Bike Check: Comparing Trek Factory Racing's Supercaliber Setups

The Bike

The 5 racers vary in height and frame sizes. Batty, Richards, and Cooper are all on a 15.5 (S) frame whilst Neff is on a 17.5 (M) and Tempier on a 19.5 (L).

The new Rock Shox SID SL Ultimate is upfront with 100mm of travel. All the riders are within 10PSI when it comes to fork pressure. The 'IsoStrut' features a rear shock that is integrated into the frame construction.

How good is that paint job though? The new look for TFR in 2020.

The cockpit is perhaps where the most difference between the riders comes with a variety of different bar widths, stem lengths, and stem rises.

Dropper posts have become increasingly popular in XC racing, Jolanda Neff is a big advocate for them whilst Anton Cooper has only them once in Mont Sainte Anne last year. They all make use of Rock Shox's Twist Loc system for suspension lockout duties.

SRAM Levels take care of the stopping duties, 160mm rotors are most common but a few of the riders opt for 140mm on the rear.

No cables here. SRAM AXS all round for drivetrain duties with everyone running a 10-50T cassette.

There's a big variance in chainring size not only from rider to rider but race to race. Everyone runs an MRP chainguide for extra safety. Crankbrothers Eggbeater 11s are the most popular choice of pedals but interestingly Stephane Tempier prefers the slightly bigger Candy which gives him a little extra support for downhill sections.

No surprise to see Bontrager's Kovee XXX spinning round on all the racer's bikes. There's a big variance in tire choices and pressures depending on the terrain and weather conditions.

The Riders



Rider Emily Batty

Height 160cm

Weight 48kg

Frame Size 15.5



Last year Trek introduced a new thoroughbred XC race machine, the Supercaliber. It was first spotted in the hands of the XC team early in the 2019 season albeit with a wrap over the shock layout that left us to ponder just what the Trek engineers and designers had created. Once the covers were taken away the 'IsoStrut' was revealed, a 60mm travel rear shock that is built into the construction of the frame which certainly helps the Supercaliber cut a unique figure in the World Cup race pits.Coming into 2020 Trek acquired the services of inform Frenchman Stephane Tempier who joined Anton Cooper, Emily Batty, Evie Richards, and Jolanda Neff to make a 5 strong squad who are all ready and capable to challenge for more than just the podium. With a variety of different heights, builds, and riding styles we thought it'd be interesting to see just where the differences lay in the teammates' setups:

Any customizations or areas on the bike that you are particular about when it comes to set up?

I'm pretty fussy when it comes to my brakes being set up, and my shifting has to be perfectly tuned. As I get closer to race day, my senses become heightened and more aware, so everything has to be dialed.

How much do you change setup through a race weekend or even race to race?

Not too much, really. Mostly tires, tire pressure, suspension setup, chainring size.

Are there any ways your riding style demands a certain setup on the bike?

I think I'm naturally strong and smooth on the bike, which allows me to run a stiffer suspension setup. I feel I can really push my tires and traction too, which forces me to run higher tire pressure to prevent the tire folding, or rolling in the corners, or even bumping rim.

Any apparent differences in setup to that of your teammates?

Cockpit

Handlebar Width 690mm

Stem Length 90mm

Stem Rise - 25 degrees

Spacers Below Stem None

Grip Choice ESI Grip Fit XC

Lever Position 45 degrees

Bite Point 15% into the stroke

Rotor Size 160mm front and 140mm rear

Dropper Length (if using) 100mm

Remote Lockout Rock Shox Twist Loc

Suspension

Fork Pressure 95 PSI

Fork Rebound 17 from closed

Spacers/Tokens 2

Shock Pressure 125 PSI

Shock Rebound 9 from closed

Spacers/Tokens Small (green)











Drivetrain

Cassette Range 10-50T

Chainring Size 34-36T

Crank Length 165mm

Pedal choice Crank Brothers Eggbeater 11

Chain guide MRP





Wheels & Tires

Model Bontrager Kovee XXX

Dry Tire Choice XR1

Wet Tire Choice XR2 for wet XR3 for intermediate

Pressures Front 19PSI - Rear 23PSI

Tire insert? Sometimes depending on course





Rider Jolanda Neff

Height 1.69 m

Weight 53kg

Frame Size 17.5



Yeah, interestingly enough, some are riding heavier and more aggressive tires. The trade-off for me is the rotational weight, which I prefer to keep as low as possible while not sacrificing traction.

