Connor stuck with the Stamp flats, while Magnus clipped into the Mallet DH pedals.

With the World Cup kicking off at Lourdes last weekend we finally got to see plenty of fresh tech and race bikes including the dual crown Dreadnoughts being ridden by the Forbidden team. We went to the pits to check out what setup Connor Fearon and Magnus Manson were running on their hybrid enduro bikes. Check out the details of their race builds and some of the differences in setup below.