Bike Check: Comparing Norco Factory Racing's Sight Enduro Setups

Jul 29, 2020
by Aidan Oliver  


The first event of Crankworx's Summer Series kicked off today in SilverStar bike park with the Enduro. You can normally find Henry Fitzgerald, Lucas Cruz and Elliot Jamieson of Norco Factory Racing traveling the World Cup circuit, but with 2020 the way it is, we tracked them down to check out their Enduro race bikes. All 3 riders were on the Sight 29, with almost identical specs but with some crucial differences to set them apart.

Henry Fitzgerald
Home: North Vancouver, Canada
Age: 21
Height: 186 cm
Weight: 86kg
Frame Size: Large
Wheels: 29"
Bike Weight: 34lbs
Elliot Jamieson
Home: White Rock, Canada
Age: 19
Height: 180 cm
Weight: 75kg
Frame Size: Large
Wheels: 29"
Bike Weight: 34lbs
Lucas Cruz
Home: Pemberton, Canada
Age: 19
Height: 185 cm
Weight: 81kg
Frame Size: Large
Wheels: 29"
Bike Weight: 34lbs

Despite heights ranging from 180cm to 186cm, all 3 riders choose to ride size large frames. Elliott and Lucas would be on XLs if they were racing enduro regularly, but as these are their non-race bikes usually, they prefer to downsize for the playfulness. This is something that is becoming more common across EWS bikes and we've seen rider such as Richie Rude and Matt Walker wunning medium frames even though on paper they should suit a large.

bigquotesI rode the XL for a while and it was just too long for me in the rear, I like this one, it's more playful.Lucas Cruz

bigquotesI got sucked into the hype of the large and I've been liking it.Henry Fitzgerald


Suspension Set Up


All 3 riders were running the same fork and shock combo. A 170mm RockShox Lyrik Ultimate, 10mm more than the stock 160mm fork and 42mm offset. A Super Deluxe Coil with a slightly longer 55mm stroke over the stock 52.5mm to get the tiniest bit more travel and a custom linear tune. Despite running the same fork and shock, settings are drastically different, due to different weights and riding styles.



Fitzgerald:

Fork:
Pressure: 99 psi
Volume spacers: 0
Rebound: -5
Compression: HS - 3, LS - 17

Shock:
Spring: 600lb
Rebound: - 8
Compression: HS - 4, LS - 9
Jamieson:

Fork:
Pressure: 91
Volume spacers: half a volume spacer
Rebound: -5
Compression: LS - 16

Shock:
Spring: 500lb
Rebound: - 10
Compression: LS - 9
Cruz:

Fork:
Pressure: 101
Volume spacers: half a volume spacer
Rebound: - 5
Compression: HS - 4, LS - 15

Shock:
Spring: 550lb
Rebound: - 9
Compression: LS - 9


Wheels and Tires


Fitzgerald:

Wheels: DT Swiss EX511 rims laced to 240s hubs and Cush Core Pro installed front and rear.
Front Tire: Maxxis Assegai 2.5, 24psi, Double Down
Rear Tire: Maxxis Minion DHRII 2.4 WT, 28psi, Double Down
Jamieson:

Wheels: DT Swiss EX511 rims laced to 240s hubs and Cush Core Pro installed front and rear.
Front Tire: Maxxis Assegai 2.5, 22psi, Double Down
Rear Tire: Maxxis Minion DHRII 2.5 WT, 25psi, ZK rear.

Jamieson transferred his ZK reinfrorced tire from his DH bike to tackle the sharp rocks of SilverStar.
Cruz:

Wheels:DT Swiss EX511 rims laced to 240s hubs with 54-tooth ratchet with Cush Core Pro installed front and rear.
Front Tire: Maxxis Assegai 2.5, 24psi, Double Down
Rear Tire Maxxis Aggressor 2.5 WT, 27psi, Double Down

Cruz has been running a semi slick on the dusty trails of his hometown in Pemberton so wanted something high rolling to race on at SilverStar.


Drivetrain and Dropper

All three riders were running SRAM AXS 12 speed drivetrains. The only difference being Fitzgerald runs a 34 tooth chainring compared to Cruz and Jamieson's 32 tooth rings.


All 3 riders were also running 170mm AXS Reverb dropper posts.

Brakes


All 3 riders were running SRAM's Code RSC brakes with a few subtle differences. Cruz and Jamieson run their brakes with Metallic pads and the levers in a fairly neutral position, whereas Fitzgerald runs his levers close to flat and with one metallic and one resin pad in each caliper. All riders use 200mm rotors for max stopping power.

Cockpit


Fitzgerald:

Bar: Deity Skyline 787 31.8, 25mm rise, 787mm width
Stem: Deity Copperhead, 50mm, 10mm spacer
Grips: Deity Waypoint

Henry likes to run his bars rolled back to centre his body position as he naturally rides over the back of the bike. He also much prefers the feel of a worn in old set of grips than a fresh pair.
Jamieson:

Bar: Deity Skyline 787 31.8, 25mm rise, 770mm width
Stem: Deity Copperhead, 50mm, 10mm spacer
Grips: Deity Knuckle Supracrush

Elliot is a fan of Deity's larger diameter grips.
Cruz:

Bar: Deity Skyline 787 31.8, 25mm rise, 780mm width
Stem: Deity Copperhead, 50mm, 10mm spacer
Grips: Deity Lockjaw


Extras

Stolen from his mechanic, Henry was using this custom leather multi tool pouch, made using a hand cranked leather stitching machine Very hipster.

All the riders on the team use HT's X2 clipless pedals.

Elliot's replica Taiwanese beer water bottle.

Lucas runs an STFU chain silcencer, whereas Henry goes for a more homemade approach.

Custom stem top cap for Lucas.