Any customizations or areas on the bike that you are particular about when it comes to set up?

I love to have the exact same setup of my position every time. On my training bike, on my race bike, everywhere. This includes handlebar heights, saddle angle, saddle height.

How much do you change setup through a race weekend or even race to race?

I usually test different tires on different tracks and find the best one for the current conditions. Also, chainring size is something that varies with steep xco tracks and for short track races which are mainly flat.

Are there any ways your riding style demands a certain setup on the bike?

I always, always ride with a dropper post. I started using it back in 2017 and never went back to a rigid post anymore. It’s absolutely essential to my riding style. Also I love to have rear suspension, so the Supercaliber bike is my bike of choice and I never ride the hardtail anymore.

Any apparent differences in setup to that of your teammates?

Cockpit

Handlebar Width 690mm

Stem Length 80mm

Stem Rise - 13 degrees

Spacers Below Stem None

Grip Choice Esi Fit XC

Lever Position 25 degrees, 15cm inboard from bar end

Brake Lever Reach 6.7cm

Rotor Size 160mm front and rear

Dropper Length (if using) 100mm

Remote Lockout Rock Shox Twist Loc

Suspension

Fork Pressure 89 PSI

Fork Rebound 10 clicks

Spacers/Tokens 1 spacer

Shock Pressure 112 PSI

Shock Rebound 9 clicks

Spacers/Tokens Small spacer













Drivetrain

Cassette Range 10-50T

Chainring Size 32-34T

Crank Length 175mm

Pedal choice Crank Brothers Eggbeater 11

Chain guide MRP





Wheels & Tires

Model Bontrager Kovee XXX

Dry Tire Choice XR1 or XR3

Wet Tire Choice XR2 or XRMUD for rain

Pressures Front 16-19PSI - Rear 18-22PSI (depending on track and if running inserts)

Tire insert? Sometimes depending on course





Rider Evie Richards

Height 164cm

Weight 63.5kg

Frame Size 15.5



I guess my love for the dropper post. Not all of my teammates are using it, while I couldn’t even imagine riding without one anymore. Also, my love for suspension seems to be higher. I never go back and forward to the hardtail. Other than that, I would say with tire setups and most other things we are pretty similar.

Any customizations or areas on the bike that you are particular about when it comes to set up?

A large colourful bell, a handlebar bag made by me and a stem cap with a groovy quote!

How much do you change setup through a race weekend or even race to race?

Cockpit

Handlebar Width 680mm

Stem Length 75mm

Stem Rise - 25 degrees

Spacers Below Stem None

Grip Choice Esi Fit XC

Lever Position 30 degrees, 15cm inboard from bar end

Brake Lever Reach 6.8cm

Rotor Size 160mm front and 140mm rear

Dropper Length (if using) 100mm

Remote Lockout Rock Shox Twist Loc

Suspension

Fork Pressure 85 PSI

Fork Rebound 12 clicks

Spacers/Tokens 2 tokens

Shock Pressure 115 PSI

Shock Rebound 9 clicks

Spacers/Tokens Small spacer













Drivetrain

Cassette Range 10-50T

Chainring Size 32-34T

Crank Length 170mm

Pedal choice Crank Brothers Eggbeater 11

Chain guide MRP



Wheels & Tires

Model Bontrager Kovee XXX

Fork Rebound 17 from closed

Dry Tire Choice XR1 and XR3

Wet Tire Choice XR3 or XR2

Pressures Front 18-20PSI - Rear 20-22PSI

Tire insert? Yes depending on course





Rider Stephane Tempier

Height 183cm

Weight 63kg

Frame Size 19.5



I just get on the bike and ride it! I will maybe change the tyres If I'm pushing the boat out but that only happened once last year... Actually I change the stem cap!

Any customizations or areas on the bike that you are particular about when it comes to set up?

