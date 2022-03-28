Bike Check: Comparing Connor Fearon & Magnus Manson's Dual Crown Forbidden Dreadnoughts

With the World Cup kicking off at Lourdes last weekend we finally got to see plenty of fresh tech and race bikes including the dual crown Dreadnoughts being ridden by the Forbidden team. We went to the pits to check out what setup Connor Fearon and Magnus Manson were running on their hybrid enduro bikes. Check out the details of their race builds and some of the differences in setup below.
Connor FearonInstagram @connorahoyhoyBike DetailsFrame:
Forbidden Dreadnought, size mediumFork
RockShox Boxxer Ultimate // 190mm travel, 3 tokens and 151 psiShock:
RockShox Super Deluxe // 375lb spring // 154mm of travelDrivetrain:
SRAM 7spdBrakes:
SRAM Code RSC // 220mm rotor front and 200mm rearWheels:
Crankbrothers Synthesis Carbon DHTires:
Maxxis Assegai and DHRII with rear Cushcore XC Insert
Magnus MansonInstagram: @magnusmansonBike DetailsFrame:
Forbidden Dreadnought, size largeFork
RockShox Boxxer Ultimate // 190mm travel, 175 psiShock:
RockShox Super Deluxe // 180mm of travelDrivetrain:
SRAM 7spdBrakes:
SRAM Code RSC // 200mm rotor front and 220mm rearWheels:
Crankbrothers Synthesis Carbon DHTires:
Maxxis DHRII with rear Cushcore XC Insert
While both Connor and Magnus are running the same Crankbrothers Carbon Synthesis DH rims, Magnus is using a Chris King rear hub.
Both riders have chosen an alloy bar due to personal preferences, but Connors opts for his cut down to 760mm whereas Magnus prefers something wider at 785mm.
Another change in preference between bikes is brake rotors. Connor is running 220mm upfront and 200mm at the rear, but Magnus swaps this around with a 220mm rotor at the rear. We were told this is to change up the bite factor for a different feeling in the hands.
Gwin's personality also drives his fans to have this constant dream that he just needs the right bike or coach to become dominant again. I can't stand him because he never appears to be happy. If you don't enjoy riding then stop you got plenty of $$$.
I root for Greg and Amorie because they both seem to really enjoy riding bikes really fast.
He's good at dry dusty tracks.
Apparently some pros actually use a lot of rear brake when racing and emphasize the front brake a bit less. They've been using braking telemetry to hit the right rotor size for the individual racers braking style.
I've seen some YouTube videos from a guy who made this thing called the "brake ace" that measures brake temp and other factors. He talked about how the rear brake overheats much more and riders tend to use it more than the front by a significant margin (35/65 bias I think). Personally, I know I always find my rear brake overheats more than the front and I often drag the rear brake in sections to control speed while letting off the front to allow the front wheel to grip better, so I can totally see the advantage.
