Bike Check: Comparing Jack Moir, Kasper Woolley & Christian Textor's 2023 Race Bike Setups

Sep 28, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
photo
Photos by YT Industries

After taking a look at the YT Mob's enduro bike setups at the beginning of the season we checked back in with the team to see what parts have been swapped out through the 2023 EDR race season. For 2023 the refreshed YT Mob team featuring Jack Moir, Kasper Woolley and Christian Textor have the freedom to choose whatever components they want for their YT race bikes. Check out the details below.

bigquotesHaving the chance to use whatever product you want is a rider's and mechanic's dream! There weren’t any extraordinary components we used or tried within the team, but I think having the freedom to change is powerful, regardless of whether you take advantage of it or not. The only big change from the beginning of the season (team camp) for Texi was the brakes and tires. I can already tell you that the off-season will be used to try more components and who knows maybe we will see some bigger changes for the next season! Patrick Eckl, Sports Marketing Technician, YT Industries

The current components are in black, the previous setup is indicated by red text.

photo
Jack Moir
Height: 186cm
Weight: 83kg
Instagram @jackmoir_

Bike Details
Frame: YT Capra 29” XL (-5mm shorter seatstay from L frame)
Fork RockShox ZEB Ultimate 180mm / 75psi 1 token
Shock: RockShox Vivid 193 psi - RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate 177psi
Wheels: DT Swiss EX511 - DT Swiss EX1700
Tires: Maxxis Assegai 2.5 / 25psi / Maxxis DHR 2.4 / 28psi
Inserts: Rear Only - No
Cockpit: Renthal Fatbar 31.8mm 40mm rise and 750mm wide / Renthal Apex stem 50mm - Renthal Fatbar 31.8mm 40mm rise and 760mm wide
Cranks: SRAM XX, Power Meter, 170mm, 32t - SRAM X01 170mm, 32t
Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet DH
Drivetrain: SRAM XX Transmission - SRAM AXS X01
Brakes: SRAM / 220mm Rotor - SRAM Code RSC / 220mm Rotor

photo
Christian Textor
Height: 183cm
Weight: 79kg
Instagram @texi5

Bike Details
Frame: YT Capra 29” L - +5mm longer seatstay, from XL frame
Fork: Rock Shox ZEB Ultimate 170mm, special Charger 3 cartridge (75psi, 1 token) - RockShox ZEB Ultimate 180mm, special Charger 3 cartridge (65psi, 0 tokens, HSC -4, LSC -11, LSR -8 )
Shock: Rock Shox Super Deluxe Ultimate Coil (400 SAR spring) - RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate Coil with special tune (low compression) (375 spring, HSC 0, LSC -3, LSR-9, HBO-0)
Wheels: DT Swiss EX511, Industry Nine Hydra Hubs - DT Swiss EX1700
Tires: Schwalbe First Ride Prototype, 1.45bar / 1.65bar - Continental Kryptotal (DH casing, Super Soft) 1.45bar / 1.65bar
Inserts: Rear Only - No
Cockpit: Renthal Fatbar 31.8mm 40mm rise and 750mm wide / Renthal Apex stem 50mm - Renthal Fatbar 31.8mm 30mm rise and 760mm wide
Cranks: SRAM XX 170mm with Ochain R (32t, 9 degrees in the OChain) - SRAM X01 170mm with Ochain (32t, 9 degrees in the OChain)
Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet DH
Drivetrain: SRAM XX Transmission - SRAM AXS X01
Brakes: TRP DH-R Evo with 203mm rotors (Shimano Saint hoses with Shimano Mineral oil)
Headset: Works Components -1 Degree
Extra: Sendhit Nock Handguards V2

photo
Kasper Woolley
Height: 172cm
Weight: 65kg
Instagram @kasper_woolley

Bike Details
Frame: YT Capra MX M, (seatstay from XL frame)
Fork: RockShox ZEB Ultimate 170mm, (72psi, 1 token) - RockShox ZEB Ultimate 180mm, (54psi, 0 tokens, HSC 0, LSC -4, LSR -10)
Shock: Rock Shox Super Deluxe Ultimate Coil - RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate (150psi, HSC 0, LSC -1, LSR-13)
Wheels: DT Swiss EX511, Industry Nine Hydra Hubs, Straight pull spokes on the front - DT Swiss EX1700
Tires: Maxxis Assegai 2.5 / Maxxis DHR 2.4
Inserts: Rear Only - No
Cockpit: Renthal Fatbar 31.8mm 20mm rise and 750mm wide / Deity copperhead 50mm - Renthal Fatbar 31.8mm 30mm rise / Renthal Apex stem 40mm
Cranks: SRAM X01 170mm, Ochain (32t, 9 degrees in the OChain) - SRAM X01 170mm
Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet DH
Drivetrain: SRAM X01 (Non-AXS) - SRAM AXS X01
Brakes: Shimano XTR (Galfer 200mm rotors and pads)


