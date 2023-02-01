Bike Check: Comparing Jack Moir, Kasper Woolley & Christian Textor's New YT Capra Race Bikes

Feb 1, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Photos by YT Industries

With team rumours season coming to a close it's finally time we get to see the fresh bikes of those switching teams ahead of the 2023 race season. Following the announcement of the YT Mob's return and its new enduro team having the freedom to choose whatever components they want, we caught up with Jack Moir, Kasper Woolley & Christian Textor to see the details of their race builds.

bigquotesWe managed to incorporate our uncaged philosophy to The YT Mob by allowing our riders to choose their components, what they personally like to ride. So riders can spec their bike based on performance and are not forced to run stuff just because of sponsorship. Nothing holds them back to perform their best. I‘m super proud that we’re the only brand that is able to give this advantage to their riders. Markus Flossman, Founder and CVO of YT Industries

Some of the components in the photos have been changed since the three-week team camp. Any changes are reflected in the spec lists.

Jack Moir
Height: 186cm
Weight: 83kg


Bike Details
Frame: YT Capra 29” XL (-5mm shorter seatstay from L frame)
Fork Rockshox ZEB Ultimate 180mm / 75psi 1 token
Shock: Rockshox SuperDeluxe Ultimate 177psi
Wheels: DT Swiss EX1700
Tires: Maxxis Assegai 2.5 / 25psi / Maxxis DHR 2.4 / 28psi
Inserts: No
Cockpit: Renthal Fatbar 31.8mm 40mm rise and 760mm wide / Renthal Apex stem 50mm
Cranks: SRAM X01 170mm, 32t
Pedals: Crankbrother Mallet DH
Drivetrain: SRAM AXS X01
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC / 220mm Rotor

Christian Textor
Height: 183cm
Weight: 79kg


Bike Details
Frame: YT Capra 29” L (+5mm longer seatstay, from XL frame)
Fork: Rock Shox ZEB Ultimate 180mm, special Charger 3 cartridge (65psi, 0 tokens, HSC -4, LSC -11, LSR -8 )
Shock: Rock Shox Super Deluxe Ultimate Coil with special Tune (low compression) (375 spring, HSC 0, LSC -3, LSR-9, HBO-0)
Wheels: DT Swiss EX1700
Tires: Continental Kryptotal (DH casing, Super Soft) 1.45bar / 1.65bar
Inserts: No
Cockpit: Renthal Fatbar 31.8mm 30mm rise and 760mm wide / Renthal Apex stem 50mm
Cranks: SRAM X01 170mm with Ochain (32t, 9 degrees in the OChain)
Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet DH
Drivetrain: SRAM AXS X01
Brakes: TRP DH-R Evo with 203mm rotors (Shimano Saint hoses with Shimano Mineral oil)
Headset: Works Components -1 Degree
Extra: Sendhit Nock Handguards V2

Kasper Woolley
Height: 172cm
Weight: 65kg


Bike Details
Frame: YT Capra MX M, (seatstay from XL frame)
Fork: Rock Shox ZEB Ultimate 180mm, (54psi, 0 tokens, HSC 0, LSC -4, LSR -10)
Shock: Rock Shox Super Deluxe Ultimate (150psi, HSC 0, LSC -1, LSR-13)
Wheels: DT Swiss EX1700
Tires: Maxxis Assegai 2.5 / Maxxis DHR 2.4
Inserts: No
Cockpit: Renthal Fatbar 31.8mm 30mm rise and 750mm wide / Renthal Apex stem 40mm Cranks: SRAM X01 170mm
Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet DH
Drivetrain: SRAM AXS X01
Brakes: Shimano XTR (Galfer 200mm rotors and pads)


All three riders are running custom rear-end choices. Jack is running an XL frame with the 5mm shorter size L seatstays, which give the bike a chainstay length of 438mm. Christian is on the smaller size L frame but has opted for the 5mm longer XL seatstays, which give the bike a 443mm chainstay length. Unlike Jack and Christian Kasper has his Capra setup as a mullet and on his size M frame is the XL seatstays.

bigquotesThis is every rider's dream. I have picked everything I’m comfortable on for now, and will get into testing some other stuff next off season. Jack Moir

While Jack and Kasper are running the Rock Shox Super Deluxe Ultimate air shocks, Christian has opted to run the coil option with a special low-compression tune.

