Bike Check: Comparing Jack Moir, Kasper Woolley & Christian Textor's New YT Capra Race Bikes

Photos by YT Industries

We managed to incorporate our uncaged philosophy to The YT Mob by allowing our riders to choose their components, what they personally like to ride. So riders can spec their bike based on performance and are not forced to run stuff just because of sponsorship. Nothing holds them back to perform their best. I‘m super proud that we’re the only brand that is able to give this advantage to their riders. — Markus Flossman, Founder and CVO of YT Industries

Jack Moir

Height: 186cm

Weight: 83kg

Instagram @jackmoir_



Bike Details

Frame: YT Capra 29” XL (-5mm shorter seatstay from L frame)

Fork Rockshox ZEB Ultimate 180mm / 75psi 1 token

Shock: Rockshox SuperDeluxe Ultimate 177psi

Wheels: DT Swiss EX1700

Tires: Maxxis Assegai 2.5 / 25psi / Maxxis DHR 2.4 / 28psi

Inserts: No

Cockpit: Renthal Fatbar 31.8mm 40mm rise and 760mm wide / Renthal Apex stem 50mm

Cranks: SRAM X01 170mm, 32t

Pedals: Crankbrother Mallet DH

Drivetrain: SRAM AXS X01

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC / 220mm Rotor

Christian Textor

Height: 183cm

Weight: 79kg

Instagram @texi5



Bike Details

Frame: YT Capra 29” L (+5mm longer seatstay, from XL frame)

Fork: Rock Shox ZEB Ultimate 180mm, special Charger 3 cartridge (65psi, 0 tokens, HSC -4, LSC -11, LSR -8 )

Shock: Rock Shox Super Deluxe Ultimate Coil with special Tune (low compression) (375 spring, HSC 0, LSC -3, LSR-9, HBO-0)

Wheels: DT Swiss EX1700

Tires: Continental Kryptotal (DH casing, Super Soft) 1.45bar / 1.65bar

Inserts: No

Cockpit: Renthal Fatbar 31.8mm 30mm rise and 760mm wide / Renthal Apex stem 50mm

Cranks: SRAM X01 170mm with Ochain (32t, 9 degrees in the OChain)

Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet DH

Drivetrain: SRAM AXS X01

Brakes: TRP DH-R Evo with 203mm rotors (Shimano Saint hoses with Shimano Mineral oil)

Headset: Works Components -1 Degree

Extra: Sendhit Nock Handguards V2

Kasper Woolley

Height: 172cm

Weight: 65kg

Instagram @kasper_woolley



Bike Details

Frame: YT Capra MX M, (seatstay from XL frame)

Fork: Rock Shox ZEB Ultimate 180mm, (54psi, 0 tokens, HSC 0, LSC -4, LSR -10)

Shock: Rock Shox Super Deluxe Ultimate (150psi, HSC 0, LSC -1, LSR-13)

Wheels: DT Swiss EX1700

Tires: Maxxis Assegai 2.5 / Maxxis DHR 2.4

Inserts: No

Cockpit: Renthal Fatbar 31.8mm 30mm rise and 750mm wide / Renthal Apex stem 40mm Cranks: SRAM X01 170mm

Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet DH

Drivetrain: SRAM AXS X01

Brakes: Shimano XTR (Galfer 200mm rotors and pads)

All three riders are running custom rear-end choices. Jack is running an XL frame with the 5mm shorter size L seatstays, which give the bike a chainstay length of 438mm. Christian is on the smaller size L frame but has opted for the 5mm longer XL seatstays, which give the bike a 443mm chainstay length. Unlike Jack and Christian Kasper has his Capra setup as a mullet and on his size M frame is the XL seatstays.

This is every rider's dream. I have picked everything I’m comfortable on for now, and will get into testing some other stuff next off season. — Jack Moir

While Jack and Kasper are running the Rock Shox Super Deluxe Ultimate air shocks, Christian has opted to run the coil option with a special low-compression tune.

Christian Textor has been testing out the Crankbrothers Enduro wheels with I9 hubs, but switched to DT Swiss EX1700 wheels after testing.

I was very interested in testing the Crankbrothers wheels because the i9 hubs are amazing and the perfect match with the Ochain as you have the most consistent system with the combination. In the end, I didn’t like the bouncy rebound of the carbon rim and prefer the Dt Swiss alloy rims for compliance and durability. — Christian Textor

Just like all of his past race bikes Jack is still running a high front end.

I took what I really liked from my old bike and then changed some things that I thought would be better. I have found the freedom to pick what I want to be really cool. It’s nice to not be locked into a certain product. — Kasper Woolley

All three riders have chosen to run full Rental cockpits. Jack and Christian have their bars set at 760mm wide with Kasper going slightly narrower at 750mm. Jack is the only rider to go above a 30mm rise preferring the 40mm option. For stems, Jack and Christian have again gone for the same option with a 50mm length. Kasper has selected the slightly shorter 40mm stem.

Stopping duties see a completely different setup for each rider. Jack is running SRAM Code RSC brakes paired to 220mm Rotors. Christian has selected TRP DH-R Evo brakes and 203mm rotors, but he's is running these with Shimano Saint hoses and Shimano mineral oil. Finally, Kasper has his bike kitted out with Shimano XTR and Galfer 200mm rotors.

When it comes to tires Jack and Kasper are matching with a Maxxis Assegai up front and a DHR II on the rear. Both riders have a 2.5" width at the front and a 2.4" out back. Christian has gone to Continental for his tires and was running the Kryptotal in the super soft DH casing for the test camp.

With team rumours season coming to a close it's finally time we get to see the fresh bikes of those switching teams ahead of the 2023 race season. Following the announcement of the YT Mob's return and its new enduro team having the freedom to choose whatever components they want, we caught up with Jack Moir, Kasper Woolley & Christian Textor to see the details of their race builds.