photo
MoiMoiTV keeping the enduro hype alive.

bigquotesThe UNCAGED approach has been great, it allowed me to use components I was already comfortable with, something that is not a given when switching teams. This off-season I’m excited to try some new tires, as well as different seat stay lengths, shorter of course...Jack Moir

photo
photo
At the start of 2023 it was just Christian Textor running an Ochain, but by the final round, Kasper Wolley had also fitted the device to his SRAM X01 cranks. While Christian swapped from the standard model to the new Ochain R, Kasper has opted for just the Ochain device. Both riders are running a 32t chainring and the 9-degree setting.

photo
Jack Moir is the only rider on the team opting for an air shock and since starting the season with a RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate he has swapped this for the new Vivid. Any eagled-eyed viewers of Jack's videos will have seen he was testing this shock on his bike a fair bit ahead of release.

bigquotesI have mainly just had to stiffen up my suspension as I got back up to speed. It’s been a challenge this year because I was riding so much slower a couple of months ago compared to now. We’ve worked hard on getting a good tune for the shock. Some other notable changes are my switch to a ‘non-AXS’ drivetrain, and I'm trying straight pull spokes in the front wheel for increased stiffnessKasper Woolley

photo
Christian has switched from Continental DH tires to a Schwalbe First Ride prototype.

bigquotesThis year (& the UNCAGED approach) was amazing! It was like being a kid in a toy store. I used the time in between races to constantly test different components but always came back to my 'basic setup' for the races as it felt best overall.Christian Textor

photo
photo
One interesting aspect we have spotted is no rider on the YT team has the same brake setup. Jack is running some unreleased SRAM brakes while Christian is using TRP's DH-R Evo and Kasper is on Shimano XTR. Christian has modified his TRP brakes to use Shimano Saint hoses and mineral oil.

photo
Jack and Christian have upgraded from SRAM X01 AXS to the new XX Transmission but Kasper has switched to the SRAM X01 mechanical drivetrain.

photo


Posted In:
Racing and Events Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Enduro Racing Enduro Bikes YT Industries Yt Capra Jack Moir Kasper Woolley


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,735 articles
19 Comments
  • 21 0
 "MoiMoiTV keeping the enduro hype alive" is possibly the greatest understatement in history
  • 2 0
 His commentary at races is funny haha
  • 1 0
 @bikerdre: I always get a good chuckle watching him react to people bailing
  • 7 0
 Cool, hopefully YT doesn’t drop out of edr too.
  • 3 0
 It's a good sign that Jack's signed to 2 more years.
  • 2 0
 Wonder what brakes moi moi is running . Went from code rsc to just "SRAM"...
  • 5 0
 bleck baux
  • 3 0
 Mavens
  • 3 0
 Mass return to 31.8mm and narrower bars coming up.
  • 1 0
 Swapping in L stays to the XL, and then others swapping XL stays to L and M frames. Says something about finding the happy medium?
  • 2 0
 Interesting to see Kasper on the traditional drivetrain
  • 2 0
 why have all of them gone to inserts at the back?
  • 1 0
 Probably to prevent rear flats and save weight. Front pinch flats are pretty rare.
  • 2 2
 Crappy, boring bikes. These guys would be way faster if they put 18 different colors of anodized CNC parts on their bike.
  • 1 0
 TRP brakes with Shimano hoses and oil? What's the benefit here?
  • 1 0
 Muc Off team, Neko Mulally and others are doing the same. Hoses are 5.5mm on Saints versus 5mm with longer banjo
  • 1 0
 They use the same stuff
  • 1 0
 I think the hoses are stiffer, per Neko's messing with different brake setups. Not sure about benefits of the oil.
  • 1 0
 What does special Charger 3 mean? Custom valving or?





