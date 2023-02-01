Bike Check: Comparing Jack Moir, Kasper Woolley & Christian Textor's New YT Capra Race Bikes

With team rumours season coming to a close it's finally time we get to see the fresh bikes of those switching teams ahead of the 2023 race season. Following the announcement of the YT Mob's return and its new enduro team having the freedom to choose whatever components they want, we caught up with Jack Moir, Kasper Woolley & Christian Textor to see the details of their race builds.
|We managed to incorporate our uncaged philosophy to The YT Mob by allowing our riders to choose their components, what they personally like to ride. So riders can spec their bike based on performance and are not forced to run stuff just because of sponsorship. Nothing holds them back to perform their best. I‘m super proud that we’re the only brand that is able to give this advantage to their riders.— Markus Flossman, Founder and CVO of YT Industries
Some of the components in the photos have been changed since the three-week team camp. Any changes are reflected in the spec lists.
Jack MoirHeight:
186cmWeight:
83kgInstagram @jackmoir_Bike DetailsFrame:
YT Capra 29” XL (-5mm shorter seatstay from L frame)Fork
Rockshox ZEB Ultimate 180mm / 75psi 1 tokenShock:
Rockshox SuperDeluxe Ultimate 177psiWheels:
DT Swiss EX1700Tires:
Maxxis Assegai 2.5 / 25psi / Maxxis DHR 2.4 / 28psiInserts:
NoCockpit:
Renthal Fatbar 31.8mm 40mm rise and 760mm wide / Renthal Apex stem 50mm Cranks:
SRAM X01 170mm, 32tPedals:
Crankbrother Mallet DHDrivetrain:
SRAM AXS X01Brakes:
SRAM Code RSC / 220mm Rotor
Christian TextorHeight:
183cmWeight:
79kgInstagram @texi5Bike DetailsFrame:
YT Capra 29” L (+5mm longer seatstay, from XL frame)Fork:
Rock Shox ZEB Ultimate 180mm, special Charger 3 cartridge (65psi, 0 tokens, HSC -4, LSC -11, LSR -8 )Shock:
Rock Shox Super Deluxe Ultimate Coil with special Tune (low compression) (375 spring, HSC 0, LSC -3, LSR-9, HBO-0)Wheels:
DT Swiss EX1700Tires:
Continental Kryptotal (DH casing, Super Soft) 1.45bar / 1.65barInserts:
NoCockpit:
Renthal Fatbar 31.8mm 30mm rise and 760mm wide / Renthal Apex stem 50mm Cranks:
SRAM X01 170mm with Ochain (32t, 9 degrees in the OChain)Pedals:
Crankbrothers Mallet DHDrivetrain:
SRAM AXS X01Brakes:
TRP DH-R Evo with 203mm rotors (Shimano Saint hoses with Shimano Mineral oil) Headset:
Works Components -1 DegreeExtra:
Sendhit Nock Handguards V2
Kasper WoolleyHeight:
172cmWeight:
65kgInstagram @kasper_woolleyBike DetailsFrame:
YT Capra MX M, (seatstay from XL frame)Fork:
Rock Shox ZEB Ultimate 180mm, (54psi, 0 tokens, HSC 0, LSC -4, LSR -10)Shock:
Rock Shox Super Deluxe Ultimate (150psi, HSC 0, LSC -1, LSR-13)Wheels:
DT Swiss EX1700Tires:
Maxxis Assegai 2.5 / Maxxis DHR 2.4Inserts:
NoCockpit:
Renthal Fatbar 31.8mm 30mm rise and 750mm wide / Renthal Apex stem 40mm Cranks: SRAM X01 170mmPedals:
Crankbrothers Mallet DHDrivetrain:
SRAM AXS X01Brakes:
Shimano XTR (Galfer 200mm rotors and pads)
|This is every rider's dream. I have picked everything I’m comfortable on for now, and will get into testing some other stuff next off season.— Jack Moir
While Jack and Kasper are running the Rock Shox Super Deluxe Ultimate air shocks, Christian has opted to run the coil option with a special low-compression tune.
|I was very interested in testing the Crankbrothers wheels because the i9 hubs are amazing and the perfect match with the Ochain as you have the most consistent system with the combination. In the end, I didn’t like the bouncy rebound of the carbon rim and prefer the Dt Swiss alloy rims for compliance and durability.— Christian Textor
|I took what I really liked from my old bike and then changed some things that I thought would be better. I have found the freedom to pick what I want to be really cool. It’s nice to not be locked into a certain product.— Kasper Woolley
All three riders have chosen to run full Rental cockpits. Jack and Christian have their bars set at 760mm wide with Kasper going slightly narrower at 750mm. Jack is the only rider to go above a 30mm rise preferring the 40mm option. For stems, Jack and Christian have again gone for the same option with a 50mm length. Kasper has selected the slightly shorter 40mm stem.
32 Comments