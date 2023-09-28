Bike Check: Comparing Jack Moir, Kasper Woolley & Christian Textor's 2023 Race Bike Setups

Photos by YT Industries

Having the chance to use whatever product you want is a rider's and mechanic's dream! There weren’t any extraordinary components we used or tried within the team, but I think having the freedom to change is powerful, regardless of whether you take advantage of it or not. The only big change from the beginning of the season (team camp) for Texi was the brakes and tires. I can already tell you that the off-season will be used to try more components and who knows maybe we will see some bigger changes for the next season! — Patrick Eckl, Sports Marketing Technician, YT Industries

Jack Moir

Height: 186cm

Weight: 83kg

Instagram @jackmoir_



Bike Details

Frame: YT Capra 29” XL (-5mm shorter seatstay from L frame)

Fork RockShox ZEB Ultimate 180mm / 75psi 1 token

Shock: RockShox Vivid 193 psi - RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate 177psi

Wheels: DT Swiss EX511 - DT Swiss EX1700

Tires: Maxxis Assegai 2.5 / 25psi / Maxxis DHR 2.4 / 28psi

Inserts: Rear Only - No

Cockpit: Renthal Fatbar 31.8mm 40mm rise and 750mm wide / Renthal Apex stem 50mm - Renthal Fatbar 31.8mm 40mm rise and 760mm wide

Cranks: SRAM XX, Power Meter, 170mm, 32t - SRAM X01 170mm, 32t

Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet DH

Drivetrain: SRAM XX Transmission - SRAM AXS X01

Brakes: SRAM / 220mm Rotor - SRAM Code RSC / 220mm Rotor 186cm83kgYT Capra 29” XL (-5mm shorter seatstay from L frame)RockShox ZEB Ultimate 180mm / 75psi 1 tokenRockShox Vivid 193 psi -DT Swiss EX511 -Maxxis Assegai 2.5 / 25psi / Maxxis DHR 2.4 / 28psiRear Only -Renthal Fatbar 31.8mm 40mm rise and 750mm wide / Renthal Apex stem 50mm -SRAM XX, Power Meter, 170mm, 32t -Crankbrothers Mallet DHSRAM XX Transmission -SRAM / 220mm Rotor -

Christian Textor

Height: 183cm

Weight: 79kg

Instagram @texi5



Bike Details

Frame: YT Capra 29” L - +5mm longer seatstay, from XL frame

Fork: Rock Shox ZEB Ultimate 170mm, special Charger 3 cartridge (75psi, 1 token) - RockShox ZEB Ultimate 180mm, special Charger 3 cartridge (65psi, 0 tokens, HSC -4, LSC -11, LSR -8 )

Shock: Rock Shox Super Deluxe Ultimate Coil (400 SAR spring) - RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate Coil with special tune (low compression) (375 spring, HSC 0, LSC -3, LSR-9, HBO-0)

Wheels: DT Swiss EX511, Industry Nine Hydra Hubs - DT Swiss EX1700

Tires: Schwalbe First Ride Prototype, 1.45bar / 1.65bar - Continental Kryptotal (DH casing, Super Soft) 1.45bar / 1.65bar

Inserts: Rear Only - No

Cockpit: Renthal Fatbar 31.8mm 40mm rise and 750mm wide / Renthal Apex stem 50mm - Renthal Fatbar 31.8mm 30mm rise and 760mm wide

Cranks: SRAM XX 170mm with Ochain R (32t, 9 degrees in the OChain) - SRAM X01 170mm with Ochain (32t, 9 degrees in the OChain)

Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet DH

Drivetrain: SRAM XX Transmission - SRAM AXS X01

Brakes: TRP DH-R Evo with 203mm rotors (Shimano Saint hoses with Shimano Mineral oil)

Headset: Works Components -1 Degree

Extra: Sendhit Nock Handguards V2

183cm79kgYT Capra 29” L -Rock Shox ZEB Ultimate 170mm, special Charger 3 cartridge (75psi, 1 token) -Rock Shox Super Deluxe Ultimate Coil (400 SAR spring) -DT Swiss EX511, Industry Nine Hydra Hubs -Schwalbe First Ride Prototype, 1.45bar / 1.65bar -Rear Only -Renthal Fatbar 31.8mm 40mm rise and 750mm wide / Renthal Apex stem 50mm -SRAM XX 170mm with Ochain R (32t, 9 degrees in the OChain) -Crankbrothers Mallet DHSRAM XX Transmission -TRP DH-R Evo with 203mm rotors (Shimano Saint hoses with Shimano Mineral oil)Works Components -1 DegreeSendhit Nock Handguards V2