Christian Textor has been testing out the Crankbrothers Enduro wheels with I9 hubs, but switched to DT Swiss EX1700 wheels after testing.

bigquotesI was very interested in testing the Crankbrothers wheels because the i9 hubs are amazing and the perfect match with the Ochain as you have the most consistent system with the combination. In the end, I didn’t like the bouncy rebound of the carbon rim and prefer the Dt Swiss alloy rims for compliance and durability. Christian Textor

Just like all of his past race bikes Jack is still running a high front end.

bigquotesI took what I really liked from my old bike and then changed some things that I thought would be better. I have found the freedom to pick what I want to be really cool. It’s nice to not be locked into a certain product. Kasper Woolley

All three riders have chosen to run full Rental cockpits. Jack and Christian have their bars set at 760mm wide with Kasper going slightly narrower at 750mm. Jack is the only rider to go above a 30mm rise preferring the 40mm option. For stems, Jack and Christian have again gone for the same option with a 50mm length. Kasper has selected the slightly shorter 40mm stem.

Stopping duties see a completely different setup for each rider. Jack is running SRAM Code RSC brakes paired to 220mm Rotors. Christian has selected TRP DH-R Evo brakes and 203mm rotors, but he's is running these with Shimano Saint hoses and Shimano mineral oil. Finally, Kasper has his bike kitted out with Shimano XTR and Galfer 200mm rotors.

When it comes to tires Jack and Kasper are matching with a Maxxis Assegai up front and a DHR II on the rear. Both riders have a 2.5" width at the front and a 2.4" out back. Christian has gone to Continental for his tires and was running the Kryptotal in the super soft DH casing for the test camp.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Enduro Bikes YT Industries Yt Capra Jack Moir Kasper Woolley


32 Comments

  • 18 0
 Jack on an XL, meltdown in comments to follow...
  • 7 1
 An XL with the chainstays from the L . . . and the front triangle of a S
  • 2 0
 It does have a -5mm reach headset which adds +15mm of lower headset cup height which takes another 10mm off the reach at least. Much closer to an L reach, but the stack is mega high.
  • 1 0
 YT's XL is closer to most other company's L
  • 12 0
 Love Kasper but looks like he is being held hostage!
  • 3 0
 He did just have his jaw wired shut for a couple months (as well as living in a neck brace), probably has some residual effect on his face muscles.
  • 1 0
 Try to look happy for your new team photo shoot on a beach challenge (impossible)
  • 6 0
 Kasper looks a little concerned....
  • 2 0
 I wonder what happens to the actual rear travel, geo and kinematics as the swap chainstays. It's not just stretching the rear end, it's dynamic as the bike compresses. Might be in the noise, but for the arm chair engineer in us all..
  • 3 1
 180mm suspension,coil shocks,giant rotors,DH tires. Enduro has changed a lot since the beggining, it's now no more than a DH stage race. I still love the concept,but it could be better if it was more trail and less DH,as it once was.
  • 4 0
 Nice setups with proper handlebar width.
  • 4 0
 Why does Kasper look like he's being held hostage?
  • 1 0
 blink twice if you want to go back to Yeti
  • 1 0
 "Jack is running an XL frame". Standing beside a bike and using a bike, not the same thing. I expect a XL with 420 reaches by his first race
  • 2 0
 Interesting to see how Jack prefers a shorter chainstay and the others prefer the longer...
  • 2 0
 Nice to see YT step into enduro in a big way. GL guys!
  • 1 0
 Interesting how they're mixing the frame sizes. Talk about adjustable geometry!
  • 1 0
 Jack is also running a shorter reach headset it seems, weird that this is not mentioned.
  • 1 0
 Interesting that these guys are using 31.8mm bars in the 750mm-760mm width range.
  • 1 0
 Moir's red bike looks like it has the works headset and Textor has a 40. Description seems to be backwards for this.
  • 1 0
 That is sweet that they can customize the bikes so easily and also pick parts that they prefer. Good job YT!
  • 1 0
 Jack s on an XL! I need a new bike!
  • 1 1
 lol funny to see jack go from a canyon factory race boi to a freeride fr fr enduro boi
  • 1 0
 What's the length of the reach adjust headset? -7mm?
  • 3 0
 -5mm from Works, but Jack decided to not use it after 2 weeks of testing (hence it's not mentioned in the article)
  • 1 0
 Jack using exo +?or just exo casing?
  • 1 0
 Downhill
  • 1 0
 Whatever comments they want! Damn!
  • 1 0
 and the debate of fox vs. rockshox has been answered.
  • 1 0
 I’m surprised no one is running tire inserts?
  • 1 0
 No team brake sponsor?
  • 1 0
 No team sponsors Wink Each rider can choose their own spec





