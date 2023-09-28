Bike Check: Comparing Jack Moir, Kasper Woolley & Christian Textor's 2023 Race Bike Setups

After taking a look at the YT Mob's enduro bike setups at the beginning of the season
we checked back in with the team to see what parts have been swapped out through the 2023 EDR race season. For 2023 the refreshed YT Mob team featuring Jack Moir, Kasper Woolley and Christian Textor have the freedom to choose whatever components they want for their YT race bikes. Check out the details below.
|Having the chance to use whatever product you want is a rider's and mechanic's dream! There weren’t any extraordinary components we used or tried within the team, but I think having the freedom to change is powerful, regardless of whether you take advantage of it or not. The only big change from the beginning of the season (team camp) for Texi was the brakes and tires. I can already tell you that the off-season will be used to try more components and who knows maybe we will see some bigger changes for the next season!— Patrick Eckl, Sports Marketing Technician, YT Industries
The current components are in black, the previous setup is indicated by red text.
Jack MoirHeight:
186cmWeight:
83kgInstagram @jackmoir_Bike DetailsFrame:
YT Capra 29” XL (-5mm shorter seatstay from L frame)Fork
RockShox ZEB Ultimate 180mm / 75psi 1 tokenShock:
RockShox Vivid 193 psi - RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate 177psiWheels:
DT Swiss EX511 - DT Swiss EX1700Tires:
Maxxis Assegai 2.5 / 25psi / Maxxis DHR 2.4 / 28psiInserts:
Rear Only - NoCockpit:
Renthal Fatbar 31.8mm 40mm rise and 750mm wide / Renthal Apex stem 50mm - Renthal Fatbar 31.8mm 40mm rise and 760mm wideCranks:
SRAM XX, Power Meter, 170mm, 32t - SRAM X01 170mm, 32tPedals:
Crankbrothers Mallet DHDrivetrain:
SRAM XX Transmission - SRAM AXS X01Brakes:
SRAM / 220mm Rotor - SRAM Code RSC / 220mm Rotor
Christian TextorHeight:
183cmWeight:
79kgInstagram @texi5Bike DetailsFrame:
YT Capra 29” L - +5mm longer seatstay, from XL frameFork:
Rock Shox ZEB Ultimate 170mm, special Charger 3 cartridge (75psi, 1 token) - RockShox ZEB Ultimate 180mm, special Charger 3 cartridge (65psi, 0 tokens, HSC -4, LSC -11, LSR -8 )Shock:
Rock Shox Super Deluxe Ultimate Coil (400 SAR spring) - RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate Coil with special tune (low compression) (375 spring, HSC 0, LSC -3, LSR-9, HBO-0)Wheels:
DT Swiss EX511, Industry Nine Hydra Hubs - DT Swiss EX1700Tires:
Schwalbe First Ride Prototype, 1.45bar / 1.65bar - Continental Kryptotal (DH casing, Super Soft) 1.45bar / 1.65barInserts:
Rear Only - NoCockpit:
Renthal Fatbar 31.8mm 40mm rise and 750mm wide / Renthal Apex stem 50mm - Renthal Fatbar 31.8mm 30mm rise and 760mm wideCranks:
SRAM XX 170mm with Ochain R (32t, 9 degrees in the OChain) - SRAM X01 170mm with Ochain (32t, 9 degrees in the OChain)Pedals:
Crankbrothers Mallet DHDrivetrain:
SRAM XX Transmission - SRAM AXS X01Brakes:
TRP DH-R Evo with 203mm rotors (Shimano Saint hoses with Shimano Mineral oil) Headset:
Works Components -1 DegreeExtra:
Sendhit Nock Handguards V2
Kasper WoolleyHeight:
172cmWeight:
65kgInstagram @kasper_woolleyBike DetailsFrame:
YT Capra MX M, (seatstay from XL frame)Fork:
RockShox ZEB Ultimate 170mm, (72psi, 1 token) - RockShox ZEB Ultimate 180mm, (54psi, 0 tokens, HSC 0, LSC -4, LSR -10)Shock:
Rock Shox Super Deluxe Ultimate Coil - RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate (150psi, HSC 0, LSC -1, LSR-13)Wheels:
DT Swiss EX511, Industry Nine Hydra Hubs, Straight pull spokes on the front - DT Swiss EX1700Tires:
Maxxis Assegai 2.5 / Maxxis DHR 2.4Inserts:
Rear Only - NoCockpit:
Renthal Fatbar 31.8mm 20mm rise and 750mm wide / Deity copperhead 50mm - Renthal Fatbar 31.8mm 30mm rise / Renthal Apex stem 40mm Cranks:
SRAM X01 170mm, Ochain (32t, 9 degrees in the OChain) - SRAM X01 170mmPedals:
Crankbrothers Mallet DHDrivetrain:
SRAM X01 (Non-AXS) - SRAM AXS X01Brakes:
Shimano XTR (Galfer 200mm rotors and pads)
|The UNCAGED approach has been great, it allowed me to use components I was already comfortable with, something that is not a given when switching teams. This off-season I’m excited to try some new tires, as well as different seat stay lengths, shorter of course...—Jack Moir
At the start of 2023 it was just Christian Textor running an Ochain, but by the final round, Kasper Wolley had also fitted the device to his SRAM X01 cranks. While Christian swapped from the standard model to the new Ochain R, Kasper has opted for just the Ochain device. Both riders are running a 32t chainring and the 9-degree setting.
|I have mainly just had to stiffen up my suspension as I got back up to speed. It’s been a challenge this year because I was riding so much slower a couple of months ago compared to now. We’ve worked hard on getting a good tune for the shock. Some other notable changes are my switch to a ‘non-AXS’ drivetrain, and I'm trying straight pull spokes in the front wheel for increased stiffness—Kasper Woolley
|This year (& the UNCAGED approach) was amazing! It was like being a kid in a toy store. I used the time in between races to constantly test different components but always came back to my 'basic setup' for the races as it felt best overall.—Christian Textor
One interesting aspect we have spotted is no rider on the YT team has the same brake setup. Jack is running some unreleased SRAM brakes while Christian is using TRP's DH-R Evo and Kasper is on Shimano XTR. Christian has modified his TRP brakes to use Shimano Saint hoses and mineral oil.