Kasper Woolley

Height: 172cm

Weight: 65kg

Instagram @kasper_woolley



Bike Details

Frame: YT Capra MX M, (seatstay from XL frame)

Fork: RockShox ZEB Ultimate 170mm, (72psi, 1 token) - RockShox ZEB Ultimate 180mm, (54psi, 0 tokens, HSC 0, LSC -4, LSR -10)

Shock: Rock Shox Super Deluxe Ultimate Coil - RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate (150psi, HSC 0, LSC -1, LSR-13)

Wheels: DT Swiss EX511, Industry Nine Hydra Hubs, Straight pull spokes on the front - DT Swiss EX1700

Tires: Maxxis Assegai 2.5 / Maxxis DHR 2.4

Inserts: Rear Only - No

Cockpit: Renthal Fatbar 31.8mm 20mm rise and 750mm wide / Deity copperhead 50mm - Renthal Fatbar 31.8mm 30mm rise / Renthal Apex stem 40mm

Cranks: SRAM X01 170mm, Ochain (32t, 9 degrees in the OChain) - SRAM X01 170mm

Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet DH

Drivetrain: SRAM X01 (Non-AXS) - SRAM AXS X01

Brakes: Shimano XTR (Galfer 200mm rotors and pads)

172cm65kgYT Capra MX M, (seatstay from XL frame)RockShox ZEB Ultimate 170mm, (72psi, 1 token) -Rock Shox Super Deluxe Ultimate Coil -DT Swiss EX511, Industry Nine Hydra Hubs, Straight pull spokes on the front -Maxxis Assegai 2.5 / Maxxis DHR 2.4Rear Only -Renthal Fatbar 31.8mm 20mm rise and 750mm wide / Deity copperhead 50mm -SRAM X01 170mm, Ochain (32t, 9 degrees in the OChain) -Crankbrothers Mallet DHSRAM X01 (Non-AXS) -Shimano XTR (Galfer 200mm rotors and pads)

MoiMoiTV keeping the enduro hype alive.

The UNCAGED approach has been great, it allowed me to use components I was already comfortable with, something that is not a given when switching teams. This off-season I’m excited to try some new tires, as well as different seat stay lengths, shorter of course... — Jack Moir

At the start of 2023 it was just Christian Textor running an Ochain, but by the final round, Kasper Wolley had also fitted the device to his SRAM X01 cranks. While Christian swapped from the standard model to the new Ochain R, Kasper has opted for just the Ochain device. Both riders are running a 32t chainring and the 9-degree setting.

Jack Moir is the only rider on the team opting for an air shock and since starting the season with a RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate he has swapped this for the new Vivid. Any eagled-eyed viewers of Jack's videos will have seen he was testing this shock on his bike a fair bit ahead of release.

I have mainly just had to stiffen up my suspension as I got back up to speed. It’s been a challenge this year because I was riding so much slower a couple of months ago compared to now. We’ve worked hard on getting a good tune for the shock. Some other notable changes are my switch to a ‘non-AXS’ drivetrain, and I'm trying straight pull spokes in the front wheel for increased stiffness — Kasper Woolley

Christian has switched from Continental DH tires to a Schwalbe First Ride prototype.

This year (& the UNCAGED approach) was amazing! It was like being a kid in a toy store. I used the time in between races to constantly test different components but always came back to my 'basic setup' for the races as it felt best overall. — Christian Textor

One interesting aspect we have spotted is no rider on the YT team has the same brake setup. Jack is running some unreleased SRAM brakes while Christian is using TRP's DH-R Evo and Kasper is on Shimano XTR. Christian has modified his TRP brakes to use Shimano Saint hoses and mineral oil.

Jack and Christian have upgraded from SRAM X01 AXS to the new XX Transmission but Kasper has switched to the SRAM X01 mechanical drivetrain.