-Angle of the saddle (negative angle) / angle of the handlebar/brake lever very close to the handlebar.-Tires choice and pressure-Fork and shock pressure, compression button --Token inside the fork and shock-Dropper seatpost or not-Chainring size

How much do you change setup through a race weekend or even race to race?

At World Cups the things I change during practice are:1. Tyre choice (choose after 2 laps)2. Dropper seatpost or not (choose after 2 laps)3. Chainring size (38T or 36T)4. Fork and shock pressure as well as the tokens inside (soft, medium or hard)5. Playing with tyre pressure (to search for the limit and to find security in a race scenario)

Are there any ways your riding style demands a certain setup on the bike?

A big chainring (38T for 90% of the races, 36T for steep races) and I also ride with the fork/shock pressure on the low end. I like it to be smooth

Any apparent differences in setup to that of your teammates?

Cockpit

Handlebar Width 720mm

Stem Length 110mm

Stem Rise - 13 degrees

Spacers Below Stem 1.5cm

Grip Choice ESI GRIP RACER EDGE

Lever Position 40 degrees, close to bar

Bite Point Quickly

Rotor Size 160mm front and rear

Dropper Length (if using) 125mm with Blip switch

Remote Lockout Rock Shox Oneloc

Suspension

Fork Pressure 85 PSI

Fork Rebound 12 from closed

Spacers/Tokens 2 tokens

Shock Pressure 80 PSI

Shock Rebound 10 from closed

Spacers/Tokens Medium spacer











Drivetrain

Cassette Range 10-50T

Chainring Size 38T

Crank Length 175mm

Pedal choice Crank Brothers Candy 11

Chain guide MRP



Wheels & Tires

Model Bontrager Kovee XXX

Dry Tire Choice XR1 or XR3

Wet Tire Choice XR2

Pressures Between 18PSI and 20PSI

Tire insert? In the rear wheel in a technical race





Rider Anton Cooper

Height 167cm

Weight 64kg

Frame Size 15.5



For sure I have different pedals. I am the only one riding with the Crankbrothers Candy. I prefer it because I have more support, especially in the downhill sections.

Any customizations or areas on the bike that you are particular about when it comes to set up?

I'm very fussy with all aspects of my setup, cleat position, Brake lever rotation, seat height/tilt angle, making sure my bars are perfectly straight, etc.

How much do you change setup through a race weekend or even race to race?

Bike choice and suspension setup often change between races and courses. I might run a volume reduction spacer or two in my fork on some courses and zero on others. Doing this forces you to change the air pressure and sometimes other settings on your fork to get the most out of it. I often shift my seat tilt angle downwards if the course features lots of steep climbing and not many flat sections.

Are there any ways your riding style demands a certain setup on the bike?

I would say I have quite a smooth and calculated riding style so I do well on a hardtail. This riding style translates well to when I'm on the Supercaliber also, however. Precision and smart line choices are important for whatever bike you ride!

Any apparent differences in setup to that of your teammates?

Cockpit

Handlebar Width 680mm

Stem Length 105mm

Stem Rise - 25 degrees

Spacers Below Stem 0

Grip Choice ESI Grip Fit XC

Lever Position Slightly downward

Bite Point Slight pull in

Rotor Size 160mm front and 140mm rear

Dropper Length (if using) I don't use one, only once in MSA last time out

Remote Lockout Rock Shox Oneloc

Suspension

Fork Pressure 87-90 PSI

Fork Rebound Around 6 clicks from fastest from memory on the new Sid SL Ultimate damper

Spacers/Tokens 0

Shock Pressure 122 PSI

Shock Rebound /

Spacers/Tokens 1 small









Drivetrain

Cassette Range 10-50T

Chainring Size 34-38T most commonly 36T or 38T for racing, generally 34T for training

Crank Length 170mm

Pedal choice Bontrager

Chain guide MRP

Wheels & Tires

Model Bontrager Kovee XXX

Dry Tire Choice XR1

Wet Tire Choice XR3

Pressures 18psi - 24psi depending on ground surface, moisture and tyre volume

Tire insert? No



I run my stem a bit more slammed then the others, on my Procal I have a -40deg 90mm stem and on my Supercaliber, a -25deg 105mm stem which sits directly on the top head tube bearing. I have short legs so my seat height still only ends up being about a similar height to my handlebars with this setup.